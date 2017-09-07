Just In Time

Amongst the market's not-so-chaotic chaos from North Korea and Hurricane Harvey, Managed Futures posted its best month since February, up 2.04% in August. This just might be the winds of change Managed Futures has been waiting for. Multiple markets are now taking on consistent trends: downtrend in the U.S. dollar, bonds uptrend, with most of the precious metals trending higher. Put that all together and this environment could set Managed Futures for more months like August in 2017.

Long-only commodities couldn't string together two months of positive performance, down -7.68% on the year. Despite stocks' multi-day swings up and down from North Korea threats, SPY still managed to finish off the month up 30 basis points. Finally, world stocks remain on top, continuing to outpace other asset classes in 2017.

