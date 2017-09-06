MGC Diagnostics' (MGCD) CEO Todd Austin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ:MGCD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 6, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Dorame - Investor Relations, Lytham Partners

Todd Austin - Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Margolies - President

Larry Degen - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Jill Burchill - Consultant

Analysts

Larry Haimovitch - Haimovitch Medical Technology Consultants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the MGC Diagnostics’ Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Dorame

Thank you, Denise. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in MGC Diagnostics' fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings conference call. My name is Joe Dorame of Lytham Partners. We are the Investor Relations consulting firm for MGC Diagnostics Corporation.

Joining me today are Todd Austin, Chief Executive Officer; Matt Margolies, President; Larry Degen, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Jill Burchill, Consultant to the Company. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments we will make during this conference call are forward-looking in nature and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review this material.

Also, this call is being recorded and will be available for replay starting today by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, the confirmation code is 10111876 and the replay will be available through September 13, 2017. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.mgcdiagnostics.com for a period of 90 days.

With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Todd. Todd?

Todd Austin

Thank you and welcome to today's call. I will begin with a strategic overview of our results for the fiscal 2017 third quarter. Following my opening statements, Larry will walk us through our financial metrics then Matt will update you on sales and marketing initiatives, followed by my closing statements prior to entertaining your questions.

I am pleased with the operational performance delivered during our fiscal 2017 third quarter, as we achieved strong revenue growth of 6%, led by international revenue growth of 8.5%. This sales growth increase combined with the effects of favorable foreign currency exchange rates, increased our third quarter net income by 193% to $760,000 or $0.17 per diluted share.

Our strategic decision to increase our international sales efforts resulted in both organic and competitive conversion momentum, highlighted by our international selling team's successful conversion of substantial competitive account in Australia. This is a direct result of executing on our growth initiatives and providing our international customers with state-of-the-art respiratory diagnostic products.

International sales continue to improve with solid growth in the European, Middle East, Canadian and Asian markets. We remain focused on growing our international business and continuing to increase our market share outside the United States.

I would like to acknowledge the successful efforts of our global selling team during the quarter for continuing to deliver a strong opportunity pipeline and closing new business domestically and internationally. Due to their efforts, our backlog increased 37% to $2.3 million compared to $1.7 million at the end of the 2016 third quarter.

For the quarter, revenue from competitive conversions totaled $1.5 million, as we converted 24 accounts compared to 16 accounts and $1.4 million of revenue in last year's third quarter. For the nine-month period, we’ve attracted 58 new domestic customers, generating $3.3 million in revenue.

The point of sale attachment rate for domestic service contracts, increased slightly to 22%. Deferred revenue continues to grow and increased 8% compared to the prior year third quarter. Recurring revenue totaled 38% of third quarter sales and cash flow from operations remains solid at $2.8 million for the nine-month period.

During the second quarter, we announced an important clinical study with our partner Restech Srl to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of the Forced Oscillation Technique to detect lung function abnormalities. We have completed the clinical study protocol and have submitted this to the FDA for its review.

Upon receiving FDA feedback, we will register the study and begin to enroll patients. We believe this clinical study will demonstrate that the Resmon PRO FULL is a valuable device to diagnose and manage COPD and asthma.

During the third quarter, we made the second of four milestone payments to Restech in the amount of $104,000 for progress achieved in the FOT clinical study. We expect our total investment for this clinical study will not exceed $500,000.

The Company’s financial foundation continues to be strong with no long-term debt, a cash position and working capital of approximately $6.6 million and $9.6 million, after the payment of the fiscal 2017 $3.1 million special cash dividend. Given the positive financial performance of the quarter, along with the number of growth opportunities for the Company remain confident that our ability to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal 2017.

Before we transition to the financial review of the quarter, I would like to highlight an Executive Management change. On August 30, the Board of Directors appointed Larry Degen as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. Larry will be replacing Jill Burchill, who has been in that role as a Consultant and his contract expires on October 10.

I would like to congratulate Larry on his well-earned appointment. Larry has been with the Company since 2010, serving in a number of key financial positions. I am confident that his background is well suited to provide financial leadership for MGC Diagnostics. I would also like to thank Jill Burchill and Salo LLC for a financial leadership over the course of the last two quarters.

Now let me turn the call over to Larry to provide additional financial context on the third quarter. Larry?

Larry Degen

Thank you, Todd. For the third quarter, we reported revenue of $10.4 million, an increase of 5.6% from last year's third quarter revenue of $9.9 million. Domestic revenue was at $7.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 4.7% compared to the $7.6 million in the same period last year. International revenue increased 8.5% to $2.5 million for the quarter, compared to $2.3 million for the same period last year.

Equipment and accessories revenue increased 8.2% in the quarter to $6.5 million from $6.0 million in the year-ago period. Domestic equipment and accessories revenue increased to 6.4% to $4.7 million in the quarter from $4.5 million in the 2016 third quarter.

