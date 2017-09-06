Silver Prepares To Surprise - And Maybe Shock - On The Upside

Gold is a commodity and currency that is a store of value and symbol of wealth. As such, the price variance of the yellow metal tends to be higher than many of the world's major foreign exchange instruments but lower than most raw materials. Over the course of history, many countries used gold to back and give intrinsic value to their currency instruments. However, these days the value of paper money comes only from the full faith and credit that people have in their governments. When it comes to silver, the precious metal also was backing for paper money over the course of history. In fact, one of the central issues of the 1896 Presidential election in the U.S. was whether to use gold or silver to guaranty the value of the dollar. William Jennings Bryant favored a silver standard while the victory, William McKinley favored gold.

There are so many examples of how gold and silver have impacted the economics of governments throughout history. When the Spanish explorers discovered a mountain of silver at Potosi in Bolivia in the sixteenth century, the Spanish Empire became the richest in Europe. However, the increase in supplies of silver depressed the price of the precious metal, and the fortunes of Spain declines alongside the price of the metal. Silver has a long history as a volatile trading instrument. The price of silver has ranged from lows of $4.015 per ounce to highs of $49.82 since 2000 while the range in gold has been from $255 to $1920.70. Silver's rallied to 12.4 times its low during the period while gold appreciated at 7.53 times its nadir. Silver is a more volatile metal than gold, and that is why it tends to attract market participants who seek greater leverage and more price variance. These days, silver is starting to look like it is on the verge of a launch to the upside and it may not be long until hordes of speculators return to the silver futures market.

Silver has come back after an ugly flash crash

Silver had already been under pressure when flash crashes in the COMEX futures market on June 26, and July 6 during off-hours caused the price to fall to its lowest price since April 2016 at $15.15 per ounce on July 10. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, December COMEX silver futures fell to a low of $15.245 on July 10, but since then the price of the typically volatile precious metal that tends to attract speculative activity has recovered to the $18 per ounce level. Silver has come storming back to the upside and has appreciated above technical resistance at $17.92, the June 6 high on the December contract. The next level of resistance stands at the April 17 high at $18.875 which was the peak so far in 2017. Silver seems destined to test this level as gold has already appreciated above its resistance and now is at 2017 highs as it approaches the $1377.50 technical level that was the peak in 2016.

Silver can be a bucking bronco

The rally in silver has been steady since the July 10 low in the price of the precious metal. However, the move has been atypical for silver which tends to be a highly volatile metal and tends to display the highest degree of price variance in the precious metals sector. The low level of historical volatility in the silver futures market is likely to give way to a return to more normal trading ranges in the metal. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX silver futures illustrates, monthly historical volatility at 16.38% is the lowest since 2003. Silver tends to trade at the 20-30% level when it comes to the measure of price variance and the most recent rebound in the market has been a correction to levels seen early this year. The price action in silver has been uncharacteristically tame, but that could mean that we are on the verge of a move that will return the metal to more normal trading conditions in the coming weeks and months.

A break above the 2017 highs could lead to prices above $21 per ounce fast

The high so far in the silver market in 2017 stands at $18.655 on the continuous contract chart and $18.875 on the active December futures contract. A move above these levels is likely to lead to a return of the speculative hordes to the silver futures arena which will likely lead the metal to its next level of critical resistance on the upside at the July 2016 highs at $21.095 per ounce. Silver traded at a high of $18.09 on September 5, and was only around 60 cents below the 2016 continuous contract high for the year. However, the price action in gold could be serving as a bullish magnet for silver which is often a tightly-wound coil when it comes to preparing for a move to the up or downside.

Gold is beckoning silver to move

Silver reached its low for 2017 on July 10 at around $15.15 per ounce. On the same day, gold reached a bottom at $1211.10, but the yellow metal never fell to a new nadir for the year. Since then, gold has broken out to the upside and is trading at the highest price of this year while silver remains below that level. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart for COMEX gold shows, the yellow metal is making new highs in 2017 and the current target, the 2016 highs at $1377.50, is only around $32 above its most recent peak price. Given silver's penchant for volatility, it is likely just a matter of time before it follows gold to the upside. As silver over-extended on the downside in early July, I expect that the odds are good that it will eventually over-extend on the upside when the price gets going and breaks above the 2017 highs. Gold is beckoning silver to move higher these days, and a break above the 2017 peak in silver could lead to the price to levels above $20 per ounce quickly. When silver gets moving, a $1 move or more in a day will not come as a surprise to those accustomed to trading in the silver market. Silver is currently closing in on the 2017 highs, and the rally has been slow and steady. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, open interest in COMEX silver futures declined from 234,558 contracts on April 17 when silver was trading at its highest level of the year to under the 180,000 contract level. The drop in open interest and falling price tends not to be supportive for the bearish trend that took hold of the market resulting in the July 10 low. Meanwhile, the open interest metric is currently at the lowest level since January 2017, and there is plenty of room for long-side speculators to come back to the market if they begin to believe that the precious metal is getting ready for an upside launch.

Mean reversion in the silver/gold ratio could launch silver like a rocket

The silver/gold ratio, or the price of gold divided by the price of silver, has traded at a long-term average of around 55:1 or 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. Since silver volatility is greater than gold price variance, the ratio tends to move lower during periods of bull market action and higher in bear markets for the precious metals sector. The daily chart of the ratio currently shows that silver has been gaining on gold and the metric has dropped since the metals reached their lows in early July. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the price relationship of silver to gold highlights, the ratio has dropped from 78.37:1 on July 7 to 74.83:1 at the start of September. Support for the relationship stands at the current level which was the late June low and then at 72.45:1. If the ratio continues to fall, it could be the sign that lights a bullish fuse under the precious metals sector. There are other signs that prices are heading higher. Palladium, the least liquid precious metal, broke above critical resistance at $912 per ounce in August and moved to highs of $997.50 at the start of September. The next technical target for palladium is the all-time high at $1090 per ounce dating back to 2001. Additionally, platinum which has been the weakest member of the precious metals sector broke above the $1000 per ounce level in late August and now seems focused on the 2017 highs at around the $1050 level.

With gold trading at 2017 highs, it may not be too long before silver achieves the same feat. I believe that the silver market is now preparing to surprise and shock on the upside. I am long the triple leveraged ETN product USLV in silver and believe that market instrument has an excellent chance of soaring higher in the weeks and months ahead.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.