Lululemon: In Recovery Mode

The worst might be behind Lululemon (LULU) -- at least this is what investors are hoping, and what the company's fiscal Q2 2017 results released last week (a top- and bottom-line beat coupled with a full-year EPS guidance raise) seem to suggest.

Back in May, I argued that LULU was a stock worth slowly buying into. Believing in the company's long-term prospects, I was nonetheless concerned about short-term weakness in share price for as long as comps remained stuck in low-single-digit territory or below. In fiscal Q2 2017, Lulu's same-store sales showed signs of having a pulse, with the DTC (direct-to-consumer) channel helping to send comps back into the FY 2016, high single-digit levels once again. Using management's fiscal Q3 2017 and FY 2017 guidance as a yardstick, I expect organic growth to remain healthy at least in the short term, providing evidence that the early-year headwinds may have been short-lived and are most likely to subside.

Lululemon's three-pronged strategy to stimulating top-line growth appears to be intact and working well. During the earnings call, management credited it as being the key driver behind the quarter's strong results. On the international front, Asia was up an astounding +70% YoY on the back of a robust China business (up in the triple digits) that will see six new stores open in the back half of FY 2017.

Moving beyond revenues, I am pleased to see gross margins continuing to expand this year, which seems to be driven by supply chain improvement and reflective of solid management practices. Product margin expansion is likely to moderate into the second half of the fiscal year as improvement opportunities become rarer. However, I find it likely that the higher margins will "stick" and help to drive EPS upside into the more distant future.

Opex, on the other hand, continues to be justifiably rich to support Lulu's growth opportunities, particularly e-commerce. I calculate that the significantly higher SG&A accounted for the 23-cent YoY headwind to EPS this quarter, cutting deep into the company's operating profitability and nearly offsetting all the upside from higher sales and improved gross margins. I will be curious to see whether op margins might improve farther down the road, once (or if) investment into growth subside.

Takeaways on LULU stock

With comps back in good shape, growth initiatives on track and margins challenged but resilient, my earlier concerns over LULU have certainly eased. Now, and despite the price run of the past couple of trading days, I see fewer obstacles to the stock climbing higher.

LULU is still not an inexpensive stock (see chart above), and I don't expect it to be as long as EPS growth expectations remain healthy (I project +18% CAGR through fiscal 2020). Should the company succeed at delivering its targeted $4 billion in revenues by fiscal 2020, I find it plausible that EPS could reach $4/share within three years, pointing to an enticing 2020 P/E of about 15x and suggesting that LULU might be a good buy at current levels.