International equipment and accessories revenue increased 13.6% to $1.8 million from $1.6 million for last year's third quarter. Supplies revenues increased [1.1%] to $2.0 million compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic supplies revenue increased 1.0% and international supplies revenue increased 1.6% for the quarter.

Service revenue was $1.9 million for the quarter, up 2% compared to the prior year period. Extended service contracts or attachment rate – on attachment was 22% for the third quarter, compared to 21% for the fiscal 2016 third quarter.

For the quarter, domestic and international revenue split was 76% and 24% of total revenue. Current and long-term deferred revenue at the end of the third quarter increased 8% to $8.3 million compared to $7.7 million at the end of last year's third quarter. Our sales backlog at the end of the third quarter increased 37% to $2.3 million compared to the backlog of $1.7 million at the end of last year's third quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 51.1% level compared to 51.2% for the same period last year. For the quarter, domestic gross margin increased to 56.4% compared to 54% last year third quarter. International gross margin decreased to 34.2% for the quarter compared to 41.9% for last year's third quarter. Gross margin for services was 68.3% for the quarter compared to 69.8% for the same period last year.

With regard to operating expenses, third quarter sales and marketing expenses were $2.4 million or 22.7% of revenue, compared to $2.5 million or 24.9% of revenue in the year-ago period. Third quarter general and administrative expenses totaled $1.4 million or 13.1% of revenue, compared to $1.1 million or 10.9% of revenue in the same quarter last year.

Third quarter research and development expenses were $795,000 or 7.6% of revenue compared to $665,000 or 6.8% of revenue in last year's third quarter. Operating income for the quarter was $751,000 compared to operating income of $794,000 for the same period last year.

For the quarter, we had a net income of $760,000 or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $260,000 or $0.06 per diluted share in the prior year period. The fiscal 2016 third quarter included a foreign currency pre-tax gain of $657,000.

Reviewing the balance sheet, we had cash of $6.6 million at the end of the quarter after paying a special cash dividend in the amount of $3.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $5.8 million at the end of 2016 third quarter and $7.3 million at the 2016 fiscal year end. We also had positive working capital of $9.6 million at the end of the quarter. For the nine-month period, we generated cash of $2.8 million from operating activities, compared to $2.9 million generated in the same period last year.

That concludes my remarks. Let me turn the call over to Matt to provide an update on our global sales and marketing initiatives.

Matthew Margolies

Thanks Larry. Q3 was a strong quarter with strong performance coming for both domestics and international markets compared to prior year. As we exit Q3 with a strong pipeline and backlog, I am very optimistic that our selling teams will finish the year strongly.

Let me begin by highlighting our performance in the U.S. market. We continue to be successful with our primary strategy, which is to provide value-added upgrade pathways for existing customers, gain market share through continued competitive conversions and successfully obtain new opportunities when the market expands.

We have a very robust pipeline of existing customers with equipment reaching the 10 year of use. And during the upcoming 12 to 18 months, we will be deploying a software and hardware upgrade initiative to ensure we continue the year-over-year growth we are seeing at our MGC Diagnostics core business.

Additionally, this will support our continued growth and competitive market conversions. Our competitive market conversion strategy continues to strengthen and these opportunities are now managed by our inside sales team, creating highly qualified opportunity for field sales teams, allowing them to focus on order processing and closing. This combination of selling efforts is proving to be very successful.

We had another successful quarter in our international markets as our strategic decision to transition to a direct selling model in select markets is growing international revenue on a year-over-year basis. Beginning next year, we will highlight our international competitive conversion business similar to the domestic business.

Usually these conversions are smaller than our domestic conversions, but they have significant impact to a region or country. One such conversion this quarter was in Australia, where we converted a 20-year competitive customer to our Australian business partner [Sensia]. This will support a region wide conversion then will add significant business potential in the upcoming year.

Speaking of orders, we did get one of the delayed orders from Q1 at the end of Q3, and is shipped early in this quarter. Looking forward, we are very confident in our strategies to grow share around the world as we have the best distribution channel in the business. Overall, our message of exceptional service and innovation continues to help us gain market share with a strong backlog, great people and products, MGC Diagnostics continues to be the preferred choice for cardiorespiratory diagnostic customers.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Todd, before we commence the question-and-answer session. Todd?

Todd Austin

Thank you, Matt. Before we open the call for questions, I would like to highlight the operational performance achieved during the third quarter, led by solid top and bottom line growth. The domestic market will continue to be the driver of the business, as the international side of our business continues to gain traction.

These positive results give me confidence that we will achieve solid year-over-year growth for fiscal 2017. We believe we have the industry's best collection of people, products and technologies, allowing MGC Diagnostics to benefit from a better understanding of our customers needs. We’ll use that knowledge to enhance our existing products and develop new products.

