When Will Oil Prices Rise? When It Becomes Scarce

When will the oil prices start to rise? We sure get that question a lot. From our investors, to potential investors, to peers, and even other investment managers. We get it, investments are all about timing, and people love to get it "just right," and right now in oil, there's just so much hand wringing and uncertainty. Even those who've undertaken oil investments are uncertain, and who can blame them. It's been almost three years now after oil prices have collapsed and still no rebound in sight. The majority of bulls have fled, and the narrative continues to control.

What's "the narrative" you ask? Well that's the widely accepted consensus in the financial industry that US shale production will continue to grow, so much so that it will not only help arrest global decline rates but also meet the growth in global demand. It will displace higher cost producers and do so at today's prices; thus bringing supply/demand into balance and allowing for a "lower for longer," that's the narrative, and it is attractive. It's easy to understand and like many investment theses on Wall Street there's a kernel of truth to it.

Yet as the world talks about oil stability, we offer another word. We offer a word that we think will finally move oil prices off the mat.

One word, and that is: scarcity. That's it. We think that's the single thing that will move the market. Before that, the narrative will continue to control.

When?

We've always had reservations about the narrative, and we written copiously to dispel the myth, and thus far data is beginning to prove us right. Here was our thesis update for the first half of the year (Part I, II, III, and IV). Even so, oil prices continue to wallow, and as such, this leads to the question of when? When will prices turn? At the end of the day, prices will turn when inventories turn. Again, when there's scarcity.

This is why we keep analyzing current and forecast inventory figures because we believe once inventory balances reaches the "five-year averages", perception will begin to change, and perception is often reality. A five-year average is an admittedly arbitrary threshold, but it's one that the market has been using to judge the oil sector, and getting close to it means we're "in balance."

So, where are we today? Well, we're here:

U.S. inventories are still about 51M barrels away from hitting the five-year average. OECD inventories are slightly higher, but the U.S. accounts for the majority of it. In either case, we anticipate oil inventories will reach the five-year average in Q1 2018 of next year, given the current forecast.

We're actually fairly conservative. We don't think oil prices will immediately increase materially as we cross the five-year average. We think prices will move up after we've fallen deeper below the five-year average because it's not balance we need, it's scarcity. For oil bulls to succeed, we'll need the market to perceive that the inventory draws that led to inventory declines will not only continue, but do so unabated and for awhile.

Once that occurs, we think three things will occur (some concurrently and others in time). First, as physical inventories increasingly tighten, oil prices for the strip will begin to naturally rise, this rise will then be noticed by consumers and Wall Street and increasingly factored into analyst reports. The change in assumptions will filter into the broader community via the media, who will report that the market is in balance. As declines continue, however, that balance and that media narrative will then turn into an inventory deficit. As the ripple effects increase, this will filter its way to corporate planning, and consumers of petroleum production (e.g., industrials, airlines, shipping, etc.) will factor in the higher prices, which means a likely increase in hedging activities (i.e., low-scale hoarding), hedging that will be exacerbated by financial traders who will pile into the long side.

Second, the turn in oil prices will likely happen quickly, because it will be driven less by fundamental data and more on perception/sentiment (i.e., the decline in inventories this past year is well known, but prices have yet to move higher, which means the market has been complacent given the large stockpiles). As the broader market reprices the commodity, sentiment will take over and just as it drove prices down to an unsustainable $28/barrel, it will provide an artificial lift on the way up.

Lastly, the perception of longer-term oil scarcity will steadily increase. Initially the increase in oil prices won't be significant enough to impact demand given the low base from which oil prices will begin their rise. If demand stays steady and production increases lag (as even shale would need a few quarters to deliver material amounts to the market), inventory declines will continue unabated, increasing the tightness on physical stocks. Eventually when the growth in shale production ultimately proves disappointing in both scale and speed, that's when the narrative will eventually be exposed, by which time we'll be well into 2018, and beginning to model the dearth of oil/gas projects coming on-stream in 2019. The medium-term under-investment in oil production these past few years will then take the baton of scarcity and race it to new heights.

For perspective, here's a quote from the same Financial Times article cited above:

Historically about 15bn barrels of new supplies from conventional resources are approved for development each year, the International Energy Agency says. This fell to 8bn in 2015 and 5.5bn in 2016. Despite a rise to 8bn-9bn barrels this year, the IEA expects that global oil supply will still struggle to keep pace with demand after 2020.

The market currently shrugs that off though because supplies are plentiful and 2 years away is akin to 2 decades away for today's investors. There's still today's inventories so why worry -- hakuna matata.

There's nothing magical about the correlation between inventories and oil prices.

It's happened since time immemorial and for all manners of commodities. Cheap capital spurring overproduction and shale development were only the most recent cause for bloated inventories and lower oil prices. Regardless the cause, eventually the market rights itself, and balance is restored. What's different today though is the speed of that reckoning, inventories are drawing down faster that they've ever had, and absent demand falling off, it should continue. Oil investors today don't need to invest based on the premise of a complicated thesis. They simply need to believe that human nature and history will again repeat itself, and we believe it will.

