Aerospace Giant Rises: Threat To Boeing?

Over the past two days, Boeing's (BA) share prices dropped a bit harder than the Dow Jones, where other defense peers, such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN), were either in the green or just slightly red. The markets were said to be red due to continued tension with North Korea, domestic politics and Hurricane Irma. While one can say that Boeing has significantly outperformed the market and therefore would drop a bit harder on red days, I think this drop most likely is caused by a mega acquisition in the supply chain space. In this article, I want to have a brief look at the merger, why Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are not happy about it and why I am not too worried.

Source: www.rockwellcollins.com

Mega acquisition in the supply chain space

For a few days, there have been rumors that United Technologies (UTX) would be looking into acquiring Rockwell Collins (ROC). Yesterday the news broke that United Technologies had indeed acquired Rockwell Collins for a total sum of $30B including $7B of Rockwell's debts. In this article, I don't want to focus so much on the financial side of the acquisition, but rather on the implications for Boeing and Airbus and why these jet makers are far from happy with this acquisition.

Source: Home

With the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, United Technologies and Rockwell Collins will form a business with expected sales of $67B-$68B in 2017.

Supply chain control under pressure

Boeing's reaction to the acquisition came quite close to a verbal declaration of war to both of its suppliers:

Until we receive more details, we are skeptical that it would be in the best interest of -- or add value to -- our customers and industry. Should we determine that this deal is inconsistent with those interests, we would intend to exercise our contractual rights and pursue the appropriate regulatory options to protect our interests.

Also, Airbus did not seem to be too welcoming of the new acquisition stating:

Our total focus is on delivering planes, and we hope that this M&A would not distract UTC from their top operational priority.

Source: www.airbus.com

These reactions fully met my expectations and should hardly come as a surprise to anyone. For Airbus being a critic of the acquisition is not hard to understand. The Airbus A320 is a cash driver to Airbus and the airframe has 2 engine options. Customers can either choose to operate the CFM LEAP turbofans or choose for UT's Pratt & Whitney's geared turbofan concept. This concept has been in development for a long time, the first design efforts go all the way back to 1998, and should provide additional savings over the CFM LEAP turbofans to operators. On paper, the concept is quite simple: Each component inside the turbofan has a certain optimum RPM and by implementing a gear-box between the spool and the main fan, each component can rotate at optimum speeds for higher efficiency.

The development of the geared turbofan concept has costs $10B and Pratt & Whitney has been working close to two decades on the incremental development of what is now the PW1000G. The service entry in early 2016 was a milestone for Airbus and for Pratt & Whitney, but soon was plagued with teething problems. One of the first problems were the starting times of the engines due to asymmetric cooling followed by part shortages and durability issues not much later.

For Airbus, this means that jets are sitting undelivered on the tarmac, its Airbus A320neo production ramp up is hitting a road block and customer are not satisfied with the reliability of the entire system. While P&W is doing most, if not all, of the compensation to airlines, for Airbus the undelivered jets are a direct financial pain, which has taken the extra costs that come with offering engine options for its Airbus A320 and is currently also facing strained relations with its customers. For Airbus, there is a lot of reason to be very unhappy with United Technologies, of which P&W is a part spending money on acquisitions.

Source: Boeing.com

For Boeing -- and the same holds for Airbus as well -- the "problem" is that the acquisition gives the jet maker a harder task to reduce costs in the supply chain. Boeing revenues last year were $95B and expects up to $92.5B in sales this year. With the acquisition, United Technologies' Aerospace Structures will grow from $14.6B in sales in 2016 to $23B in pro forma sales in 2017. The combination will offer avionics, cabin interior and systems, flight deck systems, landing systems, sensors and much more. What is important to note here is that this combination will complete each other and will not bring competing products together. So that is not the problem for Boeing or any other jet maker.

What is more problematic at first sight is that consolidation in the in the supply chain space for commercial and military aircraft reduces the ability for Boeing and Airbus to reduce costs in the supply chain since the weight of the supply chain giants grow and so does the presence of the combined companies in the shipset. The fact that per aircraft a lot more systems are now delivered by a single company gives the newly formed combination a lot more leverage in negotiations with Boeing or Airbus for that matter and makes it challenging for both manufacturers to pressure the supply chain that they had firmly in their grip for quite some time now. That, in my view, is the primary reason for Boeing and Airbus to be skeptical about this acquisition.

