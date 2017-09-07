Is Diageo Really Worth $152+?

With Diageo plc (ADR)(NYSE:DEO) stock recently having broken out to all time highs, the question among dividend investors especially must be to hold or sell. Nobody is doubting the strong competitive advantages of this company but its present yield of 2.38% is getting close to its 13 year low of 2.13%. Furthermore the company's earnings multiple has spiked to 24.2 which is a good 10% above Diageo's 5 year earnings multiple average. I'm not for one moment doubting the viability of this stock as an investment over the long term. In fact, the company wound up its latest fiscal year with the needed improvements in its cost cutting efforts.

Diageo has had to deal with strong competition in recent years which has put pressure on the numbers. However pricing improvements made a comeback in the back end of last year which has resulted in a guidance hike for 2019. The question is how much of this expected growth is priced already into the share price. The stock is up almost 12% since the company's year end figures were announced. Therefore I believe now would be a good time to lighten up on Diageo and start looking for greener pastures. Let's go through some reasons why.

First of all let's focus on the income side of the argument. Most investors look for "Total Return" when investing which is the combination of income and capital gains. With a close to 30% gain already in shares this year, the question is whether the recent breakout will result in Diageo shares rallying up to the price which consensus expects which is over $150 a share. This number is based off an annual 8% earnings growth rate projection over the next five years.

However when you look at Diageo's earnings growth rates, the 8%+ average annual number predicted over the next 5 years is pretty high compared to the company's historic numbers. For example, over the last decade, the last time Diageo had its 5 year earnings growth percentage over this estimate was in 2013 where the number was 10.9%. Incidentally, the stock at that time also had its price to earnings ratio peak out at 20.3 which meant investors had to wait until this year for earnings to grow meaningfully once more. You can bet that the earnings projections predicted back in 2013 were way too high for Diageo at the time. It's always the same. Growth predictions usually come on the back of what was - not will be. Now bulls will come back at me and state that the company went through that lean period because of poor spending especially in emerging economies. Spending is cleaner now and under the stewardship of a new CEO and a CFO. However recent decisions still remain dubious. The offloading of Bushmills? The hefty price-tag for Casamigos?

Therefore since we are in a similar position 4 years later, should investors be buying this breakout or should they be cautious concerning the stock's lofty valuation and growth expectations ? Long term income investors can definitely ask themselves whether they are getting paid for holding the stock up here. Let's see.

Diageo's present yield is 2.39% and its 5 year dividend growth rate is 7%. I like to look at least 5 years out to get a feel on whether the company's dividend payout is easily beating inflation. Diageo's 7% number is nothing to write home about here. However with earnings expected to grow meaningfully over the next few years, let's see if there are robust dividend increases on the way. Diageo's payout ratio based off a trailing twelve month average comes in at 55 at present. This number is right in line with the company's 10 year average. Incidentally enough, Diageo's 10 year average dividend per share growth rate is 6.9%.

Therefore investors should not expect any meaningful dividend increases here which will be outside the norm. You are looking at a payout ratio of over 50 and the recent buyback announcement is strange considering that shares are trading at all time highs. The £1.5 billion that is going to be used to buy shares goes against the grain for this company with respect to reducing the float. Shares outstanding have only decreased modestly over the last decade which is why I see this latest buyback having little possibility of being repeated indefinitely.

When you look at every time this stock's momentum indicators entered overbought territory (see chart below), shares always corrected pretty convincingly to the downside. Why should now be any different? Sentiment in the stock is sky high at present due to a host of upgrades which illustrates to me that now is the time to be cautious. I also refute the argument that Diageo is still undervalued compared to other stocks in the same sector. A sector like a stock can become temporarily over heated. Long term dividend investors could do worse by diverting Diageo's dividend's into cheaper stocks in their fundamentals. History would suggest that Diageo is near a top here. One doesn't want to buying up here and potentially waiting years for the investment to come back into the black.

Therefore I would be advising long term dividend investors to wait until a better yield presents itself. The difference in picking up quality stocks with strong yields makes a huge difference to a portfolio over time. Ignore the overly positive commentary at present. We should see a convincing pullback here.

