USD Partners' Distribution Train Set For Derailment; $0 Target

Investors are focused on a high distribution that I believe is set to disappear in 2018/2019; proprietary data shows revenue is set to fall over 90%.

USDP used debt to overpay for assets and contracts at the peak of the cycle, remaining equity holders (and banks) will be left holding the bag for the CBR bust.

Crude by rail is dying - down 75% from peak - and USDP faces a massive contract expiration cliff over the next two years.

More money has been lost reaching for yield than at the point of a gun.”

– Ray DeVoe quote highlighted in Buffett’s 2010 Letter

USD Partners LP (USDP) is 70% owned by retail investors that are “reaching for yield.” These investors think they are receiving a safe and growing distribution, but are too focused on the rear view mirror and can't see the looming train wreck in 2019 - a USDP bankruptcy. The writing is on the wall, as I'll outline clearly below, and 1.5 years of distributions won't cover a 100% equity loss.

About USDP

USDP is an MLP that was created in 2014 to capitalize on investor enthusiasm for 1) energy MLPs/ yield and 2) the crude by rail bubble. The partnership primarily consists of two crude by rail terminal assets; 1) a unit train capable loading terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada (~55% of EBITDA) and 2) a unit train capable of loading terminal in Casper Wyoming (~40% of EBITDA). The partnership also recently purchased a third terminal, which was previously idle in Stroud, Oklahoma, and plans to reactivate the facility in order to unload Canadian crude near Cushing, Oklahoma. USDP also has some railcar assets and two ethanol terminals–West Colton, California and San Antonio, Texas - that represent less than 5% of company EBITDA. The San Antonio terminal was recently shut down on May 1, 2017.

USDP is a low quality MLP that has short-term contracts (average remaining contract life < 2 years), very little diversification (~100% CBR, 6 customers represent ~70% of sales, etc.) and an uncertain business model (CBR is historically boom and bust). This is the exact opposite of most MLPs which have long-term contracts (10-20 years), lots of diversification (asset type, geography, and no customer concentration), and proven and sustainable business models (pipelines, etc.).

USDP was quickly pieced together in 2014 and sold to the public as a single asset company (Hardisty) right as the CBR boom was rolling over. USDP’s general partner is well known in the industry as being smart sellers of assets and with the USDP IPO they appear to have top-ticked the crude by rail bubble.

While USDP is fairly easy to understand, I still encourage readers to review the company’s investor presentation as well as read some of the bullish Seeking Alpha articles where USDP is dangerously touted and misrepresented as an attractive yield play.

Crude by rail (CBR) is dying

USDP management and bullish Seeking Alpha analysts would like you to believe that crude by rail is superior to pipelines. To me, this is categorically false. Crude by rail is solely an interim solution while pipeline development catches up to production growth. CBR companies like to highlight that transporting via rail provides some additional optionality and speed of delivery vs. pipes. This doesn’t really matter as lots of crude is sold at, or near, the wellhead. What matters is that CBR is high-cost (2-3x more than pipelines) and extremely dangerous. As pipeline capacity has caught up with production growth, CBR volumes are down 75% from the 2014 peak.

Lac Megantic Train Disaster

Recent quotes from USDP's CEO Dan Borgen could arguably give investors an incorrect impression:

“demand for long-term high-cost pipelines are something that could be debatable...it's a high price alternative.” March 2017

“rail is here and rail has been around a long time” May 2017

These statements appear exaggerated. What do USDP’s customers and partners have to say about CBR?

CNQ (one of Canada’s largest oil producers) in May 2017: “Any oil that exceeds pipeline capacity will be transported by rail. Of course, that oil that gets transported by rail have a lower netback, of course, because the cost of transport by rail are higher than pipeline.”

Gibson Energy (USDP’s partner at Hardisty) in March 2017 : “We're certainly still not anywhere near capacity at Hardisty...we haven't seen a tremendous uptick in crude by rail volumes coming out of the Hardisty.”

Proprietary data source (Genscape) reveals the real USDP

While CBR’s structural decline is a headwind to the entire industry, USDP has disadvantaged assets that are grossly underutilized and often completely idle. These assets (Hardisty and Casper) will end up impaired as unused contracts roll off.

