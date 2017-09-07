New Leadership, New Growth? - A Q2 LED Analysis: Cree Inc.

A look at how CREE stacks up to other LED stocks in their sector.

Introduction

Cree Inc. (CREE) is one of the largest public firms in the pure LED sector that I have been following among a sample of seven stocks. With total assets exceeding $2.6 billion and employees numbering over 6,000, the company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion.

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company's products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems. The Company has three segments: Lighting Products, LED Products, and Power and RF Products. The Company's Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs. The Company's LED Products segment offers LED components, LED chips and silicon carbide (SiC) materials. The Company's Power and RF Products segment offers power devices and RF devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets lighting systems for indoor and outdoor applications, with a focus on LED lighting systems for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets.

Analysis Of Profitability

The first approach in this analysis is to look at one of the most important profitability ratios of a firm, the return on equity (ROE).

The Return on Equity Ratio is a profitability ratio that measures the ability of a firm to generate profits from its shareholders investments in the company. In other words, the return on equity ratio shows how much profit each dollar of common stockholders' equity generates. - Source

For a more detailed explanation on how the ROE is analyzed using the DuPont Five-factor ROE Decomposition, please read the section near the end of this article. For now, we will jump into some performance reviews and the analysis of profitability.

The chart of CREE below, shows share price performance from November 2015 through the end of August 2017.

The three ROE values in the chart correspond to the prior decomposition analysis I ran on the company for Q3 2016, then for Q4 2016, and now for Q2 2017. Each of these articles comprised a DuPont ROE decomposition analysis on Acuity Brands (AYI), CREE Inc., Energy Focus (EFOI), SemiLEDs (LEDS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT). In the current analysis, I have also added Orion Energy Systems (OESX).

For CREE, the ROE analysis is based upon data from Google finance and tabulated below in Table 1 for the six categories necessary to conduct the five-factor analysis.

Table 1.

The five factors for profitability analysis of CREE result in the following five ratios represented as tax burden, interest burden, EBIT margin or profit margin, asset turn, and financial leverage or asset leverage. Both the Q2 YoY results and 2015/2016 annual ROE results are calculated for comparisons in Table 2.

Table 2.



So What Looks Good?

Any of the five factor ratios with a value over 1.00 is a good condition. We see that Tax Burden is an unusually beneficial category that for most firms has a value less than 1. For example, a tax burden value of 0.65 for a company would represent a typical 35% annual tax burden. This high positive value for CREE is indicative of subsidies, tax credits, carryover losses from prior periods, or some accounting adjustment that has created a positive tax situation contributing to the profitability ratio of the company in this period.

The asset leverage of 1.19 for Q2 is consistent with the annual levels of leverage and shows some improvement year over year for Q2 and at year-end. Financial leverage is key to boosting profitability only if the throughput of Asset Turns x Profit Margin is positive for the company. If a firm is delivering high margin sales, it is in the firm's best interest to increase financial leverage and asset turns for the most profitability achievable.

So What Needs Improvement?

Interest Burden ratio on loans and obligations to debt holders is low and declining, which means it is creating a larger burden on overall profitability. This is indicative of increasing debt levels or more precisely the increase in costs of carrying the firm's current obligations. Debt levels do not necessarily have to increase for the interest burden to increase YoY both in Q2 and end of year totals.

Asset turns of 0.14 is quite low and among the lowest of the seven firms reviewed in this decomposition. This is a simple ratio of Sales/Assets and reveals that sales are not keeping pace with inventory levels, but have remained fairly constant in this condition YoY both for Q2 and end of year. This is an area for supply chain specialists and sales managers to ramp up the turns for better efficiency and ultimately profitability.

The overall ROE value for investors is negative. Operations are not delivering profitable results, but the Q2 YoY results are improving from -0.45% to -0.26%. 4 out of 5 factors are delivering positive results and corrective action to bring the only negative factor to a positive value should be achievable, especially because the negative margin is so small.

So What Looks Bad?

What looks bad is one of the most critical ratios of the five ROE factors, the EBIT Margin, is the only negative factor. Asset Turns and Financial Leverage are all for nothing if profit on every unit sent out the door is costing the firm. Actually, having high throughput and good efficiency with negative margins can be more adverse than keeping turns low and financial leverage low with the same negative margins.

