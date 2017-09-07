TBF: The Play On Rising Rates

There are many investors out there who would like to take advantage of rising US interest rates. As the economy improves and the Fed hikes as well as reduces the size of its balance sheet, the expectation is that interest rates will recover to more normal levels. Today, I'm here to discuss one way investors can take advantage of this situation, and how it could provide good diversification to any portfolio. I'm talking about the ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBF).

As seen in the chart below, the 30-Year US Treasury rate is at its 2017-low, just over 2.70%. While this is well above last year's low that was barely over 2.00%, it was just the beginning of this decade that the 30-Year was nearly at 5.00%. Those that have invested for several decades have certainly seen the yield much higher than that.

There are many investors out there who are familiar with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which gives investors exposure to the US long bond. The TLT sees its price rise when bond yields fall and vice versa, and this is a very popular exchange traded fund. It has assets of roughly $7.5 billion and is extremely liquid, trading over 9 million shares on Wednesday. For those who believe in rising rates, shorting the TLT would seem like a wise strategy. However, that requires you to have a margin account, which the everyday investor may not have. Thus, you will be paying extra to borrow the shares, which would limit your upside if rates do fall.

Fortunately, the TBF is an exchange traded fund that does the exact opposite of what the TLT does, so the TBF rises when rates rise, and it declines when rates decrease. It does cost a little more, with an annual expense ratio of 0.94% compared to the 0.15% for the TLT, but you'd probably be paying more than that difference in margin costs for holding the TLT. For those concerned about liquidity, the TBF has assets of around $600 million and it does trade almost 300,000 shares a day; so you really don't have to worry there.

I know there are investors out there who would like exposure to bonds to reduce their equity exposure, or perhaps to use some of their cash that isn't earning anything. Sure, you may not see massive gains like some momentum stocks out there, but you won't get crushed either. A diversified portfolio is always the best, but investors don't want to buy bonds ahead of a major interest rate rise. This ETF allows you to do that while providing potential gains should interest rates rise, as most expect them to do. Should the 30-Year US Treasury head back to around 3.25%, for example, you'd likely see double-digit gains in the TBF, a welcome sight for investors.