The key, proprietary data supporting this analysis comes from an energy analytics company called Genscape. Genscape is the leading global provider of real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets and closely monitors CBR activity. In fact, for the past 16+ months Genscape has been monitoring USDP’s two main terminals (Hardisty and Casper) via video cameras and has been meticulously counting trains that are loaded with oil in order to analyze the CBR industry. Most investors and USDP analysts are unaware that this data exists and the results might be alarming. Let’s dig in.

Two screenshots from Genscape’s cameras capturing the rare moments of activity:

USD Casper USD Hardisty

Source: Genscape

USD Hardisty; A Stranded Asset with ~1% Utilization

USDP’s crown jewel asset is its Hardisty terminal (aka USD Hardisty) in Alberta, Canada. This facility represents ~55% of EBITDA and was the primary asset USDP owned when it went public. USD Hardisty was developed in 2014 and is a unit-train capable facility connected directly to Gibson’s Hardisty terminal. Of note, Hardisty and Edmonton (the cities) are the two largest oil hubs in Alberta - Canada’s primary oil sand province.

USD Hardisty has capacity of two unit trains per day or ~173,000 bbl/day. The facility is anchored by five take or pay contracts that were signed in 2014 at the peak of the CBR market. These contracts are five years in length and are set to expire in June 2019. One contract was recently extended to June 2020 thanks to USDP’s Stroud investment - more on this later. Customers are primarily large integrated producers and refiners.

Investors following the USDP story closely know that CEO Dan Borgen has been talking about expanding Hardisty for over a year:

USDP 3Q16 Earnings Call: “Gibson commissioned a nearly 50% increase in their Hardisty storage capacity... We have recently begun preliminary ground work in order to be able to meet customer needs for additional capacity on a timely basis “

USDP 4Q16 Earnings Call: Question on Hardisty expansion, “I think we would like to drive through the summer months as hard as we could in terms of expansion there.”

USDP 1Q17 Earnings Call: Question on Hardisty expansion. “We’re working on plans to scale that facility up”

USDP 2Q17 Earnings Call : “We now have no more available capacity at the Hardisty hub for new activity. Therefore, any new activity will be driving new expansion at Hardisty. We look forward to talking a little bit more about that. But that will drive more – should drive more expansion there at our Hardisty facility.”

With this type of bullish commentary it would be natural to think that Hardisty is extremely active and that customers are getting their money's worth by paying USDP a whopping ~$50mm per year. This would be flat wrong. According to Genscape, which is watching Hardisty 24/7 via video camera, Hardisty has only been active for 16 days over the past year. Average throughput of 2,400 bpd represents just 1% utilization of existing capacity. When questioned about the Genscape data, USDP management declined to comment, only saying that they do not disclose volumes by terminal given commercial sensitivities.

The reality is that USD Hardisty is one of many CBR facilities in Canada and it is structurally disadvantaged vs. other facilities. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, there is over 754,000 bbl/day of rail uploading terminals in Western Canada and most can be expanded fairly quickly (see page 37 of its 2017 Market Report). In addition, there is a good chance these capacity numbers are too low. For example, Altex Energy was listed as having capacity of 90,000 bbl/day but according to its website Altex has 154,000 bbl/d of capacity.

John Zahary, the CEO of Altex Energy, said “When everyone got concerned that we were going to run out of pipeline space, every Tom, Dick, and Harry came running up to Canada to build a crude on rail terminal.” “A lot of guys built them without contracts and they lost their shirt.” RBN Energy, a leading energy analytics company and a leading source on CBR, has said that Western Canada CBR load capacity is "overbuilt and underutilized."

So why is USD Hardisty disadvantaged? Because industry experts say it is and because CBR data shows it is. USD Hardisty had a first-mover advantage in 2013/2014 when spreads were wide and customers were desperate for takeaway capacity, but the industry has changed significantly since. USD Hardisty is located furthest away from the oil sands. As RBN highlighted, many of the CBR loading terminals are located far north of Edmonton, close to the oil-sands regions, where they can specialize in moving heavy bitumen instead of blended with diluent. Even facilities in Edmonton are closer to production sites and thus are advantaged.

Source: RBN Energy

USDP’s partner at Hardisty, Gibson Energy, is expanding its Hardisty Terminal capacity (pipes and storage, not rail) by 20% - this is something USDP management loves to discuss. But it's worthwhile to note that Gibson also owns a terminal (pipes and storage, not rail) at Edmonton, which it is currently working on doubling. Clearly, it sees more potential at Edmonton than Hardisty - see slides 6, 7, and 8 of its latest presentation.

