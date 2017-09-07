Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/5/17: IFF, LE, BAYK, TIF, NXEO

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/5/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small- to mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Lands End (LE);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and;
  • Bay Banks Of Virginia (OTCQB:BAYK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Nexeo Solutions (NXEO), and;
  • Tiffany (TIF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • W & T Offshore (WTI);
  • Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPL);
  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP);
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM);
  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Transunion (TRU);
  • Stamps Com (STMP);
  • Inc Research (INCR);
  • Humana (HUM);
  • Guidewire Software (GWRE), and;
  • Glaukos (GKOS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Multi Color (LABL);
  • First Data (FDC), and;
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Surgery Partners (SGRY).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Lampert Edward S

BO

Lands End

LE

B

$9,436,490

2

Trapani Francesco

DIR

Tiffany

TIF

B

$2,296,063

3

First Pacific Advisors

BO

Nexeo Solutions

NXEO

B

$1,759,170

4

Fir Tree

BO

Ultra Petroleum

UPL

B

$799,600

5

Shanahan Jeff

VP

First Data

FDC

B

$632,181

6

Krohn Tracy W

CB,CEO,BO

W & T Offshore

WTI

B

$515,744

7

Patterson Julien G

DIR

Bay Banks Of Virginia

BAYK

JB*

$500,000

8

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$493,285

9

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$400,000

10

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$371,019

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

H I G Surgery Centers

BO

Surgery Partners

SGRY

JS*

$502,657,376

2

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

S

$32,106,120

3

Orbimed Advisors

DIR

Glaukos

GKOS

S

$22,472,822

4

Rush Gregory S

CFO

Inc Research

INCR

AS

$5,234,321

5

Miller Lloyd I Iii

DIR

Stamps Com

STMP

S

$3,473,025

6

Huval Timothy S

VP,HR

Humana

HUM

S

$2,014,301

7

Vinecombe Nigel A

CB,DIR

Multi Color

LABL

AS

$2,005,820

8

Lidgard Graham Peter

O

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$1,899,205

9

Ryu Marcus

CEO,PR,DIR

Guidewire Software

GWRE

AS

$1,887,718

10

Peck James M

CEO,DIR

Transunion

TRU

AS

$1,876,323

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

