Arena Pharmaceuticals' (ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Presents at 2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Brokers Conference Call

September 6, 2017 1:15 pm ET

Executives

Amit D. Munshi - Director, President and CEO

Preston Klassen - EVP, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Jim Birchenough

So we're going to get going with our next session of the day. It's my pleasure to welcome Arena Pharmaceuticals here at our Wells Fargo Conference. We're very fortunate to have the CEO and President, Amit Munshi, and the Chief Medical Officer, Preston Klassen, here to present to us today.

Just to start things off for folks that might be new to the Arena story or might remember Arena from mainly being a company focused on obesity with BELVIQ, the Company has really evolved to really develop a very advanced pipeline focusing on diseases like pulmonary hypertension and other unmet needs. And so, maybe just to set the table, I'll have Amit come up and give a few comments on just where we are today with Arena and that will provide a framework for a discussion on what's coming ahead.

Amit D. Munshi

Thanks, Jim. So I'll go through a few slides and then we'll jump in the Q&A, happy to go through anything folks want to go through. For the obligatory forward-looking statements, I'll refer you to our most recent SEC filings for full documentation.

In 2016, this new management team took over Arena. We were focused heavily on resetting the business. The initial hypothesis for us coming in as a new management team was really to begin to refocus back on the pipeline. There was a tremendous amount of compounds in the pipeline. We can talk about three that we think are first of the best of the class compounds. We have another three Phase 2 compounds and additional preclinical compounds still sitting on the shelf that we are not progressing right now, just due to capital and bandwidth restraints.

We have streamlined our cost basis. We stripped out about $175 million worth of costs. We divested the BELVIQ asset back to our partner, Eisai Pharmaceuticals. We shut down or divested our Discovery research engine. We spun that off into a group called Beacon Discovery. And we rebuilt the team. So, 75% of the management, 75% of the staff of the Company is new, 90% of the management team is new, 50% of Board is new. And that's all happened in the last 12 months.

We are continuing to rebuild commercial infrastructure through the first part of this year. We spent a good part of the first half of 2017 talking to folks about ralinepag and the promise of ralinepag, we'll talk a little bit about that today, because the initial focus was predominantly again on BELVIQ and secondarily on etrasimod.

We've also rebuilt our shareholder base completely. We've raised about $250 million in new capital to pay for the Phase 3 trial on ralinepag, and we are about two-thirds institutionally held now. So we have essentially rotated out of where we were before.

Heading forward into 2017 and 2018, we are super excited we've got three what we think are completely unencumbered first of best-in-class compounds. Ralinepag is planning for Phase 3. The other compounds are going to be reading on a multiple Phase 2s and we're going to continue to expand potential indications over time.

So this is what the pipeline looks like at a quick snapshot. Ralinepag and PAH going into Phase 3, we'll spend a good amount of time today talking about that I think, and then etrasimod reading on ulcerative colitis late this year or early part of next year, and a series of smaller indications to give us lots of options going forward in terms of a registration pathway.

The S1P class, as most of you know, has been indicated in close to 100 different disease states and has the opportunity to be a class of agent that begins to rival the anti-TNFs in terms of size and breadth and scope. And then finally, APD371, again, the data readout in pain associated with Crohn's disease later this year or early part of [2017] [ph].

So, PAH, why are we excited about ralinepag? Very simply put, has approximately 6.5x to 10x the potency of selexipag, that's Uptravi from Actelion, a major cornerstone of the $30 billion J&J-Actelion transaction, and 3x the half-life or 3.5x half-life approximately, so a substantially improved peak-to-trough ratio. We knew that going in pre-clinically. We demonstrated the benefits associated with that in the Phase 2 trial.

So, Phase 2 trial, a 25.8% change over placebo as a primary endpoint, this was a change in geometric mean ratio, and then secondary endpoint of 20.1% change from baseline. Importantly, this was in a contemporary patient population where the majority of patients were on dual background therapies, ERAs and PDE5s. So unlike other compounds that predominantly work with naive patients or single background meds, this is in a contemporary patient population. And I would encourage you to take a look at this data relative to for example IV Flolan, with IV being the standard of care in terms of effect size and change from baseline.

Bottom line, in this study in again this contemporary patient population, a 20% change, a reduction in PVR, and 36-meter walk increase in 6-minute walk, these are unprecedented numbers in patients with dual background therapy. We'll talk a little bit more about that as we get to the Q&A.

