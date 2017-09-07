Why Dividend And Growth Stocks Rock

For free-spirited entrepreneurial types and income investors alike, the ultimate dream is generating enough passive income to sustain a comfortable lifestyle. Whether you’re 25 or 65, finding that elusive perpetual income stream is the key to living a life you love without having to clock in at a J.O.B.

Mike McNeil, who goes by The Dividend Guy on Seeking Alpha, seems to have it all figured out. The author of The Dividend Guy blog, the dividend investing site Dividend Stocks Rock, and most recently, the newly launched Dividend Growth Rocks service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, traveled with his family for a year in 2016 (and financed his trip with income from his dividend portfolio and web sites), and in 2017, quit his day job as a banker to focus on his blog and dividend investing full time.

Mike’s a well-known dividend investing expert (though he won’t admit to being a guru). In any case, he’s a guy who can definitely teach you a thing or two (or 12!) about maximizing your income from dividend stocks. The Roundtable caught up with Mike to talk about what made him take the leap of faith into self-employment, what he thinks of current market conditions, his best and worst dividend investing calls, and his favorite dividend stock idea du jour.

Seeking Alpha: You’re very public about the fact that you’ve recently quit your 9-to-5, and now your full-time job is educating income investors, particularly about dividend stocks. What sparked this passion, and what finally made you pull the ripcord and jump into self-employed life?

The Dividend Guy, author of Dividend Growth Rocks: I’ve always been passionate about numbers and finance. At the age of eight, I was telling people I wanted to work in a bank, so that is what I did in 2003 after completing my bachelor’s degree with double majors in finance and marketing. While working in the financial industry, I also started a personal finance blog network with one of my friends. Our goal was to educate people about finance, and we realized we could make a few bucks on the side at the same time. As I was climbing up the corporate ladder, our websites were growing accordingly. In 2010, we bought The Dividend Guy Blog, and in 2013, we decided to launch our first dividend investing service: Dividend Stocks Rock. Things were going well, but I kept my day job along the way and became a private banker around that time.

In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith, and I left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed in Costa Rica for three months before returning home. I financed this one-year trip with my websites. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me, in 2017, to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream: helping others with their personal finances through my investing websites. I realized that I could reach out to a lot more people than with my day job. I don’t want to just become self-employed; my dream is to build a financial business online.

SA: You’re more total return-oriented within your dividend investing. What key data do you use to evaluate the stocks you cover? How did you decide on those? How do you evaluate risk?

TDG: Like many investors, my main focus is to find great companies that will ensure growth in the future. I narrow down my search to companies paying and increasing their dividends on a consistent basis. In my view, a company showing a strong dividend growth profile is a good base to find an investment with limited risks. This is the first filter I use to build my watch list.

In my investment process, it is more important to find high-quality companies instead of finding a cheap stock. I look at a stock’s 10-year P/E history to have an idea of how much the company is usually valued by the market. Then, I also use a double-stage dividend discount model. This model helps give me a “magic number” on the share value. However, any model one uses is only as good as the assumptions included in the calculations. For this reason, I’d rather stick with companies showing strong fundamentals, unique competitive advantages, and valid growth vectors for the future.

I’m more an “offense is the best defense” type of guy. If a company shows they have many ways to grow in the future, I think this is the best way to limit the risk attached to my investment.

SA: Why dividend growth stocks? What’s the value of dividend growth investing, and why should investors pay attention?

TDG: In a perfect world, the market would be efficient at all times. However, we live in a world where the market goes up and down for virtually no reason as often as anything else. Your portfolio bounces up and down, and this is probably why you hesitate to invest new money now; you expect it is going to go down imminently. However, there is one thing the market doesn’t control: dividend growth. While your portfolio value will go through a storm and recover later, your dividend payment could always increase if you pick the right companies.

When a company systematically grows their dividend with a high-single digit or double-digit growth rate, it’s a good sign management is confident in the future. Focusing on the dividend growth is focusing on companies that have already established the strong growth trend of their business and are now ready to share the wealth with their shareholders.

SA: You’re building a $100k dividend growth portfolio from scratch in your marketplace service, Dividend Growth Rocks. Without sharing all of your secrets, what criteria are important to you as you consider candidates for inclusion in the portfolio? How would investors benefit from a subscription and access to that portfolio?



TDG: Many investors fear a market correction right now. This means many investors suffer from analysis paralysis. They are reluctant to invest additional money in the market, and stay on the sidelines waiting for the right moment. The reason why I decided to build a $100K Dividend Growth Portfolio is because I receive this amount as a lump sum payment for my pension. If it stays in a money market fund, I will never be able to grow this amount for my retirement.

Subscribers to Dividend Growth Rocks (DGR) will have a chance to watch me dive in first and test the water. They will not only be able to follow my trades, but they will also be able to understand the investment processes and strategies I use to build my portfolio. Reflections about the stock market and asset allocation will be shared without filter, and in complete transparency, with my readers.

The main focus of DGR is about strong dividend growth. While I’m reviewing several companies throughout my free articles, DGR will exclusively publish my best finds.

SA: You recently ventured into the Target (NYSE:TGT) battleground, arguing that the stock is a Sell, an unpopular pick. Why is TGT a sell for you and a buy for so many other div investors?

TDG: I enjoy going against the current from time to time. In Target’s case, I think both opinions (buy or sell) are valid at this point. The company is at a crossroads, and management’s decisions will greatly influence TGT’s future.