This disadvantage becomes extremely clear when looking at other Genscape-monitored facilities in Western Canada. Despite take or pay contracts, USD Hardisty is basically idle while other facilities have continued to receive volumes.

Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) can handle ~300,000 bbl/d, so there is plenty of room for those advantaged facilities to grow if necessary over the next 18 months.

Most importantly, conversations with some of USDP’s key Hardisty customers confirm that Hardisty is a last resort, unlikely to be used, and unlikely to be renewed.

Canadian CBR set to disappear in 2019

While CBR in the United States has declined ~70% from its peak, Canadian CBR has been fairly resilient due to oil-sands production growth (from past investment) and from pipeline delays. As you can see below, which includes data from both the EIA and the NEB, Canada CBR rebounded in 2017 to near its 2014/2015 highs before falling off this summer due to the Syncrude outage. Of note, Canadian CBR represents ~40% of United States CBR. Clearly, USD Hardisty is not a good barometer for Canadian CBR and never participated in the rebound in activity in 2016 or 2017.

Source: EIA and CNEB

With oil production expected to keep growing and pipeline capacity expected to remain relatively constrained until 2019, USDP management and Canadian CBR bulls are excited about the prospects of a short-term increase in activity. While Canadian CBR activity could increase over the next 12-18 months, there are 4 pipeline projects (2 are just expansions) that will significantly improve takeaway capacity, flatten spreads, and permanently impair CBR.

Enbridge Line 3 Restored (Mainline) with +370 mbpd of capacity in 2019. Trans Mountain Expansion with +590 mbpd of capacity by late 2019. Keystone XL +830 mbpd of capacity with uncertain timing, pending US approval. The project is still moving forward and TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) recently launched an open season on the pipeline. Energy East with + 1,100 mbpd of capacity by late 2020

A temporary increase in CBR activity before pipelines permanently replace trains is by no means a given. The pipeline industry has become extremely efficient at downstream debottlenecking in order to improve throughput - this improves pipeline capacity to near nameplate capacity and lower volumes elsewhere frees up space for Canadian crude. In addition, with Western Canadian Select (WCS) futures trading at a $11-15/bbl discount to WTI, market expectations do not suggest the type of stress that IHS-Markit has gotten some people excited about. As USDP said on its 2Q16 earnings call, a $13-15/bbl discount to WTI is not a motivator to increase CBR activity.

Most importantly, even if CBR volumes in Canada tripled over the next 18 months before new pipelines come online, USDP is unlikely to benefit for the following reasons;

Hardisty is disadvantaged and other facilities will see the increases in volume. USDP already has the largest customers that are already paying for ~100% of Hardisty’s capacity, which is going unused.

USDP might actually make less money when the terminal is used since revenue stays the same, but costs increase since USDP finally has to do the job its customers are paying the company for.

As the data shows, Hardisty contracts are unlikely to be renewed in 2019 and ~50% of sales and ~55% of EBITDA is set to vanish. USDP is collecting over $50mm a year from customers that aren’t getting much value in return. In addition, USDP has Hardisty on the books at ~$90mm of PP&E (~60% of total PP&E), but how much is a largely unused facility really worth? USDP estimates that land is worth just $3mm (p93). Hardisty is a stranded asset that is worth significantly less than tangible book value once contracts expire.

Casper Terminal - Debt and a Declining asset spells trouble (~40% of EBITDA)

USDP purchased Casper in October 2015 as a complementary acquisition. The Casper terminal is a storage, blending and loading terminal which is unit train capable and has 127,000 bpd of capacity. The terminal is directly connected to the Express Pipeline, which brings crude from Hardisty to Wyoming, and then continues on the Platte pipeline to Illinois. It was a facility that posed a threat to USD Hardisty since the Express Pipeline was not full and it was much cheaper to load Canadian barrels onto a train in Wyoming than in Hardisty - you’re already half way closer to your final destination. Since Casper is driven by the same fundamentals as Hardisty, USDP was essentially doubling down on Hardisty - a dangerous proposition.

