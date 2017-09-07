JD.com And Alibaba Begin To Focus On Convenience Store Opportunity

The number of convenience store continues to grow at a fast rate in China. A successful expansion in this sector will serve as an important catalyst for both Alibaba and JD.

From Online to Offline

In 2016, Jack Ma introduced a revolutionary retail framework called “New Retail,” which refers to a retail format that integrates online, offline, logistics and Big Data. In June 2017, JD’s CEO, Richard Liu, declared “The Fourth Retail Revolution” is coming. Both of them conveyed the same message: that online and offline integration is an inevitable trend in the global retail market, especially in China.

The Chinese e-commerce sales account for approximately 15% of the total Chinese retail sales. Notwithstanding the Chinese e-commerce sales continue to increase every year, the growth rate has been decelerating. As a result, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are seeking growth from the remaining 85% offline retail market.

Figure 1: Chinese E-commerce Market Size and Growth Rate

(Source: iResearch (2012-2014); National Bureau of Statistics of the PRC (2015-2016))

Why Convenience Stores?

As can be learnt from the development of the retail market in many Asian countries, the convenience store market emerges usually after GDP per capita reaches $3,000, and it expands quickly after GDP per capita goes beyond $5,000, which implies that Chinese convenience store sector has already entered into the fast-growing stage, as the country’s GDP per capita surpassed $5000 in 2011.

Figure 2: China’s GDP per Capita ($)

(Source: World Bank)

Convenience stores are a mature retail concept that has been proven successful in many developed countries in Asia, such as Japan and Singapore. The chart below illustrates that the convenience store sector is the second fastest-growing segment in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category in China, only after e-commerce in the last few years.

Figure 3: Share and growth in urban FMCG retail market by channel (B RMB)

(Source: Bain & Company)

Increasing GDP per capita, an ongoing aging population, decreasing family size and rising population density create a nice runway for the convenience store market to expand quickly. Due to the one-child policy, the Chinese population has been growing old at a faster rate than almost all the other countries in the world; at the same time, the family size is getting much smaller. As of 2016, people ages 65 and above constituted 10% of the overall population (Source: World Bank). The United Nation predicts that 25% of the country's population would be age 60 and above by 2030. The average number of people living within a household dropped from 3.96 in 1990 to 2.97 in 2014. Moreover, ongoing urbanization continues to increase population density in major cities.

Despite the fact that such a looming demographic shift has become a considerable social challenge and particularly worrisome for the Chinese government, it could also be a signal that heralds the arrival of a new era of retail business. Unlike younger generations who might prefer shopping online, the older population is more likely to visit nearby offline stores. Declining family size will also motivate people to buy products in small quantity. People may become more inclined to buy ready-to-eat bento box from convenience stores rather than cooking at home. Therefore, it’s natural to predict that in the next decade, the convenience store will expand aggressively and grow explosively as the Chinese population becomes wealthier and older with a higher density rate and a smaller family size.

Alibaba and JD’s strategy

In early 2017, JD announced that the firm is going to open 1 million JD-branded convenience stores in the next five years. In July 2017, Alibaba opened its first, Amazon Go-like, unstaffed convenience store, Tao Café. Alibaba recently announced that the firm is going to open 10,000 Tmall-branded convenience stores by the fiscal year 2018.

To be clear, JD and Alibaba’s plan is to convert existing mom-and-pop stores rather than owning and operating store themselves. Alibaba will utilize its Big Data analytical tool to help stores better manage inventory and digitize supply chain process. Currently, one-third of the Tmall-branded convenience stores’ inventory is sourced through the Alibaba platform. I expect this ratio to continue to increase as Alibaba strengthens the partnership with these store owners.

Here is the before and after of the Tmall-branded mom-and-pop store:

Conclusion

China’s demographic transition implies that its retail format is highly likely to follow the development path of Japan. As of 2015, convenience store sales in Japan accounted for 7.82% of the total retail sales, whereas the figure was only 0.25% in China at that time. Expansion of the convenience store sector is the right strategic move for Alibaba and JD, as it will attract new traffic (seniors and children) who have not traditionally shopped on their platforms. However, there are significant operational risks associated with the franchise model. For example, it will not be easy to control the quality of products if Alibaba and JD do not have 100% control on the inventory of their franchise. Counterfeit products have flooded the traditional mom-and-pop stores, and food safety issues can be disastrous for brand image. Expanding into the convenience store sector is an attractive opportunity for Alibaba and JD but needs to be closely monitored by investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.