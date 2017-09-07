It’s Not A Bird, It’s Not A Plane, It’s Hannon Armstrong

I consider Hannon Armstrong to be one of the most predictable REITs, especially when considering its dividend growth potential.

I’m focusing on another infrastructure play that is substantially safer than Uniti Group.

You may recall reading an article I wrote a few weeks back, titled “Why Not An Airport REIT?”

In that article, I was referring to the crumbling infrastructure in America and the potential for REITs to capture a slice of that pie by investing in transportation real estate.

When you really boil it down, investing in infrastructure can be a rewarding part of the growing REIT sector, and that’s one of the reasons that I decided to include transportation, energy, utilities and communications in my research.

In a research paper, Cohen & Steers writes:

“Allocations to listed infrastructure have been on the rise in recent years amid growing demand for real assets offering relatively predictable cash flows and the potential for attractive real returns. ...



As cash-strapped governments increasingly turn to private markets to fill a capital void, new security structures have been introduced globally, including those focused on income delivery.”



... This trend will be supported by increasing awareness of service and reliability issues - reinforced by headline events ranging from Flint, Michigan-type water crises to the latest freight or passenger train derailment.”

The infrastructure universe spans a broad range of subsectors, which C&S groups into four main categories:

Although rarely applied until recently, a REIT is a vehicle that can be used to raise capital for infrastructure investments in “public-private partnership” transactions. In the abstract, REITs have certain advantages over the fund model.

Recently, several favorable IRS private letter rulings sanctioning the use of REITs to own electric and gas distribution systems have increased interest in their role in infrastructure investments.

You may read my article yesterday on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), a REIT that has been benefiting from an increase in wireless data usage as all four national carriers are now offering an unlimited data plan. Uniti’s Tower strategy is to bundle tower and tower real estate infrastructure with other mission-critical communication infrastructure.

UNIT has struggled lately due to its outsized exposure to Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), the company's largest tenant that cut its dividend recently. UNIT now has a whopping 12.5% dividend yield, and Mr. Market is telegraphing, “Could this be a sucker yield?”

I don’t think so, but I’ll save that argument for another day.

Today, I’m focusing on another infrastructure play that is substantially safer than UNIT. In fact, when you consider the over-creditworthiness of the income being generated by UNIT, it’s easy to understand why I selected the title for the article today:

“It’s Not A Bird, It’s Not A Plane, It’s Hannon Armstrong”

HASI Enters REIT-dom

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) listed shares over three years ago (April 2013), just in time for the IRS to issue a notice of proposed rule-making (May 2013) clarifying the definition of real property for REITs (REG - 150760 -13), in which it provided clarity as to what constitutes real property for REIT purposes.

The ruling states that land and improvements to land qualify as real property, and it specifies that improvements to land comprise inherently permanent structures and their structural components as follows:

“Other inherently permanent structures include the following permanently affixed distinct assets: microwave transmission, cell, broadcast, and electrical transmission towers; telephone poles; parking facilities; bridges; tunnels; roadbeds; railroad tracks; transmission lines; pipelines; fences; in-ground swimming pools; offshore drilling platforms; storage structures such as silos and oil and gas storage tanks; stationary wharves and docks; and outdoor advertising displays for which an election has been properly made under section 1033[G](3).”

What makes HASI unique is the fact that the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. For example, it invests in the following target asset classes:

I'm still not quite sure why my first article sparked the interest in HASI - I call it the "Cramer effect" - but the accelerated share price action certainly validated the Buy recommendation and the legitimacy of the specialty finance business. With no true direct peer, maybe the market was previously confused as to the relationship with HASI's assets within the broadly defined real estate landscape. Since my first article was published:

HASI participates in three large market segments, and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: the company provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital to established sponsors and high-credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

The REIT enjoys a robust diversified pipeline of more than $2.5 billion of investment opportunities, all neutral to negative on incremental greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to core investments in efficiency wind and solar, HASI has also increased infrastructure asset as a percent of total pipeline to 12%.

Consistent with prior quarters, efficiency in the governmental and commercial market is the largest opportunity, followed by wind and then solar.

HASI is working to refill the pipeline for sustainable infrastructure, after closing over $200 million of transactions in the second quarter. Forward-looking portfolio yields have remained fairly constant over the last several quarters at 6.2%. The net portfolio increased 13%, or approximately $240 million, from the first quarter and now stands at approximately $2.1 billion.

The above referenced slide provides an illustration of five transactions that it closed in Q2-17.

The first transaction highlighted is related to lighting and water conservation technologies at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. This energy savings performance contract saves the U.S. Treasury money and creates jobs and helps the servicemen and women conduct their mission with more modern infrastructure.

The second transaction added in Q2-17 is the wind portfolio, specifically investments in five projects spread across Colorado, North Dakota and Minnesota. At the end of the quarter, HASI has a wind portfolio comprised of interest in more than 2,500 megawatts.

The third transaction is the addition of approximately 1,400 acres of land, supporting 280 megawatts of utility-scale solar. This brings HASI’s land portfolio to over 20,000 acres.

The fourth transaction features a $200,000 PACE transaction used to finance Seismic Retrofits in California. These retrofits are mandated by the city of San Francisco to provide resiliency, should it suffer another earthquake.