During the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, we expect to introduce new Medisoft cardiorespiratory products that incorporate core medical graphics technology. We expect these new products to drive international sales. Additionally, as previously discussed, we are working on a new software platform, which the first phase release is currently under review at the FDA. We believe that once approved this new software platform will drive increased domestic and international sales.

As the market increasingly recognizes the value of our products, we believe both existing and competitive healthcare providers will continue to select MGC Diagnostics as their vendor of choice. Additionally, our core value to provide unmatched service and support continues to reinforce existing customer relationships.

Increasingly important, this focus solidifies relationships with our new customers gain from competitive conversions whose testimonials highlight the superior post-conversion quality of our support. We remain firmly committed to providing our customers with a portfolio of state-of-the-art respiratory diagnostic products and services.

As I have stated in our past calls, our primary objective each and every year is to profitably grow our respiratory diagnostic business to enhance shareholder value. We continue to believe that we are on the right path to achieve this objective, and we look forward to reporting our results in the quarters ahead. As always, we thank you for your continued support.

With that, let's turn the call over to the conference operator to commence the question-and-answer session. Please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up question, allowing those in the queue an opportunity to participate. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Austin. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Larry Haimovitch of HMTC. Please go ahead.

Larry Haimovitch

Good afternoon, Todd and congrats on the progress.

Todd Austin

Thanks Larry.

Larry Haimovitch

One thing that caught my eye about the press release is the increase in your sales backlog, and so nice jump compared to the third quarter of last year. Would we expect that most – all of that sales backlog would be converted in the final quarter of the year Todd?

Todd Austin

That’s correct Larry. That will move into the fourth quarter.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. And then a question on – there was a comment here in the press release about the effect of the euro strengthening, which is a nice change for you. I know you had some real challenges a few years ago, when the euro was [indiscernible]. So off the $760,000 profit, most of that was actually accounted for by foreign currency pre-taxes. Did I understand that properly from the press release?

Todd Austin

For the net income, that's correct.

Larry Haimovitch

Yes, okay. And I would assume looking into the fourth quarter as well that the strength of the euro recently would benefit you in the fourth quarter compared to last year's fourth quarter?

Todd Austin

Yes, if the currency exchange rates continue as they are, that's correct.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay, great. Thanks. I’ll jump back in queue. Thanks.

Todd Austin

Thanks Larry.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have follow-up question from Larry Haimovitch of HMTC. Please go ahead.

Larry Haimovitch

Matt, could you give us a little more color on the competitive environment, obviously you're carrying very, very well with the very impressive number conversions, little more color would be interesting?

Matthew Margolies

I think Larry – first off good to hear from you. As far as the competitive conversions, we’ve highlighted our service, our support, our workflow, and the continued message of the upgrades in the products we're bringing to the market.

As many people know, there's also a newly formed competitor and buyer and that's the group that has formed that have a major competitor which had been CareFusion. And you could see from some of their press release, some things that they're doing that they continue that transition. Not to be taking advantage of that, but certainly that does impulse a little bit in the competitive dynamics when you look at the selling team and they start to kind of question what's going on. But overall, our selling organization continues to be very, very strong.

Any time we get into a competitive conversion opportunity, we close those at a very, very high basis. So there's not any huge dynamics going on in the marketplace. We had seen a little bit of pricing pressure in a couple of the smaller territories, but that seems to have gone away. So overall, customers continue to accept our message of service support and the best products that are out there.

Larry Haimovitch

And Matt a follow-up call, I think it was 18 months, two years ago or so that you had an outside group that was making sales calls for you and I can't remember what happened. I think maybe you converted them to takeover that process yourself. Can you just update us on that particular sales and marketing initiative?

Matthew Margolies

Sure, absolutely. As I kind of highlighted in my comments, we've now really turned over a lot of the regenerating opportunity to our inside selling organization. We’re looking have to actually hire one of those folks from the group and that was a group called West Business Services, and we have also hired additional personnel inside.

So they're doing a great job, not only in the new equipment sales, but they're also helping on the supply side as well as on the warranty side. So that continues and we anticipate that that group will continue to be important to the overall success that we're having, especially as we look into these additional upgrade pathways as we introduce some of the new products in the next several months.

So that group continues to do very well. The opportunities that they've been working on are now captured in our sales force database and our customer counts. So we've got really, really good visibility now that we didn't have a couple years ago to not only our existing base, but certainly our competitive customer base.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. And then question for Todd. Todd, there were no comments that I heard at least regarding the investment banking analysis by Craig-Hallum and so on. Is that anything you could share with us that does not proprietary or in anyway problematic for you at this point?

Todd Austin

No, there's not Larry. We continue the review of our strategic options and as soon as we got something announced, we’ll let everybody know.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay, great. Thank you.

Todd Austin

Thanks.

End of Q&A

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I am showing no additional questions. We will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to hand the conference back to Todd Austin for his closing remarks.

Todd Austin

Thank you, Denise. And thank you, everybody for participating on today's call. We look forward to talking with you again when we report our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.