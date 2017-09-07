Hasbro's Advance Has No End In Sight

As the licensed toy manufacturer for the Star Wars, Marvel and Disney (NYSE:DIS) movies, Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) has strong growth potential as related movies will consistently be produced until 2020. The firm has dominated the toy manufacturer industry, and we believe that the recent selloff has offered investors a great opportunity to purchase the stock at a reasonable price level to capture the growth of the stock.

Triumph over Mattel

Stock price performance comparison of two companies:

(TradingView)

There are now two toy manufacturers that hold significant market share in the industry, Hasbro and Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT). The major difference between the two firms are their toy brands and licensing. Hasbro develops toys and games for partners such as Marvel and Disney, which include popular theatrical releases such as Captain America and Star Wars, therefore enjoying rapid growth. On the contrary, Mattel owns brands with less growth catalyst such as UNO and Barbie and the firm as a whole shows little strength of growth. The market has recognized the two firm's difference, sending the stock of Hasbro up 18.9% while Mattel is down by -49.91% in the past year.

The difference in growth of the two firms is obvious by comparing their revenue. At the end of 2016, Hasbro's revenue has increased by 22.7% compared to that of 2012, on the contrary, at the end of 2016, Mattel's revenue has decreased by 15% when compared to that of 2012.

Financial

Income statement

Q2 Segment revenue breakdown

Hasbro is obviously doing great in recent years, benefitted by the reproduction of the Star Wars series and the deal with Disney (NYSE: DIS) to manufacture Disney princess dolls in 2016. As shown in the revenue breakdown, franchise brand is the fastest-growing segment of all segments.

Hasbro's revenue by quarter:

(Company Filings)

Revenue consistently increases on a YoY basis. In Q2 2017 revenues increased by 11% YoY and operating profit increased by 18% YoY. The strong growth is mainly contributed to by the US and Canada market in which revenue grew by 16%. International segment growth has slowed down because of the challenging macroeconomic environment in the UK and Brazil. Operating profit for the first six months increased by 4% in the first half of the year. The slowdown of growth can be attributed to the sharp decline in operating profit from the international segment, which has decreased by 43% in the second quarter.

Hasbro's ROE and Gross Margin

(Company Filings)

We believe the company is doing great in terms of earnings. First, in spite of the sharp decrease in operating profit in both the international and entertainment and licensing segment, the company's second-quarter ROE actually improved to 14.7 from 12 of the same period in 2016. In addition to that, in the conference call, CFO Deb Thomas pointed out that historically for profit in the international segment, the first half of the year only represents a small percentage of the segment's full-year operating results. We expect profit of the sector to continue to grow as multiple blockbusters of Hasbro's partner brands such as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Thor: Ragnarok" will be released in the second half of 2017 and related toy sales should increase.

As for the longer-term, given the firm's strong brands and capital management strategy, we expect gross margin to maintain above 50% and ROE continues to increase.

Cashflow

Hasbro's cash flow by quarter:





(Company filings)

Hasbro's cash flow by year:

(Company Filings)

Corresponding to the profit cycle, Hasbro's cash flow also shows a distinctive trend that the second half of the year generates the majority of the firm's cash flow. The growth of cash flow from the operation has been accelerating since FY 2014, growing 13%, 22% and 40% in FY 2014, FY 2015 and FY2016 respectively. We expect operating cash flow will continue to grow yet in a slower fashion as the earnings of 2016 were boosted by the deal between Hasbro and Disney. Therefore we expect that the growth in cash flow from operating activities in 2017 will grow at a slower rate than 2016.

We expect cash used in investing will increase at the same rate as the growth of net income as most of the investment cash flow is used to invest in plants, property, and equipment. The category has been accounted for roughly 30% of net income for the past 3 years, and we expect this trend to continue.

Balance sheet

As of 2017 Q2, Hasbro has $1475.5 million cash and cash equivalents on hand, which represents a 53.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The current ratio is down from 3.4x in Q2 2016 to 2.1x in Q2 2017 and average days inventory outstanding decreased from 118.8 days to 97.9 days. With abundant cash on hand and improving efficiency, Hasbro has a very strong financial position to withstand any black swan may appear in the future.

Growth Catalysts

Franchised brands films releases

Hasbro's is the sole manufacturer of toys for brands such as Star Wars, Marvel and Disney princesses, and the firm's revenue directly correlates with the release of films from its franchised brands as the popularity of these films boost toys sales.

When Disney acquired Lucas films back in 2012, the company announced that it will produce three new Star Wars films along with two Star Wars spinoff movies. Currently, two of the five have been produced, and both became mega hits globally ("The Force Awakens" Grossed $2068.2 M and "Rogue One" grossed $1056.1 M). Three more Star Wars movies are scheduled to debut in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. And given that the rebooted franchise became a hen that lays gold eggs, it is very probable that Disney will produce more Star Wars movies in the future.

Another Franchise brand that Hasbro relies heavily on is the Marvel brand. Currently, Marvel has scheduled to produce 7 more movies before the end of 2019.

From the production schedule of Marvel and Star Wars, we expect Hasbro to at least continue its growth trend to 2020, and there is a high probability that both franchises will continue to produce blockbusters after 2020. Therefore, as long as Hasbro maintains its partnership with its franchised brands, we see no difficulties for the firm to continue to grow.

Weakening Dollar

WSJ Dollar index

(WSJ)

Hasbro earns 42.7% of its revenue from the international segment. As revenues are denoted into USD, a weak dollar means the same amount in foreign currencies worth more in terms of USD. In fact, in Q2 Hasbro received a $2.4 million benefit from the impact of foreign currency exchange, and this trend is likely to continue in the second half of the year.

Share repurchase

Hasbro has been buying back its own shares since 2005 and the scheme is still ongoing. At July 2, 2017, the company still had $309.4 million remaining stock repurchasing fund. Unlike some companies, management showed temperance in their market timing. In the first half of 2017, the company only repurchased around 0.2 million shares at an average cost of $83.13, showing that the management is allocating its ammo wisely.

Valuation

Assuming Hasbro continues to grow at the current rate for two more years then gradually slows down from 2019 to 2021 while other factors remain similar to the current situation and a perpetual growth rate of 1.5%, Hasbro is worth $32,966 million dollars, which converts to $263.56 per share. The model has not taken the share repurchase program into account, so the actual number may even be higher.

Hasbro consistently returns its capital to shareholders by distributing its profit. The dividend has been growing since 2010 and the trend is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. Using the dividend valuation model, assume dividend of next year is $2.53 share, a discount rate of 10% and a perpetual dividend growth rate of 8.5%, the stock is valued at $168.67.

Taking an average of the two numbers, the stock's current fair value will be $216.12, even after applying 30% of margin of safety, the stock is still worth $151.284 per share (53.84% upside as of 9/1/2017)

Conclusion

With a strong brand and the sole right to produce toys for multiple blockbusters in the near future, Hasbro still has a lot of potential to grow. We believe the recent selloff of the stock is due to speculators who are taking profit after a long rally of the stock. As mentioned in the article, the company is usually less profitable in the first half of the year. We believe the company will continue to grow in the second half of the year and pose strong Q3 and Q4 results. For that reason, we give the stock a buy rating with a target price of $151.284.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.