Worse, by purchasing Casper, USDP used debt to grossly overpay for a loading terminal with short-term contracts attached. Why? USDP needed more cash flow to fund the distribution growth that investors wanted. USDP paid $225 million ($208mm in cash/debt, $17 in equity) in order to acquire an asset with book value of $64mm (p112) and three contracts with total future EBITDA of $67mm. USDP needs additional contracts to generate over $160mm of EBITDA just to break even. Talk about a ridiculously high price. Like Hardisty, these contracts were also signed at the peak of the market in mid-2014 and are unlikely to be renewed at such high rates, much less renewed at all.

Casper is just one of many CBR terminals in PADD 4 (Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado). There are over 15 other facilities in this region and 700k bpd of capacity. How much is getting used? Less than 5% - and the facilities have been quiet for a while. (Data for chart above)

USDP took on debt to overpay for short-term cash flow and has paid out all that cash flow to fund its distribution. What could possibly go wrong?

Casper has three refining customers (Phillips 55, Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Tesoro) and these lucrative take-or-pay contracts expire Aug-17, Oct-18, and Aug19. The Aug-17 contract was Casper’s largest customer, representing $12mm of EBITDA, and was not renewed. That’s 46% of Casper EBITDA and ~20% of total company EBITDA that disappears in 3Q17. Worse yet, according to USDP management this customer was the most active shipper at Casper (link). If the most active customer shipper does not renew, what does the future hold for the companies paying USDP?

Genscape’s proprietary data shows that USD Casper is just 8% utilized at ~11,000 bpd. How much does this fall in September after the largest customer rolls off? We’ll have to see. I’ll update in the comment section (or write a follow-up article) as the data becomes available. When asked to comment on this data, management once again did not dispute its accuracy and responded that they do not disclose terminal level volumes.

Stroud acquisition highlights low residual value of CBR assets

USDP announced the acquisition of its Stroud terminal this past June. This is also a facility that Genscape monitors via camera and has been idled for years. The partnership paid $25mm for this old EOG facility and highlighted that the purchase price represented 2.5x annual EBITDA (~$10mm/year) on a 33-month contract with a new energy customer.

That might sound great, but what does that really mean for the value of CBR assets? For Stroud, the contract represents $27.5mm of expected EBITDA over the next 33 months (starting 10/1/17). That means the $25mm purchase price ascribes zero (or possibly negative) value to the Stroud’s terminal value (pun not intended). USDP is acquiring assets at 2.5x EBITDA and below EBITDA contract value yet USDP trades at over 8x EBITDA and a significant premium to both contract value and asset value. CBR assets appear to only be worth the net present value of the contracts they come attached with.

Moreover, USDP, which suggested that its unit price is cheap, with a high yield (~12%), turned around and issued 3mm units at $11.60 to fund the acquisition. This was a 17% discount to the ~$14 average trading price before announcing the deal. Ouch.

Texas Deepwater Port is a mirage

USDP has also been talking about a Texas Deepwater port opportunity for years. Dan Borgen best summarized the situation on the 2Q17 call; “We've had our investments there for almost two years. We have been working actively every day on that asset in terms of permit growth and the things that we need to be able to do to – engineering and so forth to bring that online. But it really fits our macro strategy really, really well.”

Nothing has happened, and I believe that the chance this facility gets developed is near zero. Not only is crude by rail to the gulf not necessary - there is now ample pipeline capacity and refineries have their own unloading terminals - but there are tons of identical terminals that are sitting idle. For example, Genesis energy has loading terminals that compete with Casper in Wyoming and also has unloading facilities all over the Gulf Coast. See slide 15 from PLG Consulting’s old presentation that shows just a sample of the large facilities in the region. Even Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure (FTAI) has a massive Gulf Coast facility, the Jefferson Terminal, that has 230,000 bpd of capacity and is also deepwater-capable. This facility, like many others, is essentially idle and EBITDA negative (slide 11 from earnings presentation).

USDP’s critical metric - THROUGHPUT

As we’ve discussed, the most important metric in analyzing a terminal business is throughput - i.e. how much the facility is actually used. This is a great leading indicator of whether contracts will be renewed and at what terms. Why don’t other Seeking Alpha authors (Alpha Gen, Double Dividend) bullish on USDP units discuss this metric or even mention it? It is also amazing analysts don’t ask about throughput on the conference calls.

As the Genscape data shows, USDP’s throughput is extremely low for its crude by rail facilities. But I know what you might be saying - the Genscape data has to be wrong, right? Unfortunately not. Here’s why.

