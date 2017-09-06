Diversified Royalty: Necessity Can Be The Mother Of Reinvention

The company still has the goal and capital available for an additional acquisition that could better solidify its business in the face of a rising interest rate environment.

Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted as Diversified Royalty Corp.'s operations are based solely in Canada.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTC:BEVFF) has had a very eventful year since I last reviewed the company's prospects. As a brief refresher, Diversified is a dividend paying company that has obtained the rights to several different trademarks through purchase and lease-back transactions with several parties. At the time, the company was very cash strapped as it has always had an almost 100% payout ratio but was also facing unexpected legal costs from a lawsuit against a former CEO associated with Diversified's legacy business. With the uncertainty of the lawsuit and high payout ratio, I felt that there was too much risk in the stock at the time and that a dividend cut was a real possibility in order to stem its cash flow.

The company was also facing issues with its Franworks royalty stream. This stream had come under pressure due to its reliance on the Alberta economy, which continues to struggle due to the low oil price environment. The size of the royalty that Franworks was paying to Diversified was so substantial that when Franworks sold itself to Cara in November 2016, almost all the proceeds ($90m of the $93m purchase price) were used to payout Diversified to get Franworks out from under the royalty agreement. For Diversified, this rid it of a lower performing stream as well as gave it a substantial liquidity reserve while not resulting in any impairment of its original investment.

The Franworks sale left Diversified with only the Mr. Lube and Sutton streams in place. These two streams alone did not generate near enough cash to sustainably pay out its dividend, as its payout ratio rose to 172% of distributable cash so far in 2017:

Source: 2017 Q2 MD&A

This was a tough position for Diversified to be in. It had $70.9m cash in hand as of June 30, 2017, against debt of $40.7m, but it had an ongoing cash drain as it had maintained its dividend rate through this low revenue period.

This changed when Diversified recently acquired the Air Miles trademarks from Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF), along with a subsequent lease-back transaction on August 25, 2017:

Source: Investor Presentation

Diversified needed to get a deal done that would resolve the cash issues stemming from maintaining its dividend. This deal significantly improved Diversified's cash flow, dramatically improving its payout ratio to the point that management anticipates the ratio to fall below 100% if you factor in the DRIP on the stock.

Source: Company Presentation

This is certainly an improvement for the company's prospects. It also still leaves the company with $33m in cash available post-deal (against a debt load of $58.1m) that is earmarked for a 4th stream. It solidifies the dividend in the near term as well as the cash burn is quite small, if at all, especially in combination with the cash buffer. The Air Miles deal also generated a tax shield which will allow it to avoid cash taxes for the next several years. If you have held the stock since my last article, the Air Miles deal gave the company a decent share price pop as well, though it now sits at $2.67 CAD, up from the $2.30 range pre-deal announcement.

This is certainly an improvement for Diversified, but I continue to have some reservations on the royalty business model as a whole. The royalty business model arose as a way to provide alternative financing to companies seeking to monetize non-traditional assets. For Diversified, those have been intellectual property, specifically trademarks. All three of its trademarks are quite strong, with significant brand recognition throughout Canada. By pitching a business model that is (pun intended) diversified, management has been able to obtain traditional financing through the Diversified corporate entity and then loan it out at higher rates to individual customers. The difference between its net revenues and its cost of capital is to be paid out in dividends. The low interest rate environment in place for the last several years has enabled this business model to succeed. It is unclear if rates were normalized, if Diversified could obtain greater compensation from its customers.

Pre-Air Miles, Diversified had the following debt schedule in place:

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Statements

As part of the Air Miles deal, an additional $17.4m, 60-month non-amortizing loan was issued to help fund the deal, done at BA + 2.25%.

Combined with some interest swaps the company has put in place to cap its exposure, Diversified's cost of debt for its two existing streams is 3.07% until August of 2018 when it rises to 4.17%. The additional debt to finance the Air Miles deal has an effective rate of 4.47%, utilizing similar interest rate swaps to hedge its exposure. The use of these swaps has helped to cap interest expense but they do come with a cost. When these swaps expire in 2018, there is a real risk that the narrow cash flow dividend coverage will disappear if rates rise as the hedges will need to be put in place again, especially if rates are rising, which will make the hedges more expensive. We can see this impact if we extrapolate from management's forecast:

Source: Company Presentation

This interest forecasted comes to a deemed interest impact of 3.17%, which is the year one level. If we increase it to the rate reset in 2018 (assuming no underlying rate increased), the interest cost will rise by an additional $450k per annum. Although not a large amount, this again shifts the payout ratio to above 100%, even before any underlying rate increase. There is not a lot of breathing room at this point. I believe it is this reason why management has indicated it wants to add another stream to reduce or eliminate this future interest rate risk.