Etrasimod, again improved pharmacology, improved pharmacokinetics, you're going to see this theme over and over through the rest of our entire pipeline. We know the S1P modulators have shown effect in several autoimmune conditions. We've seen the first-generation compounds like [SIMPONI med] [ph] be progressed and have been greatly limited by their side-effect profile.

The second-generation compounds include drugs like etrasimod and ozanimod, and these drugs have improved pharmacology, in our case specifically activity against the 1, 4, 5 receptor and avoiding the 2 and 3 receptor subtypes, improved time of onset, improved recovery time, and importantly in our case, no observed first-dose bradycardia without a titration schedule. So we don't require titration, we have no first-dose bradycardia, and we see up to a 69% lymphocyte reduction by day 21. This is in an ongoing study in ulcerative colitis which reads out later this year.

As I mentioned before, I think the important key takeaway on the S1P class is that it is associated with over in this case, in this initial analysis over 80 different conditions, autoimmune conditions. This number could be upwards of 100 and we are extremely excited to be able to really explore the broad clinical utility of this compound. And in many ways, it's really the second-generation compounds, like ozanimod, etrasimod, that have the opportunity to explore these many indications.

Finally, APD371, it's the only highly restricted full agonist to CB2. It's peripherally restricted, highly selective, and it avoids the pitfalls of all these additional pan cannabinoid programs that are out there. We are excited about this compound in a Phase 2a study for pain associated with Crohn's disease.

So let me stop there. This was a quick five to seven minute snapshot of the Company and where we are at. We just want to highlight that we have three or four major data readouts or major data catalysts in the next couple of quarters. We start with the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA of ralinepag, we have data coming-on on APD371 and on etrasimod, and finally we have a 15% flat royalty on nelotanserin, which is a compound that's partnered with our partner, Axovant Sciences. So we expect Phase 2 data in Lewy Body Dementia later this year from Axovant. So, four important catalysts for the Company coming up.

So, with that, I'll hand it off to Jim and we'll go through any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jim Birchenough

So that was a great overview, Amit. So maybe starting with ralinepag and you alluded to the improved potency and half-life versus selexipag, but when you look at the PVR improvement and the 6-minute walk distance improvement, how do you view that in comparison to what we've seen from selexipag?

Amit D. Munshi

Sure. So, selexipag Phase 2 study was a 43 patient trial with the bulk of patients on single background medications, and if you do a head-to-head statistical comparison, you can see that they had about 15% change from baseline, and in that same statistical analysis we had a 26% change, so almost 2x the benefit on PVR in patients with dual background therapy. So that's again unprecedented. And so we are very pleased with the data. It was supported by the preclinical data. And we have previously shared all the head-to-head preclinical data that we have done against selexipag. Preston, is there anything to add?

Preston Klassen

No, that's right. It's very clearly between 7 to 10-fold more potent in terms of the key pharmacodynamic features, the vasodilation, the inhibition of vascular smooth muscle cells proliferation and platelet aggregation, and the Phase 2 program is the first time we saw that drive the kind of clinical changes that we think are going to really be a disease modifying agent.

Jim Birchenough

And so with the approved drugs like Flolan and Remodulin, dose to effect, and one of the things you have to dose through is nausea, and so do you see that as much with the prostacyclin agonist? And one of the things in your study was there was a metric on dose titration and how many patients got the top dose, and maybe comment on whether there was any dose-limiting GI effects or just the overall tolerability of the product and how that compares to selexipag as well?

Amit D. Munshi

Sure. So, in this category, including the IV and the orals, all patients are dosed to maximum tolerated dose. These are on target side effects. So, the objective is to be able to get the patient to as high as dose as you can possibly get to. The way to do that is to avoid peak-to-trough noise, and the peak-to-trough noise, the peaks are associated with increased severity of adverse events, not necessarily the number of adverse events, and the troughs are associated with lack of efficacy. So, the IV drugs can titrate up quite nicely, which is why we see IV Flolan and Remodulin be sort of the standard care, about half the market is the intravenous population.

Now the problem with IV of course is you can't start patients on IV. So, with ralinepag, we have always believed that we have an oral drug, once a day, that begins to mimic IV prostacyclin activity. So we have a 24-hour half-life, again that's 3.5x selexipag, and we avoid all the peak and trough noise. So, we dosed up to maximum tolerated dose in the exact same manner that the other compounds did, and dose limiting toxicity almost in every case including the IVs is, on target, nausea, headache, vomiting.