Figure 1: Overview Boeing 787 systems per supplier (Source: aviationweek.com)

The image above quite well demonstrates how dominant the new combination will be for some aircraft programs and in this case the Boeing 787. To make the Boeing 787 program a financial success roughly 70% of the required cost cutting had to come from its supply chain. This shows how aggressive Boeing has been in the supply chain space for years now. This is a flexibility it might not have on new aircraft programs and further consolidation might even take the competitive element among suppliers away.

Boeing views the acquisition as not being in the best interest for its customers and for the industry. This is likely true. At the same time, it is relatively hard to support Boeing in their statement. Via the partnering for success program Boeing has been very aggressive in cost reductions in the supply chain. In fact, the company has been so aggressive that the Boeing 787 program is in a forward-loss position for supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and it recently had to recognize an additional charge due to a block extension. The partnership for success program in reality is a highly effective way for Boeing to get what they want regardless of the financial implications for companies in the supply chain.

You could compare it with a juicer, where the supply chain is the orange that gets squeezed out until the last drop. I think it is should not come as a surprise that suppliers are arming themselves against that, since also those companies have to satisfy their shareholders and what we have seen on the Boeing 787 program is that due to delays income for the supply chain was deferred and Boeing is now coming back to those same suppliers that have already suffered to demand additional cuts in pricing. Boeing could say that these cuts are needed to keep the pricing of their aircraft competitive, the reality is that Airbus likely plays the same game with its suppliers and the cost reduction in the supply chain is a way for both jet makers to expand their margins.

The consolidation in the supply chain space that both jet makers are not happy with means that whereas Boeing and Airbus were used to transferring risk to the supply chain, the ability to do so has seems to have significantly reduced bringing back the need for solid cost execution and program management on the jet maker's side.

It is safe to say that one of the reasons for the acquisition is the huge pressure that Boeing exercises on its supply chain to reduce costs. Another reason for the acquisition is that once aircraft programs are settled and production has ramped up suppliers have to look for other ways to grow business and mergers and acquisitions is one of the ways to grow business. This makes the company's ability to increase sales and profits less dependent on organic growth.

A third reason for suppliers to look into strengthening and growing their businesses is the fact that Boeing is looking into ways to penetrate the after-sales market. In order to make that a successful endeavor the company will likely look to produce some parts such as actuators in-house. That means that Boeing will directly be eating from United Technologies' pie by trying to produce the part itself as well as the after-sales support, which stretches over the aircraft's viable life and that is only one example.

How much of a threat is the giant?

Figure 2: Sales to Boeing per supplier (Source: Bloomberg.com)

The graphic by Bloomberg shows that the combined quarterly sales to Boeing are $925 million. That is still a lot less than the $1.4B sales from Spirit AeroSystems to Boeing. Knowing that Boeing is making Spirit AeroSysteams suffer to achieve its own financial goals on the Dreamliner program, I think that, regardless of the fact that Spirit is highly dependent on Boeing, it is justified to ask yourself the question whether a combined company is going to give as much as leverage we think it will. Reason being that the aircraft market is still dominated by 2 jet makers, who are looking equally hard for cost reductions and the suppliers are not in the position to be exclusively working for 1 jet maker or dropping one program altogether.

Conclusion

What you could conclude is that Boeing to a major extent has sparked this acquisition itself by aggressively looking for cost reductions in the supply chain and simultaneously threatening the established position of suppliers in the after-sales market. It might indeed not be in the best interest for the industry and Boeing's customers, but it should also be pointed out that Boeing's cost cutting in the supply chain has largely been driven by its own internal targets rather than handling in the best interest of the industry as a whole. At the same time, while it seems an aerospace supply giant has risen, it remains to be seen how much weight they really can put into it.

For Airbus and Boeing, the rise of a tier-1 giant in the supply chain means that it should be more precise on the financial side of projects and has less wiggle room to make things work out financially in the event of big delays. I think that the acquisition of Rockwell Collins puts a fair amount of pressure on Boeing to get the cost spectrum and proper selection of suppliers for its aircraft programs right from the start instead of pressuring its supply chain to reduce costs later. What should be kept in mind is that the duopoly on the aircraft market is the main pressure on the supply chain and until that duopoly is broken, the pressure that an aerospace supplier giant could put is somewhat weakened. While Boeing share prices have been seeing 2 days of declines following the acquisition news, I think the company remains a solid investment and its attractiveness has not faded.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.