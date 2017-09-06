Kohl's Strikes A Deal With Amazon: Positive Catalyst, Or Much Ado About Nothing?

Kohl's is still attractive based on valuation and dividends, but investors should not buy the stock entirely because of this news.

By Bob Ciura

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) jumped 5% on Wednesday, Sept. 6th, after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). Beginning in October, Kohl's will open up space in its stores to sell Amazon devices. The news came as a welcome reprieve for shareholders, who have suffered through a difficult year. Even with the 5% bounce on Wednesday, Kohl's stock has lost 14% of its value year to date.

The good news is, Kohl's could be an attractive investment for value and income. The stock has a low valuation, and sports a 5.2% dividend yield. It is in Sure Dividend's database of stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of 402 established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

The entire retail industry is under attack, which begs the question why Kohl's would essentially allow the fox into the hen house. On the surface, the agreement seems like an act of desperation on the part of Kohl's. Kohl's stock could be attractive, thanks to its valuation and high dividend yield. But investors should not buy the stock solely on this news.

News Overview

Starting in October, Kohl's will dedicate roughly 1,000 square feet inside its stores for Amazon smart-home spaces. In these areas, consumers can purchase Amazon devices, such as the Echo and Fire tablets, along with accessories and smart home devices and services, directly from Amazon. The program will initially launch in 10 stores, in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Investors may recall that Sears Holding (SHLD) forged a partnership in July, announcing it would begin selling Kenmore appliances on Amazon. That has not meaningfully helped Sears thus far, which could be an indication that these deals may not be the saving grace retailers are hoping for.

The problem for the entire department store complex, including Kohl's, is that the majority of the goods they sell can be found on Amazon, often for a lower price, and with the convenience of at-home shopping and delivery. Nothing in the new partnership between Kohl's and Amazon changes that.

Kohl's might be risking turning its own loyal shoppers into Amazon customers, once they bring home Amazon devices and learn to use them. It might only be a matter of time before they start shopping on Amazon instead of going to Kohl's.

On the other hand, the deal could be beneficial for Kohl's by increasing traffic to its stores. This would increase brand awareness for Kohl's and allow the company to take advantage of "add-on" purchases people interested in Amazon devices might make after they go to Kohl's.

Growth Prospects

Kohl's has had it rough the past few years, and could use a catalyst. From 2012-16, sales fell every year, with the exception of a 1% increase in 2015. Things took a turn for the worse again in 2016. Sales fell 2.7%, and earnings-per-share declined by 10%.

The good news is, Kohl's results have improved over the course of 2017. Comparable-store sales declined 1.5% over the first half of 2017, but this was better than a 2.8% decline in the same six-month period in 2016. And, thanks to cost cuts, Kohl's adjusted EPS increased by 6% in the first half. Kohl's has seen some positive momentum recently. The company beat analyst expectations on both revenue and EPS last quarter.

Kohl's turnaround, while modest, is starting to materialize. It has benefited from the addition of Under Armour (UA) to its active and wellness category earlier this year. This helped Kohl's by giving it exposure to one of the most popular brands, in a growth category.

However, the same benefits are questionable from the Amazon deal. The partnership seems to be a bigger win for Amazon, which really does not have much to lose by working with Kohl's. It's another avenue to showcase its devices first-hand to consumers, many of whom may not have seen an Amazon device in person before. Amazon had this to say in the official press release:

We are thrilled to offer a unique new way for customers to try out our lineup of Alexa-enabled Amazon devices, learn more about our smart home services from Amazon experts and then buy those items directly from Amazon-all within Kohl's stores.

Based on this, it's clear what Amazon's ambitions are-to turn customers it hasn't previously reached, into full-blown fans. Kohl's has the same opportunity. It can reach customers it otherwise wouldn't have.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Kohl's still holds some appeal, based on valuation and dividends. For example, Kohl's stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8, which compares to the average S&P 500 Index price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6.

The fact that Kohl's returned to earnings growth over the first half of this year, could be a positive catalyst for the valuation multiple. There is considerable return potential from an expanding multiple, even a modest rise from here. A price-to-earnings ratio of just 13 would yield a 20% return.

Plus, future returns will be generated If Kohl's can maintain positive earnings growth. A potential breakdown of Kohl's future returns is below:

1%-2% sales growth

1% margin expansion

2%-3% share repurchases

5% dividend yield

In this case, Kohl's stock would return 9%-11% per year, plus any additional returns from an expanding valuation multiple. The return potential for the stock is still attractive.

Final Thoughts

Partnering with Amazon makes great sense for brands. Manufacturers have every incentive to shift to direct-to-consumer, and cut out the retail middleman. This is why the partnership between Amazon and Nike (NKE) could be a big win for Nike.

But for retailers themselves, partnering with Amazon is questionable. There's the risk of losing more customers to Amazon. There's also the chance that this agreement opens Kohl's up to a larger demographic and differentiates the company from its peers.

Time will tell if this agreement turns out to be a growth catalyst for Kohl's, or a failed experiment and step in the wrong direction.