Jim Birchenough

And in terms of an ability to get to that top dose, what proportion of patients got to that top dose and do you think it's necessary to get to that top dose to get a peak effect?

Amit D. Munshi

There is a weak correlation between dose and effect, and it's sort of Preston and I worked together in nephrology for many years, it sort of reminds us of the EPO days, right. You get patients who had 5,000 international units a week to have a great effect and patients who had 50,000 international units and you can't get their hemoglobins where you want them to be. And it's almost the exact same thing here in the prostacyclin class.

So, you have got patients who are at high doses that may not see a response, you've got patients at slightly lower doses that had great response. So there's kind of a weak correlation between the two and which is why a patient to patient approach is mandated for all the therapies in the class. Preston?

Preston Klassen

And importantly in the Phase 2 study, we didn't see that the proportion of patients who needed to discontinue study drug due to tolerability was any different between active or placebo. The number of SAEs was actually proportion-wise was lower in the active when compared to placebo, two [deaths] [ph] in placebo, none in ralinepag. So, everything we've seen kind of points in the right direction with no tolerability or AE or other safety signals suggesting a concern.

Jim Birchenough

One of the other things that came up in the data, albeit it's a Phase 2, it's a relatively small study, was just some baseline imbalances, some that seemed to favor treatment arm or potentially favor the treatment arm, some that favored the control arm. Could you maybe speak to things like baseline PVR and differences you saw between the groups and how that might have contributed to the overall results?

Preston Klassen

Yes, sure. The bottom line is that everything we saw probably if anything should have produced headwind against ralinepag demonstrating the differences that it did. And so the fact that we saw the changes that Amit and I spoke to, 20% reduction in PVR in the active group compared to 10% increase in placebo, it just I think shows that it was able to cut through those differences in contrast to selexipag Phase 2 study.

They also had a small study, had some random imbalances. Their placebo group was the group that tended to be more severe and showed a greater disease severity over time. In our study, it was the opposite, it was the treated group that had more severe and showed more severe changes over time. And yet we were able to drive important differences. So we don't see anything. Again, if anything, when I look at the data, it looks like the drugs are really strong drug that can cut through that.

Jim Birchenough

And so you mentioned then 'in the Phase 2 meeting', so has that been scheduled yet?

Amit D. Munshi

We are working towards the end of the year for that meeting with the agency.

Jim Birchenough

So you haven't made the request yet for the end of Phase 2. And as you think about a Phase 3 to discuss with them, what do you think in terms of broad strokes you would like to see in terms of size and duration of follow-up and endpoints?

Amit D. Munshi

So we haven't disclosed any of that publicly but we have talked a little bit about the way we are thinking about our priorities. We are going through lots of options. We have advisory boards is the U.S. and Europe. We are going through the registry data. There is the review of registry in the U.S. There is corresponding registries in Europe. We want to make an intelligent set of decisions.

We are thinking about this as a Phase 3 program, not a Phase 3 study. What I mean by that is, there may be a registration arm, there may be other studies that enhance the label over time, there may be other additional studies to fully elucidate the benefits of the drug that we may choose to do. So we are thinking about this as a program, not a study.

We have four real priorities, and probably in this order. Number one is time to market, is important for us, important for our investors, and most importantly, important for patients to get this product into the hands of the clinicians. Number two is some balance between physician exposure and the label. So, we can prioritize the label to higher physician experience. But we really think that getting to the right label really for the payor community is going to be important. And then getting physicians tons of experience with the drug. This is a small disease, a small group of expert physicians in this category, and getting the drugs in their hands to work on patients, we think is really, really important. And then, finally, last part is any sort of comparison directly to selexipag. So we are thinking through each of those four elements and figuring out what the right balance is in the clinical program.

Jim Birchenough

So given the pretty substantial increase in potency over selexipag and a better half-life, is one product potential head-to-head as one arm?

Amit D. Munshi

We don't discount it, we will definitely think about it and our teams are currently thinking about it. It probably is not a registrational trial, I can say that. I think we're thinking about additional ways to directly compare ourselves against selexipag. I don't have a lot of hesitation in doing it. It's just a matter of finding the right study design.

Preston Klassen

Right, absolutely.

Jim Birchenough

And from the perspective of FDA, do you think 6-minute walk distance is an approvable endpoint today? There was a point in time with things like Remodulin and Flolan where they were approved on 6-minute walk distance and then there was some suggestion that they might want reductions in clinical deterioration. And so, where do you think we stand today with FDA in terms of an approvable endpoint?