With respect to the underlying businesses, Diversified is a play on the overall Canadian economy. Mr. Lube is an inexpensive, quick way to service vehicles and avoid the high costs of dealer or third party servicing. This business will thrive in both an up and a "trade-down" economy, and the franchise has had a long history of success, growing 5.5% in the most current year. This growth rate is a very strong benefit to Diversified as it makes up 53% of Diversified's revenues post-Air Miles and helps to increase its cash flow.

Diversified has exposure to Canadian Real Estate through its Sutton royalty. Though not explicitly backed by Sutton's level of agents, it is reliant on the stability of Sutton's overall business to get its fixed annual payment with 2% escalation. Sutton has continued to add agents since the deal with Diversified, supporting a growing business. There is some risk should Sutton itself have problems, but this stream is fairly insulated from the risks inside Canada's high flying real estate market. It will make up 15% of Diversified's post-Air Miles revenue mix.

The Air Miles stream is planned to grow at 5% plus. This is not really backed up by its recent history as it has largely plateaued. In the investor deck, it is explained that this is largely due to a misstep in communication by the Air Miles operator, Loyalty One. Starting in 2011, Loyalty One announced that Air Miles would expire after five years. This would have been great as far as eliminating its liabilities, if it had been accepted by consumers. As we can see from the Air Miles usage levels below, this has not happened:

Source: Company Presentation

Management's customers clearly reacted negatively, with a massive increase in redemptions in 2016, along with the flat growth in total Miles issued. This led to a reversal by Loyalty One) of its policy on expiring Air Miles, allowing customers to carry them forward indefinitely. As we can see below, the range of businesses that utilize the Air Miles plan is wide and varied:

Source: Company Presentation

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) drives 24% of the Air Miles business while Sobey's, a grocery chain, drives a further 19%. Sobey's is signed up until 2024 while BMO has been auto-renewing every five years and has been a launch customer since 1992. BMO's next contract with Air Miles is up in 2018, and its renewal is a large driver of the contingent consideration that is part of the deal. A loss of BMO to Air Miles would be a significant problem, though there has been no sign at this point that BMO will not continue past 2018. A larger risk to the business will be if the Canadian economy overall falls off or if Air Miles is unable to regain momentum after the cancellation flap.

The Takeaway

Diversified Royalty has always traded at a discount to its competitors, and even after the pop due to the recent Air Miles acquisition, it still provides an 8.27% yield, while its Canadian competitors yield on average 5.4%. Its debt to EBITDA ratios are similar, and its revenue growth rate is significantly greater. Its current cash balance is also a much greater buffer than its contemporaries. Diversified's pro forma payout ratio is still too high as the other major Canadian royalty players like Alaris (OTC:ALARF), The Keg (OTC:KRIUF), and Boston Pizza are all right at 100% or below, but it has closed the gap, with a stated goal to add another stream which they anticipate to finally close this gap.

The real question is how comfortable an investor is with the royalty business model. The goal of the royalty business model was to fill a financing hole. This was to lend against non-traditional assets. Diversified has been able to continue to execute accretive deals, including a key divestiture that helped to minimize losses and allow the company to acquire better, more stable streaming revenue. I believe the royalty model is reliant on low interest rates, as the dividend is essentially equal to the rate of return of Diversified's alternative investments less its cost of capital. If this cost of capital increases greater than the growth in the underlying businesses, it will eventually squeeze Diversified's ability to sustain its dividend.

All that being said, Diversified is now pretty close to a 100% payout ratio after the time between the Franworks divestiture and the Air Miles acquisition. Diversified has a substantial cash buffer that will enable it to continue its dividend for some time, even if it cannot find a stream that is accretive in the near term. The debt and interest rate risk is real, as is the exposure to the general Canadian economy, but that is the case with all these royalty offerings.

The 8.27% yield is hard to ignore in today's environment, and management has been able to steer its way out of a declining stream (Franworks) and an expensive, inherited lawsuit. At the same time, it has executed better deals that have left the dividend intact. This yield will eventually attract DGI investors and funds, especially if it can post some quarters with a close to or sub-100% payout ratio, which would give investors a chance at some capital appreciation on top of the yield. The next deal, should it occur, should serve as another catalyst. Despite my original misgivings about the company, it has exceeded my original expectations from a year ago.

