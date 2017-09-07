Contemplating Ciena's Q2 Results

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) is a large network infrastructure company, providing both hardware and software for communications networks. Revenue is predominantly hardware, resulting in a reasonable mid-40s gross margin as you can see below. The sector has some tailwinds over the next several years, with data transfer for data centers and US metropolitan networks picking up. Still, the networking and related fiber optic sectors have seen significant weakness in 2017. Ciena has been one of the stronger performers in the sector with 8.7% revenue growth in Q2 2017 vs. Q2 of 2016 (Fiscal Q3). However, this has not translated into share gains, with CIEN down nearly 10% YTD. As I look a bit deeper into the quarter those who are on the sidelines will likely not find much to change their minds, but current longs should not be displeased either. Here are the pros and cons of the company's Calendar Q2 or its fiscal Q3 results.

Positives

Management spoke very positively of the Asian region in the conference call, with India showing particular strength. Packet networking had a very strong quarter, with a growth of 28.8% in the segment Y/Y. The revenue of $81.2M significantly outpaced the $63.7M the year before. CTO Steve Alexander noted with regards to India, "That’s a massive build out going on in that country and it’s really a first time they’ve been able to put high speed capacity out in a packet format. So there’s drivers that are really across all of the industry segments." As far as growth rate there, it has been phenomenal in 2017 as "India as you said is up about 80% for the first nine months of the year versus '16." Going forward, expect Asia-Pacific to provide the most significant growth in the networking and optical space, with older technology in comparison to Europe or Americas. Japan and Australia are both also showing strong numbers in relation to the Americas.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) were the only two 10% customers in the quarter, keeping the revenue quite diversified. Largest customer AT&T is continuing to show strength, with it expected to grow throughout the year. Gary Smith, CEO, confirms, "People were inquisitive about whether we were going to see an uptick with AT&T in the second half and we have seen it and we expect to continue to see it as we move through the year." The coming acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has not caused any issue here either, with the spending on Metro edge continuing throughout 2017. Knowing the top customer will continue to grow shows some good visibility in revenue. Verizon is more lumpy quarter to quarter, but should continue to be flattish overall throughout the year.

Data Center interconnect or DCI continues to be quite strong for Ciena with its new wavelogic AI chipset receiving tier 1 orders. Gary Smith believes this is "demonstrating and strengthening our number one position in all DCI categories tracked by analyst firm Dell'Oro." The same firm sees a 3% decline in the optical transport market overall, versus the 9% revenue growth y/y from Ciena. This outperformance bodes well over a long (3+ year) period of time for the company.

Negatives

North America and Europe are continuing to see flat to down growth, apart from DCI. While North America will return to some growth, management says it won't be until the second half of 2018. This means no significant growth coming in the near term with much revenue from North America. US President Donald Trump has spoken of upgrading the network infrastructure of the US government, but unfortunately that won't materialize in 2017. As CEO Gary Smith mentions, "We now believe that some U.S. government-related business will not materialize in our fiscal second half as we had expected. We believe this is largely due to the same uncertainty that several other companies in our broader space have recently referenced."

Guidance came in a bit light at $735m at the midpoint, with 18 analysts expecting on average $741.5m. This is a market where you are punished for any missed guidance or slowing of growth, as we saw with Ambarella (AMBA) recently. Also, guidance for margins is in the 'mid-40% range' which is quite vague. You want to see increasing margins from Ciena as it has quite a bit of revenue but a small profit margin. The difference between a 44% and 46% gross margin quarter is quite material for its EPS number. Without clarity it is quite difficult to model any stable growth there. Technically, Ciena has been weak of late, following the overall optical sector and its weakness due to China slowness. It may be prudent to wait until the stock bottoms out in the high teens before you decide to go long if you are looking for a technical bounce.

Conclusion

In a bull market, much of the decision is where to park your money in comparison to other opportunities. Ciena had a fine calendar Q2 with it outperforming the industry as a whole. Trading at a EV/EBITDA of under 10, now Ciena is a fair price for its growth rate. However, the sector continues to be weak outside of DCI and this will continue into 2018. The strength of Asia bodes well for the longer term growth years out, but likely it is a sector you want to underweight until later in 2018. As such, I expect Ciena to continue to be a range-bound stock, even as it grows its revenues at a low single digit pace. Buying below the 19-20 dollar level and selling in the high $20s will be the best way to profit from CIEN in the shorter term. In the longer term, network growth, especially in Asia, will push the stock higher. With better growth opportunities in non-dividend paying names, I suggest those with high risk tolerance look elsewhere for superior returns. In a bull market such as this, you are looking for something with more immediate upside and CIEN seems unlikely to provide it.

