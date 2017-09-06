SM Energy: Time To Invest?

In my first article on SM Energy (SM) (see SM Energy: The Double-Down Bet On The Permian Basin's Howard County Is Coming Up Roses), I cautioned investors that even though Permian drilling results looked quite promising, the company had "a lot of balls in the air" as a result of actions it took to acquire the acreage. Specifically, lots of debt and equity issuance. In addition, I also pointed out that the majority of production for the foreseeable future would still be coming from the company's much gassier Eagle Ford acreage. The stock has dropped ~50% since that article was published. I said it would take time for the company's transition from the Eagle Ford to the Permian to come to fruition. How is the company doing, and is now the time to invest?

Earnings

A look at the Q2 EPS report is revealing:

Net loss of -$1.08/share (however, note that included a $1.50/share loss due to an asset sale)

Total production was down -21% yoy, while retained asset production was up 7%.

All-in margin of $13.38/boe was down 14% yoy.

Production

Source: Q2 EPS report

It is interesting that, despite all the debt and equity SM Energy issued to obtain a decent foothold in the Permian Basin, and its desire to transition from the Eagle Ford to the Permian, production from retained assets in the Eagle Ford was up 10% as compared to only 8% growth in the Permian. Note that Eagle Ford production accounted for 70% of total Q1 production and that that production was 62% natural gas, 34% NGLs, and 4% oil. That's a very gassy split, and as a result, only 26% of the company's total production was oil.

Meantime, the affect of the debt and equity issuance is quite noticeable. Over the first 6 months of 2017, the total diluted share-count averaged 111,274,000 share as compared to 68,090,000 in the year earlier period. YTD interest expense was $91,548,000 as compared to $65,123,000 in the first 6 months of 2016. Note that YTD interest expense to service net debt of $2.4 billion amounted to roughly 15% of total oil & gas revenue.

Good News / Bad News

The good news is that, at the end of Q2, the company had net cash of $559.5 million. The bad news is it will likely burn through that quite quickly. For the first six months of 2017, costs incurred were $515.0 million and total capital expenditures was $430.2 million.

Yet the good news is also that during the second quarter, SM drilled 23 net operated wells in the Permian and had nine net flowing completions. The Q2 production margin for this area was $28.75/boe. That is more than double the overall production average all-in margin of $13.38/boe delivered in Q2.

SM also reported that after the end of Q2, the Viper well, located in the company's RockStar acreage, reached a 24-hour peak initial production rate of 1,316 Boe/d. The Viper well is drilled into the Wolfcamp A with a 10,400 foot lateral. Similar to other operator wells in the area, the Viper well demonstrates a lower peak rate combined with a flatter production profile. In combination with nearby peer wells, the acreage now supports economic wells in the Wolfcamp A (SM, Sabalo), Wolfcamp B (Apache) and Lower Spraberry (Sabalo). That bodes well for SM's future.

Summary & Conclusion

The debt and equity issuance of SM Energy is emblematic of small and medium-sized companies that took bold (risky?) steps in order to acquire and exploit acreage in the Permian Basin. As a result, the stock has taken a hit. It may have bottomed, but the company still needs to prove that the Permian drilling campaign will:

Significantly increase the company's production profile's oil split. Significantly increase the company's overall production margin. Significantly increase cash flow and the company's ability to service its significant debt load ($2.4 billion in debt compared to 124,600/boe of production).

It still seems to early to invest in SM Energy as the company needs to prove its move into the Permian will translate into bottom line earnings growth. With 23 net operated wells drilled during Q2, the Q3 EPS report will be very instructive as to the company's potential going forward. Investors may want to take a wait-and-see attitude toward SM Energy. But certainly the company appears to be getting closer to living up to its Permian potential - and much closer to being a company investors might want to consider holding in their portfolio.

