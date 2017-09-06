CADJPY - Waiting For A Breakout

For the Japanese yen, any improvements in the economic conditions of this country will have much stronger effect on the market, since its economy is much larger;

The Canadian Manufacturing PMI cooled down in August 2017 but still stands at a relatively high level of 54.6. Since the beginning of Q2 2017, the overall trend in Manufacturing PMI figures is going down. Business confidence is virtually flat over the course of the year, but consumer confidence demonstrates a steady growth from 50.2 in January 2017 up to 55.61 in August 2017.

The July's CPI figures in Canada were higher than expected, amounting to 1.2% y/y. Taking into account that since the beginning of this year the CPI data in Canada continuously declined, from 2.1% in January 2017 down to 1.0% in June 2017, July became the first month when the inflation rate in Canada demonstrated an upward movement. Certainly, we cannot conclude that the deflation threat in Canada, which was very much discussed by economists, is over because we have only one month of data, pointing to a probable change in the CPI trend. If the August CPI values due for release on September 22, 2017, prove an acceleration of inflation, that will have a much stronger effect on the markets. Core CPI in Canada stays flat in the annualized terms since May 2017, hitting 0.9%. PPI values in July 2017 amounted to 1.3%, falling from 6.4% in April 2017.

The unemployment rate in Canada in July 2017 stood at the level of 6.3%, which is still relatively high as compared to other developed countries, but for Canada, it's a good result, which marked a nine-year low. As for the GDP growth, in annualized terms the Canadian economy in June 2017 grew by 4.5%, which is the fastest rate since 2011. Such upbeat macroeconomic statistics allowed for the BoC to raise interest rates on July 12, 2017's meeting to by 25bps from 0.5% to 0.75%. This was the first interest rate hike in Canada since 2010, and we expect more rate hikes this year. On September 6, 2017, the BoC also raised its overnight rate by 25bps up to 1.0%, which gives a strong incentive to the Canadian dollar.

So in terms of economic growth, most indicators point to a robust performance of the Canadian economy. Indeed, already starting from September 2017 until April 2017. the Manufacturing PMI in Canada signaled a future strong economic revival, marking an 8-month continuous acceleration. So these expectations ultimately became a reality now. As for the weak inflation figures, with a strong growth momentum in the Canadian economy, we expect growing inflation in the near future as well.

The only potential threat to the economic prospects has a mixed picture of the leading Canadian macro indicators, which might cool down the GDP growth in this country next year. Yet the year of 2017 has been already named by many economists as an "economic win for Canada."

As for the Japanese economy, it has a slightly lower GDP growth (4% in Q2 2017), lower inflation (CPI at 0.4% y/y, core CPI at 0.5% y/y), lower Manufacturing PMI figures (52.2 in August 2017 with a declining trend), and mounting geopolitical risks. Nevertheless, Japan is now experiencing its own economic surge, but on a comparative scale, its growth is not so impressive. However, the economy of Japan is much larger than the economy of Canada, leading investors and traders to carefully track any changes in the Japanese economic conditions, since they will have a profound impact on a growth in the whole Asian region. That is why we should admit that, even though the Canadian economy outperforms the economy of Japan right now, the main question here is not related to the simple arithmetic growth numbers in both countries; the main question here is related to the robustness and sustainability of economic growth in Japan. Indeed, although in June-July 2017 the Canadian dollar managed to gain 7.68% vs. its Japanese counterpart, this rising trend was halted in August 2017, when the Japanese GDP growth figures were released, marking the fastest pace of economic expansion in this country in more than two years.

Technically, the monthly resistance level at 89.50 is very strong. The pair was unable to break above it already three times - in April 2016, in December 2016, and finally in July 2017. The future dynamics of this pair will depend upon the ability of the Canadian dollar to close above 89.50 on a weekly chart. Fundamentally, this ability can be fueled primarily by a pace of the interest rate hikes in Canada and higher CPI values in this country. Vice versa, should we see a further deterioration of values of leading macroeconomic indicators in Canada, inability to demonstrate higher inflation rates, and no further rate hikes this year, any positive signs in the Japanese economy will have a much stronger effect on the CADJPY exchange rate, sending the Canadian dollar lower.

So the bottom line is that right now CADJPY is approaching a key resistance level around 89.50. Following a rate hike, made by the BoC on September 06, 2017, we expect a further growth of this pair. Should the close of a weekly candle be higher than 89.50, we suggest adding more capital to a long position, anticipating a solid breakout.