Preston Klassen

I think 6-minute walk is still very clearly an approvable endpoint. We have seen levels improved in 6-minute walk. But it's also clear that the agency would like to see, and the community and payors would like to see more data in terms of clinical worsening. So, as Amit said, we are looking at this as a program. First priority is time to market, so what can we do to most efficiently and rapidly get to an approval. And then there may be some additional work down the line to expand the label and make sure we have the right information for payors.

Jim Birchenough

And then it's a little early to think about, but how do you think about commercialization? Is this something you would take yourselves, is there any thought to maybe ex-U.S. partnership, or how do you think about the ideal structure to optimize the commercialization of it?

Amit D. Munshi

Just as a default, for our entire portfolio I think partnerships are not our default place to go. I think they are value destructive long-term for shareholders. My 27 years in the business I have never heard a CEO get and talk about how great his partnership or her partnership is with a large pharma company. I'm yet to have that dialog with somebody saying, fantastic partnership, I would do it again if I could.

So, I think it's generally value destructive. I think you do it strategically when you need to do it, for example if you can't build infrastructure. I think as far as the U.S. market, and maybe even European market, I think we can do it alone. If there is a compelling reason why we need to partner outside the United States, I'll think about it. Other markets, Japan, China, of course we'll try to find partners for those markets because we can't get there.

That question also relates to rest of the pipeline, like etrasimod. Etrasimod is slightly different because you've got potentially large scale Phase 3 trials in ulcerative colitis. So we have to think about how to pay for those trials. So, a partnership in Europe may make more sense. So, our default place is to think about partnerships in a very narrow band as opposed to a broad band.

Jim Birchenough

And so maybe moving to etrasimod, and you alluded to the absence of first-dose bradycardia, do you think you need an absolute absence or just a significant reduction versus what we see with Gilenya to avoid that labeling? And I guess the second part of it is, ozanimod through a dose titration scheme has avoided first-dose bradycardia as well, and so how do you compare what you've seen so far with etrasimod to the profile from ozanimod and what's required the first dose monitoring with Gilenya?

Amit D. Munshi

So the first-generation compounds like Gilenya have substantial first-dose heart rate effects, and I think we can put those aside for a moment and just talk about etrasimod and ozanimod. The way we are thinking about it now, we could talk about receptor selectivity, we could talk about their off-target activity on the P2 receptor and lung function changes, we could talk about first-dose bradycardia, I think the important thing here the way we're thinking about it is, this category could be as big as the anti-TNFs with 80-plus potential indications out there.

How do we optimize that? How do we navigate that relative to where Celgene is going? So for example they are going after MS. We have no intention of going after MS. We are interested in other indications we think are much more interesting, of much bigger unmet patient need and a much bigger step-change from Gilenya.

So, first-dose heart rate effects is one of the benefits that we confer compared to ozanimod. They too, to your point, don't have first-dose heart rate effects, but with a titration schedule. But during that titration period, you have to monitor the patient, whereas in our case we don't have a titration schedule and we have no first-dose heart rate effects. So, we eliminate the monitoring step, we eliminate off-target P2 activity, and we have a very fast onset of action. So we compare favorably to ozanimod.

I think the more important thing to think about is how big this S1P class going to be over time. It's got broader utility than the JAK inhibitors as oral compounds, and because they are oral, a substantially broader range of utility compared to the biologics. So, that's kind of where our head is at, is if you've got 100 potential places to go, what's the right sequencing of indications to build, we think will be a very important therapeutic.

Jim Birchenough

So a hard question to answer, but we get it and so I'll pass it on to you, do you think this category will just get category labeling for first-dose bradycardia or do you think you've got a profile where based on your initial discussions with FDA you can avoid that labeling, the class labeling?

Amit D. Munshi

Yes, I think you're going to get some cardiovascular monitoring no matter what. The reality is that we didn't see – even if you had to monitor, we don't have a titration schedule. So, you monitor for a single dose, watch your patient, and that's fine, versus a multi-day titration period and multi-day monitoring. So, even if there was a class label, there is an operational improvement by just having a no titration schedule.

So, I don't know what the agency is going to do. They allowed us to go from our Phase 1 to Phase 2 with no titration requirement. Our Phase 1 showed no first-dose bradycardia. We'll see what it looks like in the Phase 2 in actual patients.