Unless this is a pricing strategy to gain market share or a short-term tactical move to stay competitive, it generally does not help the bottom line. The silver lining is that the EBIT margins are just barely negative and could be easily remedied going into the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Market Share Of CREE Among Sampled LED Stocks

A look at the relative market share changes for Q2 from 2016 to 2017 of the seven sampled stocks gives some indication of what is happening to CREE. Among this sample of competitors, CREE is losing relative market share and suffering declining sales that puts their YoY Q2 growth rate right in the middle of these seven companies with a -7.6% decline. If the throughput measures from the ROE were being applied to negative margins to gain additional market share, it does not appear to be working in this period.

A graphic depiction of the relative market share changes for the seven stocks can be seen in the two pie charts below for Q2 changes from 2016 to 2017.

Another look at relative market share comparisons among the seven sampled stocks using year-end sales numbers from 2015 and 2016 gives another perspective about CREE's growth. In this case, CREE is fifth out of seven LED firms with YoY revenue growth of -8.9% in a relative market that has grown by 9.3% over the same period.

A graphic depiction of the relative market share changes for the seven stocks can be seen in the two pie charts below for YoY changes from end of year results for 2015 and 2016. CREE's relative market share in this sample has declined from 33% end of year 2015 to 26% in the most current quarter among the same competitors.

Sampled LED Sector Comparison Tables For Reference

** skip this boring reference section unless you really want to get into the weeds **

As I break out and analyze the stock performance characteristics of each of the six sampled LED stocks, I wanted to also provide readers with the complete data table. This may be a bit cumbersome to analyze and it is provided primarily for reference purposes. I will continue to provide firm specific reports for each of the stocks evaluated with this ROE decomposition in much more bite-sized form for readers.

Data source was Google Finance, any computational or clerical errors are my own and will be corrected promptly by bringing them to my attention. Thank you for joining me on this LED sector decomposition study.

DuPont ROE Decomposition Explanation

** skip this boring explanation section unless you want additional details **

The Return on Equity Ratio is a profitability ratio that measures the ability of a firm to generate profits from its shareholders investments in the company. In other words, the return on equity ratio shows how much profit each dollar of common stockholders' equity generates. So a return of 1 means that every dollar of common stockholders' equity generates 1 dollar of net income. This is an important measurement for potential investors because they want to see how efficiently a company will use their money to generate net income. - Source

Rather than simply focusing only on the top level profitability ratio of ROE = net income/shareholders' equity, the five-factor model looks at each of the five components to understand what specific areas of a firm's performance are positively and negatively impacting the returns on equity for investors.



Many resources are available online that provide additional instructions to apply this type of analysis first made famous by the DuPont Corporation in the 1920s. Here is a useful definition:

The Dupont analysis also called the Dupont model is a financial ratio based on the return on equity ratio that is used to analyze a company's ability to increase its return on equity. In other words, this model breaks down the return on equity ratio to explain how companies can increase their return for investors. - Source:

So What Does The Future Hold For CREE?

First and most notably, Chuck Swoboda, the CEO and chairman of the board of directors, announced in May that he was stepping down as soon as a replacement is found. The search for a replacement apparently continues as no news of a new CEO has been announced through the first week of September. Change can be good and of course depends greatly on how CREE's operations are directed under new leadership in the coming weeks or months.

CREE, now at $24.68 per share, is down significantly from its highs in 2013 of $75 per share and has been range-bound between $20 and $30 per share since mid 2015. What looks promising is the upcoming third and fourth quarters that are usually strong quarters for the LED sector. If CREE can generate unit profitability going into the second half of the year, the strong financial leverage could significantly improve ROE and ultimately price performance for the shareholders. Naturally, increased sales in the strong upcoming quarters would also reflect higher Asset Turns and further boost the bottom line for investors.



My forecast for CREE is that it can and will improve its slightly negative margins to generate profitability and deliver a good growth move to the end of 2017. I am optimistic, consistent with price behavior from September to February as seen the last couple years that CREE can deliver 20% price appreciation by February 2018 to a price level of over $29 per share.

The month of May seems to be a particularly rough month for CREE as the first half of the year tends to slow for the LED sector; keep this in mind going forward. The caveat to this forecast is that competitors are moving aggressively too, and they are grabbing all the market share they can get as we enter two strong growth quarters from here to the end of the year.

