Nabors Industries And Its Charms

Nabors Industries (NBR) is the world leader in terms of capacity of land-based drilling rig fleet and it is the US market leader in providing offshore drilling rigs and also serves multiple international markets spanning the Americas, Middle East, Far East and African region. Founded in 1968 with the name of Anglo Energy Limited and currently situated in Hamilton, Bermuda; NBR has shown considerable growth over the decades. The company has a rich history of acquisitions and joint ventures that fueled its spontaneous growth; including 1988 Westburne Drilling, 1990 Loffland Brothers Drilling, 1993 Grace Drilling, 1997 Epoch Well Services, and the largest acquisition of Superior Well Services in 2010, to name a few.

The major streams of the company's consolidated operating revenue for the year ended 31 December, 2016 have been:

US drilling operations, contributing around 25% (2015: 33%)

International drilling operations, contributing around 68% (2015: 48%)

Canada drilling operations, contributing around 2% (2015: 4%)

Rig Services, contributing around 5% (2015: 15%)

Significant business milestones achieved during 2016:

Announcement of a joint venture with Saudi Arabian Development Company at 50:50 partnership stake holding.

Active rig count increased to 154% compared to industry count of 110%.

Strong cash flow generations helping to reduce net debt of more than $100 million

Introduction of new rig; the PACE®-M800, for optimum well construction.

Furthermore, the company's CEO suggested that the company aims to convert its drilling process into a fully automated one, featuring a man-less rig floor with automated drill pipes handling and casing running factions. Year 2016 has seen the launch of the new iRacker tubular handling system, which strengthens the company goal of automating the drilling process.

Financial Outlook:

In the past 5 years, the company has realized around $1.6billion in cash proceeds from its non-core asset divestitures. The operating revenue has seen significant decrease from $6.15million in 2013 to $2.2million in 2016. This is principally associated with the sharp decrease in oil and related products prices in the world markets.

A comparison between the key financial facts and highlights for the year 2016; I have compared the results of Nabors Industries with Noble Corporation Plc (NE) and Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) which are operating in the same industry sector:

Indicator Nabors Industries Ltd Noble Corporation Plc Newfield Exploration Co Market Cap $1.9726billion $859.6096million $5.1723billion Gross margin % 33% 59.8% 62.1% Operating margin % (23.4%) (33.1%) (62.4%) Price/Sales ($) 0.81 0.55 3.19 Price/Book ($) 0.61 0.15 4.31 EPS (3.64) (3.82) (6.36) DPS 0.24 0.19 - Current Price $6.90 $3.51 $25.95

Valued in the small-cap stock category, currently NBR is slightly undervalued with its fair value estimates reaching $7.5 to $8.0. The apparently poor financial performance of Nabors Industries is not much of a concern for an investor as it has been the recent industry trend in oil sector. Furthermore, the reduced debt means better future prospects for the company.

Stock Performance:

The stock outlook appears bullish as the share price has significantly dropped in the last 3 years from $24.78 to $5.97 and now recovering to near $7.0.

Furthermore, Nabors has successfully signed the deal to acquire Stavanger based Robotic Drilling Systems AS (RDS), which provides automated equipment for onshore/ offshore drilling. This news has likely impacted favorably on the company's stock price as reflected in the weekly stock analysis (chart) below:

Over the past 12 months, NBR's stock has struggled underperformed compared to the market due to the prevailing limitations of the industry. This is underlined by the underperforming nature of the company's peers (as depicted in the table above). Keeping in mind the company's proven potential and growth plans for the future, following aggressive acquisition strategies to fuel growth, the stock looks to be a good opportunity for a prudent investor.

Future Prospects of Drilling Industry:

There are far-reaching and long-term impacts of the global downturn of oil and gas. The industry has suffered in the past half-decade following stiff competition due to excess supply. However, experts are hopeful that oil prices have seen the bottom and the global oil and gas prices are now inclined to recover steadily, which will trigger stable growth in the drilling industry. The deep-water drilling cost has decreased by as much as 15% last year, mainly in the North American, South American and Western Europe region, promising a profitable future. Moreover, other metrics of reduction in drilling-cost that could tether fast-paced industry growth include:

increase in the average daily meters drilled (from 80 (2011) to 176 (2016))

decrease in drilling times up to 50% for some companies operating in the US Gulf of Mexico

At present, the industry's EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio is around 6.89 (trailing) compared to last year median of around 8.62. Furthermore, industry ratio compares favorably with the S&P 500's current EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.01 (with a median score of 10.42), hence provides upside potential.

Conclusion:

Although NBR has historically evidenced growth and with the passage of time, it has also established strong footprints in the industry due to advancements in technology and growth strategies. The last 5 years' performance, however, has not been up to the mark, primarily due to global economic slowdowns. I believe the company has bright prospects in the coming winter and should be a sure-shot for value-seeking investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.