Jim Birchenough

And just on the first-dose effect, one of the things that Receptos used to speak about beyond selectivity for different isoforms with S1P is volume of distribution, and they would make reference to lack of central compartment accumulation, and so how do you look at the pharmacokinetics, not just the pharmacodynamic effect of etrasimod?

Amit D. Munshi

Sure. This is a question we get a lot because you are right, Receptos had talked a lot about it. I don't see Celgene talking as much about it but Receptos clearly did. Interestingly, in the slide that they present, they present brain tissue distribution between Receptos RPC-1063, [SIMPONI med] [ph] and etrasimod, and shows that Receptos had substantially better brain penetration as part of their tissue distribution story.

However, if you look at the [SIMPONI med] [ph] MS data, it looks just like Receptos. So clearly, tissue distribution doesn't matter in MS. And it's pretty clear tissue distribution probably doesn't matter at all anywhere else. So, I think it's a great story, it hasn't borne out clinically, and that's very different than receptor pharmacology or receptor connectivity.

When you talk about P1, P2, P3, and you talk about off-target activity on P2, which is known in the literature to have effects on pulmonary function changes, and then you look at the Phase 1 data on Receptos and you see pulmonary function changes, we have demonstrated unequivocally that they internalize the P2 receptor and they have demonstrated unequivocally that they have changes in pulmonary function. So, I think that's data-driven as opposed to hand-waving.

Jim Birchenough

And so when you think about your upcoming Phase 2 data, what do you have as the hurdle rate for your data, what do you want to see in terms of clinical response, clinical remission, are you going to have endoscopic measures of improvement, and what do you think the framework should be for considering a successful outcome?

Preston Klassen

So we are focused on total male score, and from that of course you can derive complete remission, clinical response, that does incorporate endoscopic findings as well, we'll look to totality. Like any Phase 2 program, what you want to do is see some clear evidence of efficacy, dose response, safety and tolerability, enough reason to believe to move forward into Phase 3.

So it isn't necessarily that we have to see any one particular kind of endpoint at a certain threshold. We need to see that the drug works and provides some clinical response, but essentially, as Amit just said, receptor pharmacology, this is about reducing circulating activated lymphocytes, particularly the CD4 and CD8-positive T lymphocytes.

And we have already demonstrated in Phase 1 it absolutely does that. It does that at a quicker onset pace, has a very quick offset pace as well. So if there's any issue and you need to get those two ends back, our drug is going to be the quickest to do that, and so all of that should drive the appropriate changes that we anticipate seeing in ulcerative colitis.

But again, just to point out, this isn't an ulcerative colitis drug, this isn't a race around IBD necessarily, this is 80 to 100-plus kind of indications. We think S1P class is going to be very large and we are actively thinking about different areas where we can make a difference. I am personally really excited about PBC. Why? Because all of the other therapeutics are focused on bile acid synthesis, and it's actually the initial in-cell is a T cell mediated inflammation and then destruction of the intrahepatic ducts, okay. So that's a very different mechanism of action to try on that disease state.

Jim Birchenough

And so, I know I asked about the partnership before, but when you think about this potentially very large category and you have got big players like Celgene getting into it, you've got Gilenya that could be going generic at some point, and you could go in 80 different directions, do you think in terms of optimizing the value that this might be an instance where the benefit you get from a partner could actually be a good one?

Amit D. Munshi

Absolutely. So we're going to turn the ulcerative colitis card over, take a look at that, figure out if that's the path forward to market or if there is another path forward, like PBC for example. One of the reasons we started a lot of these smaller indications and a broader range of indications is because, look, partnerships are always interesting, the Street loves partnerships until they don't. And what I mean by that is, everyone thinks that's some kind of validating event. It's long-term value destructive for small companies. And so, to be able to control our own destiny, we have got indications like PBC and PG and we'll start other ones over time as well.

So, we'll look at partnerships, we'll weigh that against what the go-and-learn scenario looks like, we'll look at the capital markets at the time, and determine whether – what the state of the world looks like, and it seems to be changing every single day now. So, there are a lot of variables in there.

I definitely fully understand and appreciate that to fully harness the value of etrasimod, we probably need a partner. The question is, is that a U.S. partner or global partner or maybe just a fantastic European partner that can offset a lot of the cost in the picture.

Jim Birchenough

Got it. And so then, just finishing up because we've just got a few minutes left, but on 371, the decision to go initially after pain associated with Crohn's disease, is that a decision based on trying to have a suite of assets around inflammatory bowel disease or is there something where you would expect CB2 to be more active in those patients, why that disease, pain associated specifically?