The final transaction is related to capital deployed for the U.S. Army to start needed improvements to the electrical distribution system at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. This $200 million investment is for separate projects and will improve the electrical reliability and efficiency at this mission-critical facility.

Credit Quality is a Primary Differentiator

As noted above, UNIT’s largest exposure is with WIN, and this provides substantial credit risk to the REIT’s revenue stream.

Alternatively, HASI focuses on high credit quality assets and is reflected in the portfolio, which, excluding equity method investments, consist of 47% of our assets from government obligors and 51% commercial transactions, with only three projects (representing 2% of assets, or $26 million) not considered investment grade.

Its portfolio is widely diversified with over 165 projects, with an average outstanding balance of approximately $12 million per project.

HASI's business is built to finance the clean energy market independent of federal energy policy. The company's four asset classes - efficiency, distributed solar, utility-scale solar and utility-scale wind - all relate to the cash flow that comes from the energy consumer, some of which goes through the utility and gets paid to HASI (ahead of investors in the utility capital to stock) and some that never even gets to the utility or to investors.

The Balance Sheet

Given its size relative to the balance sheet, the REIT is able to finance much of the investments with three institutional investors on a fixed-rate, non-recourse basis with leverage above the target of 2.5x-1x.

Essentially, HASI’s assets have largely fixed-rate return characteristics as opposed to floating-rate investments, and generally have little prepayment risk. Around 60% of assets are considered receivables and debt investments with fixed rates.

The balance of the portfolio, consisting of equity method investments in real estate, largely provides more predictable returns. New assets are originated at current rates, which is, in effect, like a bond ladder.

On the debt side, HASI ended Q2-17 with approximately 54% fixed-rate debt. The company took an opportunity to refinance one of the 2015 transactions at a lower cost by combining it with several other wind investments. It continues to focus on closing several other debt transactions in the near term and expects to reach the high end of the 60-85% fixed-rate debt target by year end.

These transactions have allowed HASI to add fixed-rate debt, extend maturities and diversify lenders and investors. As noted above, one of the things that make the company's business unique is its focus on the diversified portfolio of high credit quality assets.

The Predictable Path to Profits

As you know, I have been pounding the table for HASI since “day one,” and the primary reason for my bullish sentiment is the very predictable performance of the REIT.

Arguably, HASI could be compared to a number of investments platforms... Utility? MLP? BDC? Net Lease REIT? Infrastructure REIT?

Now you know why I titled the article “not a bird”... ”not a plane”... superman?

Let me explain.

In Q2-17 HASI generated investment income of $28 million, an increase from approximately $17 million last year as a result of an approximately 50% growth in the portfolio from the same time last year.

In total, the company had $12 million (or $0.23 a share) of GAAP income, compared to $4 million (or $0.09 per share) in Q2-16. The increase is primarily due to both additional investments and allocations of the income from certain equity method investments in renewable energy projects.

HASI closed over $400 million of transactions in the quarter, putting it at approximately $690 million for the first half of the year. This puts the company on the path to achieve $1 billion annual investment target for 2017.

Also, the investments in Q2-17 reduce approximately 200,000 tons of greenhouse gas equivalent annually. This is equivalent to approximately 100,000 tons of coal, consistent with the company’s sustainability objectives.

In Q2-17, HASI generated core earnings of $17.9 million (or $0.34 per share). As you can see, it has maintained a predictable pattern of growing Core EPS/share by around 12% annually.

Keep in mind, HASI does not have the cap-ex costs that the net lease REITs have, so the REIT pays out virtually 100% of its income (and over the last 2 years, over 60% of its dividends have been treated as return of capital, due to available tax attributes from income for the taxable REIT subsidiary).

In my peer snapshot below, I decided to compare HASI to the Net Lease REITs as well as to the Infrastructure REITs. Note that I included core earnings data (not AFFO) for HASI and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR):

If you look at the far-right column (in the above chart), you can see that HASI generated a Total Return of 26.4% YTD, and since my Buy calls in February and March of this year, HASI shares have increased by around 18%.

The point is you can’t just chase yield, it’s also important to recognize the importance of consistent earnings and dividend growth.

I consider HASI to be one of the most predictable REITs, especially when considering its dividend growth. While it is considered a small cap, the well-balanced (efficiency, wind and solar) platform commands a predictable presence, driven by the high-quality (investment grade) lease contracts. The chart below represents dividend growth per share, and I have used consensus estimates for future years:

The Bottom Line

HASI is in an enviable space - it is positioned to take advantage of the opportunities to refinance the electric power industry in the US, and all of these changes require financing. As the utility industry continues to evolve - from Thomas Edison to high efficiency - HASI can exploit the growth by providing capital to a growing number of businesses.

I’m holding onto my shares (3rd best performer in the Durable Income Portfolio YTD), and for newbie investors, I suggest that you consider the quality of income as the primary differentiator. The 5.7% dividend yield is attractive to me, and the growth potential serves as a predictable catalyst to profits.

Also, HASI’s flexibility in deal size and tenor is one of its competitive advantages, as well as the low-cost advantage (compared to BDCs, Hedge Funds, etc.). I don’t see the Net Lease REITs fishing in the same streams (as HASI), and that’s why I consider this specialty finance REIT a gem worth holding.

Other REITs mentioned: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK), CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and UNIT.

