A 9.0% Yielder That Will Benefit From Hurricane Harvey Rebuilding

Many income investors remain wary of midstream issues that could be negatively impacted by a drop in oil prices or recent disruptions of the energy sector due to Hurricane Harvey. Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) is a rare midstream issue that can thrive in an oil glut and will benefit from the massive rebuilding ahead in Texas. This article looks at ten reasons that income investors should consider the high yielding BKEPP preferred stock.

What is BKEPP?

BKEPP is a par $6.50 cumulative preferred convertible partnership unit with an 11% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly and BKEPP now yields 9.0% at a recent price of $7.96. Each BKEPP preferred unit may be optionally converted to one BKEP common unit. BKEPP is not callable, but the partnership may force conversion to one share of BKEP under certain conditions. These conditions include the BKEP dividend exceeding the BKEPP dividend for 2 quarters or BKEP trading above $8.45 for 20 out of the 30 trailing trading days. BKEPP is a preferred partnership unit, so holders will receive a K-1. See prospectus and my prior article for additional details. BKEPP has an average daily trading volume of about 20K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading it.

1. Texas Rebuilding benefits asphalt business

With 6 asphalt terminals located in Texas (more than in any other state), BKEP is well positioned to participate in the rebuilding process. See map on page #4 of the 8/14/2017 Investor Presentation for details.

2. The oil glut is beneficial

Many midstream plays are vulnerable to a downturn in oil prices. Reduced oil production due to low prices would hurt BKEPP's modest pipeline and gathering business marginally. However, oil prices tend to stimulate increased demand for their much larger asphalt business. The large oil terminal business also benefits from oil gluts which increase the demand for storage.

3. Long term "take or pay" contracts reduce risk

Asphalt terminals and oil terminals accounted for 93% of BKEP's 2016 operating margins as detailed on page #11 of the August Investor Presentation. This focus on terminals should be even higher for 2017. The 9 Ergon asphalt terminals will be included for the full year 2017 as compared to only Q4 2016. 83% of asphalt terminal margins and 88% of oil terminal margins are derived from "take or pay" contracts with a typical contract length of 3 to 5 years. Note that BKEPP is senior to BKEP. A marginal decrease in cash flow could negatively impact the BKEP dividend while leaving the BKEPP dividend unchanged.

4. Analysts expect continued profitability

Yahoo Finance shows 4 analyst estimates for BKEP. All 4 analysts expect BKEP to be solidly profitable in 2018. Note that DCF (distributable cash flow) is a better metric for tracking a midstream issue such as BKEP than GAAP earnings. DCF was $46.6 million in 2016 (see page #29 of the August Investor Presentation). Management has projected slow growth of DCF in 2017 to the $48 million to $51 million range and to the $53 million to $56 million range for 2017.

5. General Partner owns the majority of BKEPP

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc. (a subsidiary of Ergon Inc.) is the General Partner and owns 18.3 million shares of BKEPP (52%) as compared to only 847K shares of BKEP (2%). The general partner's interests are well aligned with preferred shareholders. Insider holdings are detailed on page #77 of the 10K filing.

6. Preferred Stock dividend coverage is 2.1X

There are currently 35.1 million shares of BKEPP outstanding with a total annual preferred dividend payout of $25.1 million. Using the low end of management's 2018 DCF guidance, the BKEPP dividend coverage would be $53 million / $25.1 million = 2.1X. The 2.1X preferred dividend coverage provides a healthy margin of safety given that DCF is substantially locked-in with multi-year "take or pay" contracts as detailed in item #3.

7. Conversion option offers upside potential

Each share of BKEPP may be optionally converted to 1 share of common stock. The company may force conversion to common if BKEP trades over $8.45. BKEPP is less risky than the BKEP common units since it is more senior. However the conversion option provides some upside potential if BKEP appreciates.

8. Strong liquidity

Strong liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. As noted in the Q2 earnings report, BKEP just expanded it's bank credit line and extended the maturity:

“We amended and upsized our revolving credit facility during the second quarter. We increased commitments by $50.0 million and extended our maturity date to May 11, 2022. The amended credit facility gives us more flexibility to capitalize on opportunities aimed at creating long-term value for our unit holders..."

9. Growth has reduced risk

BKEP acquired 9 additional asphalt terminals in a 10/15/2016 transaction where Ergon Inc. became the General Partner. BKEP has reduced risk by becoming a larger company with increased focus on it's reliable asphalt terminal business.

10. Recent deregulation by President Trump

President Trump signed an 8/15/207 Executive Order to streamline the regulatory process for infrastructure projects. BKEP should benefit from this due to increased demand for asphalt.



What are the major risks?

A lengthy list of risk factors is detailed on pages #15 - 34 of the 10K annual report. I am highlighting what I view to be the major risks here. BKEP's heavy reliance on multi-year "take or pay" contracts (see item #3) greatly reduces near term risks to cash flow. Privately owned Ergon is a major customer as well as the general partner. As a private company, financials for Ergon are not available and this makes it difficult to estimate counter-party risk. Both the asphalt terminal and oil terminal businesses are currently operating near full capacity with high operating margins, but could become less profitable over time. Increased competition could negatively impact margins as long term contracts come up for renewal. The asphalt business could be hurt by a recession or economic slowdown that would reduce the funds available from state and local governments for new infrastructure projects and road repairs. If oil prices were to rise significantly higher, this would make asphalt more expensive and reduce demand.



Conclusions.



BKEPP offers a hefty 9.0% yield and some upside potential if the BKEP common eventually appreciates above $8.45. As a preferred unit, BKEPP is safer than the common units. BKEP is less vulnerable to commodity price volatility than most of it's midstream peers. The focus on multi-year "take or pay" contracts further reduces risk. Both BKEP and BKEPP appear to be especially timely purchases given the extra boost to their asphalt business anticipated from the Hurricane Harvey cleanup.

Author's note: My Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, exchange-traded debt issues, and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. BKEPP was added as a pick on 8/29/2017 when it was trading at $7.58

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKEP,BKEPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.