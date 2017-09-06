Cotton Explodes On Hurricane Harvey, And It Might Keep Going

Cotton is a light and fluffy fiber, but the price variance in the cotton futures market can be brutal at times. In March 2011, cotton futures rallied to a record high when they traded at $2.27 per pound. Cotton futures had never traded above the $1.175 level before the rally that took them more than $1 above the previous highs. The cotton rally of 2011, like many other commodities, ended in tears for the bulls as the price dropped like a stone. Cotton was trading at less than $1 per pound in July, just four months after the peak, and in March 2016 the price found a bottom at 55.66 cents per pound. The price action in the cotton futures market that occurred from 2011 through 2016 highlights that the fiber tends to make heads spin when it decides to move. Most recently, in May of 2017, the price of cotton recovered to over 87 cents per pound, but the rally can to an abrupt end and selling caused the price to fall off the side of a cliff once again in late May and June.

Cotton fell like a stone after the May high

As the cotton crop of 2017 grew and it looked like the U.S. harvest would be the biggest in almost a decade, the price of cotton fell off the edge of a cliff in May. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price fell from 87.18 on May 15 to 66.49 cents during the week of July 10. Cotton can be a volatile commodity, and the price action following the May high did lots of technical damage to the recovery that had been underway since the lows at 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016.

A rally and failure took the fiber back near the June lows

Meanwhile, there was a backwardation in the forward cotton curve where deferred prices were lower than nearby prices and the active month December contract; the price hit a low of 66.15 cents per pound on June 26. Source: CQG

AS the daily chart of December ICE cotton futures shows, the fiber recovered to 71.20 in early August, but the USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report in August sent the price back down to a low of 66.64 cents by the middle of the month.

Cotton is an agricultural crop and supply and demand factors each year determine the path of least resistance for the price of the fiber. At the end of August, Hurricane Harvey provided a bullish blast that launched the price of cotton after the bearish price action that took hold of the cotton market from mid-May through August.

Hurricane Harvey demolished the Texas cotton crop

Aside from being one of the most important energy hubs in the United States, the state of Texas is also a major producer of agricultural commodities and cotton is one of those products that come from the Longhorn State. Hurricane Harvey not only destroyed the cotton crop that was still in the ground at the end of August, the floodwaters and winds carried away lots of the cotton that had already been harvested for the 2017 season. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the effects of Hurricane Harvey have launched the price of cotton futures to the upside once again. On Monday, September 5 cotton futures were up the three cent limit and trading around the 75 cents per pound level. Cotton traded above its technical resistance on the weekly chart which was at the June and early July highs at 75.30 cents per pound which could mean that the trajectory of the fiber is now higher. Cotton settled on Wednesday, September 06 at 74.50 cents per pound on the December futures contract. The weekly chart shows that cotton's momentum has shifted to the upside after the recent price appreciation. Moreover, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions on ICE cotton futures has been moving higher alongside price over recent sessions. Rising price and open interest tend to validate an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. Right now, it looks like December cotton futures could be on an express train back to above the 80 cents per pound level.

Cotton could quickly return to 80 cents per pound

The cotton market suffered from anticipation for a huge crop this year, but when Hurricane Harvey rained on the cotton parade, the price took off to the upside and now it is looking like a massive rally is underway in the fiber. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the momentum indicator shifted to a bearish trend following the price carnage that occurred in May when the price dropped from over 87 cents to just over 66 cents per pound. However, the monthly chart is now in a position where momentum could cross back to the upside if and when the price of cotton rises above the 80 cents per pound once again. Since hitting the low at 55.66 in March 2016 which ended the bear market that dominated cotton trading from 2011 through 2016, the fiber has been making higher lows and higher highs. The 66.15 cent low in June on the December contract was higher than the August 2016 lows at 65.22 cents per pound, so the pattern remains intact and cotton could be ready to move back above 80 cents and perhaps to another new high above the mid-May peak at 87.18 cents in the coming weeks or sooner.

BAL for those who do not venture into the futures arena

Cotton trading is not for the faint of heart. The fiber has a long history of enormous price volatility. In 2011 the price reached its highest level in history at $2.27 per pound and then fell to just under 56 cents by March 2016. Since then, cotton has been in recovery mode, and the next rally could be underway right now. Cotton futures tend to trade in a wide range on a daily basis, particularly when the price starts trending in one direction or another. The move from 87.18 cents to 66.15 amounted to a decline of 24% in short period. Price gaps on the up and downside can be common in the cotton market during volatile periods. For those who do not wish to venture into the turbulent waters of the ICE futures or options market, the BAL ETN product does a good job replicating the price action in the cotton market.

Hurricane Harvey wrought destruction in its path in Texas and Louisiana dumping more than one year's rainfall over a few short days. Harvey's legacy has also erased lots of the 2017 cotton crop, and we could continue to see the effects of the storm in the cotton market for weeks and months to come. At the same time, cotton tends to be sensitive to the value of the dollar. As the U.S. currency remains close to recent lows and critical support on the dollar index, the weak dollar will be supportive for the price of cotton and other agricultural commodities. Moreover, China has been buying commodities over recent months, and as the world's leading cotton consumer, the destruction of part of the 2017 U.S. crop could lead the Asian nation to increase their imports of U.S. cotton before the price rises to a level that is too expensive.

Hurricane Harvey was one of the worst storms to hit the Texas coast in history, and one of its legacies could be the present rally in the cotton market which could be on a path for a new high above the May peak. Now, Hurricane Irma a category five storm is getting ready to bear down on the East Coast of the United States in the days ahead. The Hurricane looks like it will come ashore in Florida or another Southern State at the end of this week. Therefore, other cotton production or inventories in the South could be at risk which could add fuel to an already bullish market.

The price of cotton exploded in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and there is lots of evidence that Irma could keep a perfect bullish storm going when it comes to the price of the fiber.

