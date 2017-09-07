Wall Street Breakfast: ECB, Debt Ceiling, Irma

Stocks

Western Digital is in talks to gain voting rights of just under 16% in Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) memory chip unit on the assumption that it will be listed in the future, Kyodo news agency reports. Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which jointly invests in Toshiba's key chip plant, offered to instead drop out of a group bidding for the unit to take a stronger position in their JV.

IBM is spending $240M to open a Watson-branded artificial intelligence research lab in collaboration with long-time partner MIT. "AI as a field has been going on for many decades, but it is quite obvious right now it has raised to a level of centrality for every major technology company," said Dario Gil, VP of AI and Quantum at IBM Research.

Sign of the times? Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has ended its development of two Zika vaccines, citing a decline in new infections and limits on U.S. government funding. The drugmaker had been part of a big push to find new medicines after the mosquito-borne virus spread rapidly in Brazil and elsewhere in the Americas in 2015/16, however, the WHO lifted its public health emergency for the outbreak last November.

Significantly reducing its Obamacare business, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will cut in half the number of counties in Kentucky where it sells individual health plans next year. It follows similar decisions in nine out of the 14 states where it offers the coverage, and comes more than two months after the insurer filed proposed rates for health plans in 2018.

The U.S. Transportation Department has told United Continental (NYSE:UAL) it will not face fines for dragging a 69-year-old passenger, David Dao, from a flight after he refused to give up his seat to make room for a crew member. House and Senate bills are now under consideration for new passenger protections and banning the practice of bumping boarded airline passengers.

Toys "R" Us has hired a law firm to help restructure its roughly $400M in debt due in 2018, a move that could include the marquee toy store filing for bankruptcy protection, sources told CNBC. The development will be closely watched by toymakers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with the holiday season a few months away.

Hoping to jolt Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shares, Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners has released its long-awaited plans to streamline and rejuvenate the consumer goods giant. According to the 93-page white paper, the company's operations would be divided into beauty, grooming and healthcare; fabric and home care; and baby, feminine and family care. Shareholders will also vote on Oct. 10 on whether to add Peltz to the board.

Facebook has turned over information about U.S. election ads to investigators probing Russian meddling in American politics. It found that an operation likely based in Russia spent $100,000 on political ads with what it called "divisive social and political messages." Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) further said that thousands of ads and hundreds of fake accounts were active around the U.S. presidential campaign.

Russia may resolve a tax dispute with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) over the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in September, according to Energy Minister Alexander Novak. The company, which is the operator of the facility and works in partnership with Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), is demanding that Russian authorities reimburse part of its overpaid profit tax for the last six years for the sum of $500M.

ABB is planning to expand its U.S. industrial robot factory in Michigan, which delivered its first bot in March, as it counts on continued demand growth for the machines from automakers and other sectors. CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer made the comments in an interview with Reuters, but declined to comment on reports that ABB is weighing the purchase of GE's industrial solutions business.

Speaking of robots, Deere (NYSE:DE) is bringing them to the farm with the acquisition of Blue River Technology for $305M. The startup makes "see-and-spray" robots that affix to tractors. They use computer vision to identify plants in the field in need of fertilizer, pesticides or other costly "inputs" used to manage crops.