USDP reports its critical throughput metric in its Qs and Ks, but this info is filed with the SEC days after the partnership releases earnings; so it is not discussed in conference calls or in analysts notes. How is the most critical metric in understanding the health of the business not discussed?

So how has throughput looked for USDP? I built the following table and chart using company-reported data.

For the last year and a half, USDP’s throughput has averaged just ~30,000 bpd. How much of that is oil? By my count, less than half. Here’s why - USDP used to provide ethanol throughput in quarterly press releases (from 1Q15 to 1Q16) which showed San Antonio throughput of ~10,000 bpd and West Colton throughput of ~5,500 bpd. In addition, after the San Antonio customer left for 2 of the 3 months during 2Q17, throughput fell from ~30,000 bpd to 23,000 bpd in 2Q17. That means ethanol is over half of USDP’s throughput and high value oil throughput is less than 14,000 bpd.

USDP’s reported metrics (which aren't front and center) are consistent with the Genscape data which shows Casper throughput of just ~11,000 bpd and Hardisty throughput of ~2,400 bpd.

Why is this important? By taking the annual terminal sales divided by the annual throughput we can see that USDP is collecting an average ~$9/bbl of throughput used. This is almost 10x higher than the average loading price of $1/bbl (ranges from $0.50-$1.50). But it gets worse. The reported throughput number includes low-value ethanol which is over 50% of throughput but ~5% of sales. In order to isolate oil loading revenue we takes ~$95mm of terminal revenue (95% * $100mm of terminal revenue) and divide by 13,000 bpd * 365 days and we see that USDP is realizing ~$20/bbl of throughput.

(Chart created by Author, using available data)

This analysis suggests that USDP revenue is set to decline by ~95% as contracts roll off and customers pay market rates for the throughput they are using. But would customers be using the facilities if they didn’t prepay millions and millions of dollars? Probably not and a large portion of USDP’s throughput is solely a function of customers using the facility to minimize economic loss - i.e. they wouldn’t be using the facility at all if they weren’t already paying so much for it. USDP’s terminal service revenue is likely headed for zero. For example, USDP’s most active Casper customer has not renewed its contract at Casper.

So what is USDP worth?

I believe that USDP is a high conviction bankruptcy and units are probably headed to zero.

At $11/share, USDP has a market cap of ~$290mm ($11 * 26.3mm shares) and an enterprise value of $490mm (add in ~$200mm of net debt). As I’ve shown above, USDP is not worth its tangible book value (TBV) once contracts expire. USDP is really only worth the NPV of its contracts. And how much is that? USDP’s contracts have NPV of ~$75mm. Subtracting $204mm of net debt leads to -$130mm, or negative $4.95/share. In addition, even if we did give the company value for its assets (ex contracts), TBV is negative $60mm or -$2.25/share. Meanwhile, USDP also trades at ~8x EBITDA, despite the fact that EBITDA is set to vanish in 2018/2019 and transaction comps are in low single digit multiples.

Bulls will say that the distribution is well covered for two years and excess cash flow will pay down debt and there will be no problems. But is that true? Let’s check the numbers.

USDP’s $1.36/year distribution ($0.34/qtr) requires $36mm of distributable cash flow (DCF) - $1.34*26.3mm shares. Historically, USDP has had a healthy coverage ratio which has allowed it to constantly raise its distribution to create an illusion of stability, safety and growth. In my opinion, this has created a false sense of security. USDP’s coverage ratio was 1.3x for 1H17 ($24mm of DCF/$18mm of distributions). This cushion now vanishes with the loss of the Casper customer. $61mm of annualized EBITDA - $12mm lost = ~$49mm of EBITDA - $10mm of interest and $0.5mm of/maintenance capex = $38.5mm of DCF (for $36mm distribution). POOF. There goes USDP’s distribution coverage, the ability to raise distribution payout, and any excess cash flow to pay down debt.

But what about Stroud? By our estimates, Stroud is set to generate just $17m of total extra cash over the next 1.5 years ($2m in 2017, $10m in 2018, $5m in 2019) to pay down debt before the June 2019 cliff. That's just 8% of debt.

