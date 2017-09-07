Jounce Therapeutics: ICONIC Trial Preliminary Data In H1, 2018

We are initiating coverage on Jounce Therapeutics' common stock with a Buy rating and first price target=$26 (2-3 years time frame).

Data from the ongoing phase I/II ICONIC trial of JTX-2011 in solid tumors is expected in H1, 2018.

Immuno-oncology company Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) launched its IPO on NASDAQ in January this year at $16/share raising $104 million. It is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The estimated size of the overall market for cancer immunotherapy is about $25-29B (2020) in solid and hematological cancers (10-K). Only a minority of patients respond to checkpoint inhibitors like anti-PD1 and there is a need for more effective combination immunotherapies.

(Jounce Therapeutics: R&D pipeline)

JTX-2011: It is a monoclonal antibody against ICOS (Inducible T cell Co-Stimulator), a protein on the surface of certain T cells. In preclinical studies, JTX-2011 stimulated a significant T cell immune response against solid tumors. The company is specifically targeting ICOS-expressing tumors like non-small cell lung cancer, NSCLC, and head & neck cancer, HNSCC.

(Distribution of ICOS Expression across Multiple Human Tumor Indications, source: 10-K)

A phase I/II open-label, clinical trial (ICONIC) in solid tumors (NSCLC, melanoma, triple negative breast cancer, HNSCC and gastric cancer) is ongoing, both as a monotherapy as well as a combination with Opdivo (anti-PD1 antibody). Preliminary proof-of-concept data from the monotherapy (part C) and the combination therapy (part D) is expected in the first half of 2018.

JTX-4014: It is a proprietary anti-PD1 antibody which is planned to be tested in combination with JTX-2011. It will be first tested in a safety study as monotherapy before moving to combination trials.

Celgene (CELG) has expressed confidence in Jounce's technology through a global strategic collaboration ($225M upfront payment and $36.1M equity investment, plus up to $2.6 billion in various milestone payments), acquiring all commercial rights for JTX-2011, JTX-4014 and certain other early stage programs.

Leadership: The management team has several experienced executives from Merck (MRK) who played an important role in the development of Keytruda.

CEO Richard Murray has more than 20 years of drug development experience. He served as Senior VP, biologics and vaccine research at Merck. Chief Business Officer, Hugh Cole served as Chief Business Officer at Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA) and Senior VP, strategic planning and program management at Shire (SHPG). CFO, Kim Drapkin served as the interim CFO for several life sciences companies like Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) and Eleven Biotherapeutics (EBIO). Chief Technical Officer Stephen Farrand worked in several leadership roles at Merck (MRK), NantKWest (NK) and Schering Plough and helped in the development of Keytruda. Chief Scientific Officer Deborah Hill worked as VP, therapeutic area biology at Merck. Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Trehu served in various leadership roles at Genzyme, Millenium Pharmaceuticals, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

The company was founded by several prominent physicians and scientists with academic appointments.

Financials and valuation:

The company is well funded with $310M in cash reserves at the end of Q2'17. 2017 revenue guidance (from Celgene) is about $80M and the cash burn of about $100-120M. Operating cash burn was $42M in H1'17. We don't anticipate any immediate need to raise capital for next 12 months. There is no long-term debt.

In our estimate, $1 billion of peak revenue in various cancer indications is achievable worldwide for JTX-2011 (or $300M at 30% probability at the current stage). Our estimate for peak US revenue from JTX-2011 for Jounce (at 60:40 split with Celgene) is $97.2M (2025). We estimate peak $21.6M risk-adjusted (30%) royalty payments for Jounce from JTX-2011 from ex-US markets. 10% royalty payments to MSK were deducted in our estimates. We estimate $176.5M of risk-adjusted NPV from JTX-2011.

Our estimate for risk-adjusted NPV from potential future milestone payments from Celgene (at 30% probability) is $463M.

After adjusting for non-operating assets, liabilities, and NOLs, our estimate for the fair value of equity is $951M or $26/share using diluted stock count. We are initiating coverage on Jounce Therapeutics' common stock with a Buy rating and first price target=$26 (2-3 years time frame).

The median sell-side analyst price target on the stock is $29 (from 4 ratings, all Buy), 80% upside potential. The stock is held by several prominent institutional investors like Deerfield management, Cormorant Asset management, and Redmile Group. Third Rock Ventures is an early investor in the company. The stock has also pulled back from its post-IPO high of around $28.

Risks in the investment: Investing in development stage biotech firms is risky. There is no guarantee that the ongoing clinical trials will be successful. Unexpected side effects may be seen.

Disclosure: This article is published for information purpose only. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.