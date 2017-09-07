Leggett & Platt - A Solid Dividend Buy

Although management guided down, Leggett & Platt is behind a few good trends that should enable solid EPS growth through the decade.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) is a company that I've been following for some time now. It is a mid-cap dividend champion with a multi-decade history of raising its dividend each and every year. Leggett & Platt makes furniture components for all kinds of uses: Furniture, office, aerospace, automobiles, and most of all, beds (which are becoming more complicated with advanced comfort technology).

I've been in and out of the stock, and last wrote about it on April 18th. In that article I recommended buying Leggett & Platt on a dip. Well, there has recently been a dip, so in this article I take another look at Leggett & Platt, its latest quarter, and whether investors can pick up some shares right now.

Down significantly

As you can see here, shares of Leggett & Platt are down significantly since late July, and have been down mostly on earnings news which, it seems, disappointed investors. Shares are down a whopping 15% since late July. Anytime you get a dividend aristocrat 15% off its high, I believe it is worth another look, even if its latest quarter wasn't the greatest.

Long story short, shares are down because sales guidance was reduced to $3.9 - $4.0 billion, which means sales growth of 'only' 4%-7%. This assumes low-to-mid-single-digit volume growth plus commodity price inflation. On the quarter, sales grew by 3%, but the EBITDA margin declined from 13.8% to 12.4% on materials cost inflation. Midpoint earnings per share guidance was reduced from $2.65 to $2.60, which would represent 4% EPS growth versus 2016. For what it's worth, management continues to say that dividend growth is going to match earnings growth.

Management said that June was a particularly difficult month for bedding, and on the quarter, comfort core core sales declined 2% on the full year. Overall residential product sales were flat. Industrial sales declined 7%, but organic sales were up 1%, which implies that divestitures were responsible for all of the decline in Industrial. Management, however, expected stronger results overall, and the weaker results in residential are the 'primary driver' of the lower sales guidance.

Total sales by segment. Residential sales make up the largest chunk of company sales.

Automotive and Aerospace sales were quite strong, growing 11% and 7%, respectively. Furniture product sales increased 7%, helped by adjustable bed product sales increasing by a whole 29%. Essentially, furniture continues to drive Leggett & Platt sales higher, and is the lynchpin of the company's multi-year goal of mid to high single digit EPS growth. While results were softer than expected, I believe Leggett & Platt has a lot to look forward to.

Inexpensive

From an historical perspective, Leggett & Platt is good deal. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares have averaged a valuation of 19 times trailing earnings per share. Today shares trade at 18 times; a small but meaningful discount of 5.2%. From the looks of it, Leggett & Platt has not traded at such a discount to its average valuation since early 2016. Leggett & Platt is not trading at a multi-year low, and so I would not be surprised if the stock continued to slide lower. However, valuations are quite reasonable here.

When it comes to investing, a key tenant of mine is to buy excellent companies at a reasonable price. Leggett & Platt is an excellent company with an excellent history of dividend increases. Earlier this year management raised the dividend by 5.8%. That's not bad. If guidance is any indication, I expect less dividend growth next year, as management has already said dividend growth would match earnings growth. I expect only 4% dividend growth next year.

Even still, Leggett & Platt is a worthy buy with steady growth ahead of it. If you can get a 3.15% yield, with a slightly undervalued Dividend Aristocrat, most of the time I would say that's a good deal. It certainly is in this case.