Amit D. Munshi

So when we got to the Company approximately a year ago, we asked a very simple question, which is, where are the CB2 receptors, where they expressed and which disease states are they over-expressed. It turns out they are all of the gut, they are all over the entire nervous system, they are on the visceral [indiscernible] and they are over-expressed in the ulcerative margin in Crohn's patients.

So we said, look, we are already kind of knocking at the IBD door, we are talking to these docs, we have to start building over time some therapeutic focus as a company, whether it's the cardiopulmonary sleeve or the gastroenterology sleeve, and so we thought this made a lot of sense and we thought it was a door opener to visceral pain broadly.

As we have gotten more and more into it, we think APD371, given that it's a full agonist, it's peripherally restricted to 1,000 for more selective for CB2 versus CB1, and it's a full agonist so it doesn't create any tachyphylaxis over time, we think there's actually a broader set of applications even beyond pain. So, you want to just quickly touch on that?

Preston Klassen

I think it's not a pain drug. I think it's an immune-modulating anti-inflammatory drug with analgesic properties, which is exactly why Crohn's disease makes sense, hits all three. I'm really excited about this compound. I think we don't yet know exactly where this can go, but I think we're going to see the results in Crohn's disease and then there are a host of – kind of like etrasimod, I mean there is a host of other areas you could go with those kind of anti-inflammatory, immune-modulating and analgesic properties.

Jim Birchenough

And so maybe just with a minute remaining, just bringing it all back, you have got how much cash, cash runway, and what are the events that we'll see during that cash runway?

Amit D. Munshi

So we have just short of about $300 million in cash. That was designed to if we had to take ralinepag all the way through Phase 3 with no additional capital raises, we could. We'd have to turn off the switches on the other compounds. So we'd like each compound to sort of stand on its own two feet, so to speak. So when we turn the etrasimod card over, we'll have to forget what the financing plan for etrasimod is. But right now we have got sufficient cash to get ralinepag all the way through Phase 3, and that makes us feel comfortable.

So, if the world goes to hell on the hand basket, we're still fine, we can still control our own destiny on the compound, and we are burning about 20 to 25 a quarter, that will go up with the Phase 3 study, but we are in very good shape financially.

Jim Birchenough

Okay. We've got a few seconds left, so just I'll ask if there are any questions in the audience.

Unidentified Participant

Duration of the Phase 3?

Amit D. Munshi

That's going to be depending on the design. So, as I said, we are still going through that now. We'll be able to get to the agency and then we'll come back to the investment community and give you some more guidance on that.

Unidentified Participant

Does it concern you that the valuation is so low? I'm surprised actually by your own estimates, Jim, valuing the market at about 750 million, while we were comparing with drugs which were saying, ours is better, and yet it should be something like $400 per share if you just compare. Now we have got $23, you are saying, it's overvalued. I'm just wondering, Amit, if you have personally some comments about the valuation?

Amit D. Munshi

'My company is overvalued', said no CEO in biotech ever. So yes, I think we are grossly undervalued. We are undervalued. It's funny, a year ago everybody just wanted to talk about etrasimod and then now it's all ralinepag and no one is giving us any credit for etrasimod, it's really bizarre. And then of course 371 is wide-open, it's just an option play. And I'll even go so far to say, we have a 15% economic interest in nelotanserin and Axovant Sciences. We think that's a wide-open space and we'll see data readout on nelotanserin later this year. If you believe pimavanserin is a great drug, we think nelotanserin is even a better drug and we look forward to our partner, Axovant, turn that card over. We think that alone in some of the parts is not justified in the stock price.

Unidentified Participant

But you still have BELVIQ as icing on the cake, up to about 20% [in royalty] [ph]?

Amit D. Munshi

We go from about 9.5% to 18% on BELVIQ, but we tend not to talk about it because it's just there in the background and it's very rare that I have seen a drug really inflect from 40 million to some astronomical number. But we think just the three drugs we have in our hands, they are fully unencumbered and nelotanserin on some of the parts, we have a lot of room to grow as a company. Thank you.

Jim Birchenough

So with that, I think we've just run over a few minutes. So thanks for the questions from the audience, and Amit and Preston, thanks for participating in the conference and for giving such a full review.

Amit D. Munshi

Thank you. Really appreciate your time. Thank you.

