Foot Locker Stock: Best Sale Of The Summer?

One of Foot Locker’s (NASDAQ:FL), little known slogans is, “All the best, none of the rest.” However the Manhattan-based retailer seemed to have a lot of “the rest” as it failed to meet expectations in its 2Q17 results. There has been a lot of negative press surrounding Foot Locker following the earnings release, most of it warranted.

However, I would like to play devil’s advocate and point to some positive aspects of the company that could still warrant a buy position on the stock.

Foot Locker by the numbers

Let's start with the numbers. Revenues came in at $1.7 billion, which was approximately $100 million below consensus estimates. This 4% YOY decrease was caused by a gut-wrenching 6% decline in comparable sales growth. The decline in comps was attributed to lower-than-expected performance in some of the top styles, including Jordans in North America, as well as Adidas Superstars and Stan Smiths in Europe. In addition, Dick Johnson, CEO of Foot Locker, cited that “the absence of sufficient depth and breadth of exciting new styles in the premium athletic channel also seems to have drawn some customers to markdown products”, providing another reason for the top-line miss.

Moving forward for the remainder of the year, management adjusted the guidance of top line growth to 3-4%, for both the third and fourth quarters. This revenue decline will be due to Foot Locker closing stores at a greater rate than it is opening new ones -- a smart plan based on this most recent quarter, in my view. Foot Locker is planning to close at least 135 stores (up from 100 in previous guidance), and open up around 90 new stores. In my opinion, a 3-4% revenue decline seems rather tame given the potential that closing under-performing stores could help to spark a company turnaround and a return to positive growth in 2018.

During the earnings call, management also provided some additional information on the breakout of sales by category. While comparable sales did decline this quarter, there were some bright spots in the company’s collection: a double-digit increase in sales in men’s running shoes, a slight gain in apparel sales, positive results in Canada, as well as in Foot Locker’s direct-to-consumer business. If Foot Locker can indeed increase the efficiency of its supply chain and “build more responsive and nimble practices into how new product is brought to market,” then I believe that Foot Locker can once again be at the forefront of consumers' preference, and begin to stock the correct styles that are on trend.

Moving down the P&L, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.62, $0.28 lower than consensus, compared to last year's $0.94 (or about 34% decrease). The decline was partially driven by the lower comp sales mentioned earlier, but even more so by shrinking margins, mainly a result of aggressive markdowns in a high promotional environment in the second quarter. This dip in gross margin represented a massive 44-cent headwind in 2017, per my estimates (see below chart). SG&A remained flat as a percentage of sales year-over-year, with investment decreasing as top line sales decrease.

F2Q17 F2Q16 YOY Diff Revenues $1,701.00 $1,780.00 -4.44% GM 29.57% 32.98% -10.33% Gross Profit $503.00 $587.00 -14.31% OPEX ($381.00) ($389.00) OM 7.17% 11.12% -35.52% Op Profit $122.00 $198.00 -38.38% Other Exp ($50.00) $0.00 Interest exp. $1.00 ($1.00) Tax Exp. ($22.00) ($71.00) Net Income $51.00 $127.00 -59.84% Litigation charge $30.00 Net income adj $81.00 $127.00 -36.22% Shares O/S 130.65 135.11 EPS $0.39 $0.94 -58.47% Adj EPS $0.62 $0.94 -34.04%

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Moving forward, guidance suggests non-GAAP EPS should decrease between 20% to 30%, potentially with slightly better gross margin YOY combined with modest increases in opex. Guidance projects a slight bump in SG&A up to 100 bps for the next two quarters. However, I am much less concerned with this increase than I am interested to see the change in gross margin, which could potentially provide some upside to EPS.

Takeaways: Foot Locker’s Turnaround Plan

Although Foot Locker bombed its second quarter earnings, I would not be so quick to dismiss the stock. Management clearly sees that there are some areas of weakness in the company, but also others that the company could tap more into (e.g. men’s running shoes).

I believe that if the company has the right product and provides the right in-store experience, customers will tend to buy the shoes. CEO Johnson phrased this perfectly on the call: “for our part, we will continue to invest in creating compelling experiences for our customers. That experience could be a special event in a store, being notified out or discovering a video on our website or YouTube channel of an athlete or celebrity wearing or discussing the latest product, an interaction with their friends while touching and feeling the product or simply a conversation about sneakers with one of our stripers or other store associates.”

For all the talk of the “death of retail,” we can look to another sub-sector to see how a third-party retailer continues to perform very well. Sephora has been able to grow in the single to double-digits by offering consumers an experience and the ability to try things on in stores rather than online. I can see parallels between Foot Locker and Sephora, and the sports apparel retailer would likely benefit from leveraging this in-store experience in order to avoid the fate of companies like Blockbuster and many others that have been left in the dust.

Source: Koyfin.com

On the stock, Foot Locker is now trading at a P/E of only about 9.4x (see graph above), significantly below many of its competitors. I would not mind waiting another quarter for the business to stabilize a bit before buying FL. However, the current P/E, several bright spots highlighted in the earnings call, as well as sound strategy for the path forward make me believe this is not a stock investors should be necessarily running away from just yet.

