General Electric: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

General Electric’s (GE) shares have slumped this year, making an investment in the industrial company highly unprofitable. That said, though, shares have shown signs of life lately on news that General Electric’s new Chief Executive Officer may slash costs aggressively. There is a good chance that General Electric's shares have now bottomed out.



If you bought General Electric at the beginning of the year, you will not have much to show for it: The value of your holding has decreased by about 20 percent. With investor sentiment being bearish and shares dropping precipitously, it has indeed been getting harder to make the case for General Electric. In addition, Jeff Immelt, long-serving Chief Executive Officer of General Electric, has been replaced by John Flannery, formerly head of GE’s healthcare business. Leadership transitions often are accompanied by uncertainty, which at least in part explains General Electric’s poor performance year-to-date.



General Electric’s shares have slumped to multiple new 52-week lows in the last several months. As a result, General Electric has been widely oversold, which in turn opens up an opportunity to buy into GE for income and yield at a much better entry price.



Source: StockCharts.com



Potential To Beat Low Expectations



At best, General Electric can be described as ‘unloved’ at the moment, but there are signs that we are in the early stages of a reversal.



Reuters, for instance, reported on last week that General Electric’s new Chief Executive Officer looks to be pushing hard for cost savings. Though General Electric is already targeting $2 billion in cost reductions until the end of 2018, there is a chance that John Flannery comes out aggressively and cuts costs faster than the market currently expects. A faster pace of cost cuts, obviously, could be a positive catalyst for General Electric’s shares, which have started to show signs of life last week...Possibly because of reports that aggressive cost cuts are in the making.



Steep cost cuts that come in fast and beat expectations could in turn lead to a reversal in investor sentiment. A lot of investors are staying on the sidelines right now purely because they are concerned about one, or a combination, of these three factors: 1. How quickly/successfully GE will implement cost cuts; 2. GE’s revenue and profit trajectory, especially at it relates to the oil and gas business; 3. The future of GE under new leadership.



General Electric needs to offer investors something in order to keep them interested. Since the oil market is tough and prices low (which is weighing on GE’s results), and investors like to see to a path forward, cost cuts are obviously the low-hanging fruit.



General Electric’s oil and gas business has been a pain for the industrial company for a while now with revenues and profits continuing to slump in the second quarter.

Source: General Electric

All of these factors are transient in nature in my opinion, and should be resolved at one point or another in the near future. I believe Flannery will strive to make drastic cost cuts fast, and will swiftly double down on digital investments and new technologies to prepare GE for the future. As long as investors are as bearish about GE as they are now, a contrarian buying opportunity exists.



Your Takeaway



It is time to be greedy when others are fearful.

General Electric is unloved at the moment (to put it mildly), and it has a lot to do with uncertainty (new CEO, pace of costs, oil prices, dividend growth etc).

The new CEO deserves time to show shareholders that he can drive profits and shareholder returns. Cost cuts are the low-hanging fruit and investors can expect GE to cut costs quickly, potentially at a faster-than-expected pace, which in turn could lead to a change in investor sentiment, and, ultimately, higher share prices. Now is the time to buy.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.