In addition, most investors don’t realize that USDP gets paid a quarter early by its customers. This sits on the balance sheet as deferred revenue. So at the end of 2Q17, USDP had $7mm of cash, but had already collected $30.5mm of cash from its customers for 3Q17 and beyond. This cash helped fund the 1Q17 distribution and was gone by June 30th, yet is for services from July to Sept (hence only $7mm on the balance sheet). With contracts ending in June 2019, USDP will collect its last cash payment from customers in 1Q19 and will be unable to pay a distribution in 2Q19 since it will have no cash. And that’s assuming the next Casper contract expiration doesn’t result in a distribution cut sooner. So in a best-case scenario, USDP has 6 quarters of distributions left; 4Q17-1Q19. 6 x ~$0.34 quarterly distributions = $2.04/share of distributions.

But that is a best-case scenario where USDP pays out all DCF and does not pay down debt. Do you think the banks will let USDP get away with paying out all cash flow and leaving the banks with $204mm of debt and $125mm of unusable assets to cover it? I doubt it. It is likely the banks force the company to cut the distribution much sooner than later. Which begs the next question...

Can USDP avoid bankruptcy by cutting the distribution to zero and paying back the banks? Unfortunately, I don't think so. USDP is set to generate ~$75mm of distributable cash flow from 3Q17 to 2Q19, which would only lower debt from $204 mm to $130 mm. But by 2Q19 USDP will have no viable business model and no cash flow. If the banks could liquidate the terminals for book value of $125 mm they’ll be made whole, but unused terminals are not worth book value.

I suspect USDP’s bank group (Citibank, BAML, Wells Fargo, etc.) will force the distribution to be cut in early 2018. I’ve emailed a version of this report to the bank representatives listed on page 5 and 6 for comment.

Regardless, investors might have a much bigger problem if they don’t cut the distribution soon. Let’s examine a very unusual risk taken right from the company’s 10-K on page p43:

Unitholders may be forced to repay distributions that the company wrongfully distributed to them. Bankers are protected from the very risky strategy that USDP pursued (buying cash flow with debt, paying out cash flow, potentially having no money left to repay debt) at the expense of LPs that might be forced to repay distributions. This is very rare in the MLP world. When USDP’s business falls off a cliff in 2019 and the banks want their $200 mm, they are entitled to claw it back from unitholders. This 10K risk suggests investors could possibly be on the hook for $3-6+/share of repayments ($75-150 mm) and new investors could lose 100% of their investment in this scenario.

In addition, USDP’s Chief Accounting Officer and VP recently resigned in July. Executive departures don't bode well for a company with USDP's challenges.

USDP will likely be bankrupt by October 2019 and is currently worth ~$2.00 - the value of remaining distributions before the contract cliff and term loan expiration.

Bull thesis debunked

USDP’s investor presentation has a slide that highlights the bull case on USDP. Let’s quickly address why these bullet points are, at the very least, misguided.

The high yield and distribution growth are a function of high value contracts that are rolling off. Investors should be looking forward, not backward. USDP has less than 2 years worth of contracts and assets that are not being used. This is a false sense of security. Customers are high-quality and smart. They will not renew contracts they do no use. USDP’s terminals are disadvantaged vs. other forms of oil transportation. USDP is levered at 3.5x and no longer has a distribution coverage over 1 in order to pay down debt. This relationship has gotten USDP zero deals in 3 years. Not one drop down or developed project, just bad capital allocation decisions from the sponsor that is leaving equity holders holding the bag.

Summary & Conclusion

After a lengthy discussion, let’s summarize the key points on why USDP is uninvestable and is headed for bankrupt in 2019:

USDP is a low-quality MLP with an unproven business model, short-term contracts, and very little diversification. The partnership went public at peak enthusiasm for both energy MLPs and crude by rail.

Crude by rail is only an interim solution for moving oil during the US energy boom – pipelines are much cheaper and safer. Consequently, the CBR boom has turned into bust. Crude by rail is down over 70% since 2014 and should continue to decline as pipeline capacity grows and alleviates any remaining bottlenecks.

Proprietary data from Genscape shows that Hardisty is ~1% utilized and is disadvantaged vs. other CBR terminals in Canada. This asset is likely to be impaired from $90 mm to <$10 mm (land value) as 5 unused take-or-pay contracts expire in June 2019 (one pushed to June 2020).

USDP purchased Casper by grossly overpaying for short-term contracts using debt, a desperate move in order to diversify away from Hardisty and grow its distribution. Casper’s largest customer (~20% of total company EBITDA) left in August 2017 and utilization is set to fall from 10% towards 0%. The two remaining unused contracts will roll off in 2018 and 2019.

