If You Need A Car To Go To Work, Would You Wait For A Sale?

Bull market, the bubble is going to burst, save the baby! The stock market history has trained us to believe that everything that goes up must come down, especially when it’s been going up for nearly a decade now. While many investors fear the next market crash, I’ve decided to ignore the noise and keep investing. Instead of offering you another piece about how the market could crash any day now, I will illustrate the only reason why you should keep investing. First, I want you to imagine the following:

You live 20 miles away from the first bus or metro station. You absolutely need to go to work each morning. Yesterday, your car broke and it revealed being a total loss. Its been a while since your favorite car dealership has run a sale on their new model. You have the money to buy a car, but you know the sale is coming. Yet you are left with no car this morning.

Now, let me ask you a simple question:

Will you wait for the next sale to buy your car, or will you buy one today?

Option #1: You wait for the next car sale event

It’s not a secret for anyone; car sales come and go at various moments. There is always one coming up, but you don’t always know when. If you did, then everybody would wait for the next event and never buy a car at the regular price. Those marketing geniuses have thought of everything. Even when you pick a car during a sale, you never know if this was the deal of the year. There are several moments where you can get a rebate, but sometimes they are incredible deals on the table so it’s always hard to tell.

In the meantime, if you wait for the next car sale, you better hope it happens quickly. For the first week your boss may understand the situation. As you are dealing with an unexpected event, you may have a few days to turn around. However, you will quickly get to the point where you will need to either take vacation days or non-paid absences from work. Your boss may not like your attitude that much, so not coming to work for several days may cost you a promotion - or even your job! All of this because you wanted to wait and get the best deals possible for your next car. Is it worth it?

Option #2: You buy a car on the same day and go to work the next morning

Aaah. Karma has a weird way of coming around, and if you do that, chances are you will open your Saturday newspaper and all the cars will be on sale. You will acknowledge that you paid $3,000 more for the same car you drive. This is, indeed, quite a frustration. We all want to get the best price for what we pay in order to maximize our money.

On second thought, it was impossible for you to know that cars would go on sale over the weekend. If this sale didn’t happen, you would have been remaining sitting on your coffee table on that Saturday, wondering what you will do next week as your vacations days were taken off to wait for the next car sales. Plus, you’re burning up your boss’s patience. This could cost you a lot more than the $3,000 you “lost on paper” because you didn’t wait to buy your car. Unfortunately, there is always an opportunity cost of making or not making any moves.

Now, back to the market…

I don’t know if you recall, but things weren’t that great back in 2011. Between 2011 and 2012, there were many dark clouds over our heads. Many investors felt the car sale was coming up. As you can see in the following graph, investors had two great opportunities to enter the market and two smaller dips. However, someone could have easily kept all their money invested from January 1, 2011, until January 1, 2013, and he would have made money:

Source: Ycharts

Then, for those who didn’t bite on those sales events and decided to wait… well… their opportunity cost was huge:

Source: Ycharts

Then again, after missing out on a 42% surge, a few more interesting entry points were offered between 2015 and early 2017:

Source: Ycharts

However, those entry points weren’t great sales either. It was just small drops with limited additional upside to your portfolio. Was it worth it to wait that long? I don’t think so. The opportunity cost of waiting on the sideline was a lot bigger than the “risk” of investing during a bullish market.

What if the market drops dead this fall?

I will start by saying it may or may not happen. If it does happen and you invest your money right before it does, well, you are a very unlucky dog! However, even a catastrophic crash like the one that happened in 2008 will easily be recovered within 3 years:

Source: Ycharts

However, if you select companies with a strong dividend growth profile, you will also show a dividend payout going out like this:

Source: Ycharts

Between January 1, 2007 and January 1, 2012, the S&P 500 total return was still a little bit negative. However, a dividend grower like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) increased its payout by 52% during the same period. I’m not talking about the cliché "getting paid to wait" here. I’m talking about some serious money coming into your pockets, enabling additional cash flow to buy more deals on the stock market.

Going through the 7 dividend growth investing principles to make my selection, I focus on picking companies that will continue to raise their dividend during a crash. Therefore, I don’t really mind if the market goes down tomorrow or in two years. In both cases, I will be receiving ever increasing checks from shares that will get back to their value sooner or later. In other words, I’m buying my car today and will get back to work the next day without losing a penny.

What about you? Will you continue struggling forever?

Disclaimer: I do hold JNJ in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