Many dividend investors look at TGT’s history and see a cash flow making machine. TGT is a Dividend Aristocrat (25+ years with consecutive dividend increase) and is on track to become a Dividend King (50+ years). At a P/E ratio of 11 and a yield over 4%, this sounds like a great investment.

On my side, I see a company that built its model and grew in an era that doesn’t exist anymore. Management failed to grow outside the US with the Canadian disaster. I doubt they will try again shortly. In the US, the competition is going to a whole new level with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) battling in the online ring. Target is way behind both giants on this playground. Margins are shrinking, and Target’s revenue has not gone anywhere since 2014, while we are in a growing economy. Even the recent dividend increase is smaller than previous years'. I just don’t see how TGT will grow its business in the upcoming years.

SA: So many investors fear an imminent correction, yet we just keep riding that bull market wave like it’s never going to crash. How do you avoid chasing yield in a market where even boring consumer goods stocks are trading at really expensive prices?

TDG: We are definitely in a market where all the “easy money” is gone. With a market that has more than doubled in value since the last crash, it is only normal to expect another drop. Many of us thought it was the case during the bumpy ride that happened between July 2015 and February 2016. The market dropped twice during this time, but still, we are now up by about 25% since that period. The point I want to make is that it’s very hard to make a good call on when to get out of the market. It’s almost impossible to make a second good call and go back in when everything is on sale and about to rise again.

It is important to consider the opportunity cost of not investing. Investors’ tales are like a bunch of fishermen coming back from their trip - we remember the good catches and forget about the rest. If one is sitting on the sidelines for two to three years waiting for a market correction, he will only tell you about how he got in the perfect timing. He will obviously forget to tell you about all the money he left on the side during all his time waiting. If an investor got out between 2015 and 2016, he missed about 25% in return, as I mentioned (excluding dividends). Even if the market tumbles tomorrow, he will need a drop of 20% today just to get back to 2015-2016 level. Yet, we have excluded the dividend payment out of the calculation. Therefore, we would need a catastrophic market drop just to cover the opportunity cost of waiting. Imagine the opportunity cost of investors who got out in 2012 during the Grexit threats.

For this reason, I simply ignore the market noise and focus on my seven dividend growth investing principles. They are the foundation of my investment process, and they allow me to identify solid companies. By focusing on dividend growth perspectives, I make sure I will select companies that will raise their payouts in the upcoming years. If we fall into a bear market, companies with a solid business model and low payout ratios will continue to raise their dividend. I know I will not need the money I invest for the next 30 years. Therefore, if my portfolio is down 30% next year, it doesn’t matter as long as my dividend payments increase. Sooner or later, share values will go back up and I will continue to receive bigger checks from my favorite companies.



SA: What’s been your best dividend call to date? Have you made some mistakes in your dividend investing, and what lessons did you learn?



TDG: So far, my best-performing holding is a classic play: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). I bought shares of this company before it split. It was during the time where everybody was talking about Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) killing the iPhone. Shares were below $400 at that time. My investment thesis is that AAPL would slowly become another Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): a strong company with tons of cash flow, great products, and a growing dividend to please their shareholders. It turned out this was the “worst-case scenario” for AAPL. Instead, it showed the world its ability to generate growth from its smartphone business, along with creating other growth vectors through its services division.

More recently, I’m very happy with the play I did in the railroad industries. Back at the beginning of 2016, I bought Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) based on the investment thesis that we were close to industry down cycle.

Unfortunately, I made some bad trades too. Back in 2014, I decided to sell my shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). At that time, management had failed with many initiatives to grow their revenues. Restaurant upgrades, new menus, table services weren’t enough to support MCD growth in the future. I didn’t see how MCD could keep growing and thought it was a good time to cash my profit and move to another stronger dividend-paying candidate. While MCD still hasn’t proved it can show strong growth, the stock price surged phenomenally. Most of the share gains are attributable to a rise in the P/E ratio. In other words, the market thinks MCD should be worth more.

What this teaches me is to never look back after a trade. There is no point for me to torture my mind with potential missed opportunities like this one. When you invest in the market, the most important part is to stick to your investing strategy. You will make some good moves; you will also fail a few times. The idea is to win more often than you lose, and lose minimal amount of money when you do.

SA: What is one of your favorite dividend opportunities currently, and what’s so appealing about it?



TDG: My favorite dividend opportunity right now is Disney (NYSE:DIS). I have written many times about this company on Seeking Alpha. While investors punish the King of Content for losing ESPN subscribers, they ignore the business shift Disney is making. Through three major acquisitions in the past decade or so (Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and Lucas Film in 2012), DIS has created an unlimited universe of content.

Combine these acquisitions with an unmatched experience in cross-selling their products, and you get a company that is able to create multiple blockbuster movies, sell tons of related toys and apparels, and get you to their theme parks year after year.

I believe the recent decision to stream their own content will also benefit Disney. If it can stream sports, it will save their ESPN segment, while adding other derivative products in their pipeline for their content universe.

Thanks to The Dividend Guy for joining us on the Roundtable. For actionable dividend stock ideas and retirement strategy, check out his free content here. And for exclusive income-oriented content with a growth focus, and to see the $100k portfolio in action, consider a subscription to Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Dividend Guy is long AMZN, CNI, UNP, DIS, AAPL, MSFT.