USDP’s management is eternally optimistic about a rebound in CBR activity, but even if Canadian CBR activity increases in 2018 due to increased production and full pipelines (which is very uncertain), Hardisty is unlikely to benefit from any increase in industry activity because: the terminal is disadvantaged vs. other Canadian terminals, and USDP already has the largest customers that are already paying for capacity that is unused. USDP might actually make less money when the terminal is used since revenue stays the same but costs increase to actually do the job.

Starting in 2019, large new pipelines will come online that will clear the market, compress spreads, and permanently kill crude by rail in Canada.

USDP revenue would be 90-95% lower today without take or pay contracts. These contracts have started rolling off in August 2017 and USDP faces a terminal contract cliff in June 2019 - right after killer pipelines come online.

USDP also has $204 mm of debt that matures in October 2019, also right after contracts expire.

USDP already has negative $60 mm of tangible book value with ~$150 mm of PP&E (primarily Hardisty, Casper, and Stroud) which will need to be impaired after contracts expire worthless. USDP’s bank group will be lucky to recover 50 cents on the dollar (they are owed $204 mm).

USDP trades at 8x EBITDA, while transaction comps for CBR assets are 2.5x - most CBR assets are only worth the NPV of any contracts and have no terminal value (USDP trading at a huge premium). In addition, management touts a cheap stock yet uses equity for deals.

In a best-case scenario, USDP has six quarters of distributions left; 4Q17-1Q19. Because USDP’s customers pay a quarter ahead (hence the large deferred revenue liability), there will be no new cash flow generated in 2Q19 for distributions. 6 x ~$0.35 quarterly distributions = $2.04/share of distributions. But I suspect the distribution will be cut in 2018 and investors have a much bigger problem because...

Investors could be forced to repay distributions to bank debt holders. USDP took on debt to purchase Casper and all cash flow collected from contracts has been paid out to investors in the form of distributions. In 2019, USDP will have no viable business and $125mm worth of unused terminals, which will likely be worth pennies on the dollar. Bankers are owed $204mm and have the right to reclaim distributions that were wrongfully distributed, since it will soon be clear that USDP’s liabilities exceed the fair value of USDP’s assets. Investors could be on the hook for $3-6+/share of repayments ($75-150mm) and new LPs could lose 100% of their investment.

------------------------

Seeking Alpha has policies and procedures in place for short articles that aim to ensure fairness for all stakeholders. I think this is great policy that improves the quality of research on Seeking Alpha with a focus on facts over conjecture. One of these policies was to reach out to the company for comment or correction on 4 key topics;

Hardisty being active only 16 days from Aug. 16 to July 17 Genscape data showing Casper’s throughput of ~11,000 bpd from March 16 to July 17 (~8% utilization) Whether the analysis that only half of reported throughput is from oil - triangulated via Genscape data, previously reported ethanol throughput numbers, and the drop in throughput from 1Q17 to 2Q17 from loss of ethanol customer - was accurate Whether the Stroud terminal investment was additive of $10 mm/EBITDA per year or was mainly a transfer of EBITDA from capacity shifted from J Aron and USD Marketing to a new customer.

The company responded to questions 1-3 by saying it does not disclose volumes by terminal, given commercial sensitivity. It added that operating cash flows are primarily generated from take-or-pay contracts that include minimum monthly payments, regardless of volumes. The company also added that it expects volumes to increase over the next 6-12 months and that Casper is influenced by the same supply/demand dynamics as Hardisty.



Regarding question 4, USDP management responded, “Yes, the 2.5x acquisition multiple refers to the approximate $25 million in total acquisition and other costs divided by the expected annual contracted Adjusted EBITDA to be generated at the Stroud terminal. All of the expected Adjusted EBITDA at the Stroud Terminal will be incremental and additive to the Partnership’s baseline EBITDA run-rate ex-Stroud.” While it’s nice for shareholders that Stroud will be additive to EBITDA, total Stroud cash flow before the contract cliff is just $17mm and 8% of debt, by our estimates. In addition and as discussed, this acquisition highlights USDP’s extremely high valuation and the fact that CBR assets currently have very little residual value."

While this report has some new and potentially alarming information that is sure to be extremely frustrating to USDP’s unitholders, I’d encourage these investors to look objectively at the facts and the analysis.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.