NXQ: Better Than Cash?

The Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 Fund currently yields a 3.61% income only distribution and is trading at a discount of 6.24% to its Net Asset Value. (As of 9/5/2017).

Now that we have finished with the CEF updates, let's dive into some areas of investing where I believe there are still some values.

Last Thursday, in our first Macro Thursday article, "Knock Knock. Some Muni Opportunities," we set the tone by taking a look at the current state of the fixed income markets. We determined that over the last few years, there has been a disconnect between municipal bonds and the treasuries which they usually follow. This presents an opportunity if things return to normal.

For the first article, I wanted to start with something for the risk averse.

After fielding numerous questions via messages from Income Idea subscribers and Seeking Alpha followers and seeing portfolios filled with leveraged high yield junk bonds, let's talk about some quality.

Through a closed-end fund screener, I did a search for national municipal bond funds which paid a monthly distribution.

I excluded "High Yield."

Next, I focused on funds which are using less than 35% leverage, had less than 5% in AMT exposure and had a portfolio duration of less than 10 years.

I did not screen for discounts or distributions.

The screen turned up only six funds, five Nuveen funds, and one Dreyfus fund. They are the Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond Fund (DSM), the Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value Fund (NEV), Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI), Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV), Nuveen Select TaxFree Income Fund (NXP), and the Nuveen Select Tax Free Income 2 Fund (NXQ).

Out of the six, we will discuss the fund that instantly caught my eye, the Nuveen Select Tax Free Income 2 Fund. NXQ trades at the best discount of the six and has minimal leverage (1.4%).

How has it done? Is it worth your look? Let's find out.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Nuveen

Managers: Michael S Hamilton

AUM: $265 million

Historical Style: Tax Free Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks federally tax free income consistent with preservation of capital.

Number of Holdings: 153

Current Yield: 3.61% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 5/21/1992

Fees: .32% total expense ratio

Discount to NAV: 6.24%

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen, and YCharts. Data as of 9/5/2017 @ 5 AM EST

The Sales Pitch

If you work with a financial planner, one of the topics that is most often a starting point is the cash reserve strategy. In that strategy, you have risk free to "safe" investments that are fairly readily accessible that can be used in case of any emergencies or opportunities.

While CDs were a cornerstone of the cash reserve strategy, you are now locking away your money for minuscule rates.

Because of that, many advisors have started looking and using short-term munis, investment grade and low duration funds in their place.

While you are taking on some investment risk, you are getting a bit more of a yield.

I believe this fund should fit into that extended cash reserve fairly well, based on its focus on capital preservation and tax free income.

As per Nuveen, the fund provides...

Source: Nuveen NXQ Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

As with most other Nuveen sponsored funds, the fund strategy is easy to find and spell out.

Source: Nuveen NXQ Website

The fund invests in investment grade tax free munis. Up to 20% may be invested in below investment grade or unrated issues. The fund may also invest in tender option bonds.

The Portfolio

The asset allocation shows that the majority of the fund is fully invested with more than 97% in municipal bonds.

Source: CEF Connect

Starting with the end result, we can examine the top holdings.

Source: NXQ Website

Looking at the holdings, we can see a good mix of bonds, both revenue and G.O., or general obligation backed. Anyone who has flown through Las Vegas Airport or traveled through NJ has contributed to the fund.

Source: NXQ Website

Breaking it down by sectors shows that, as of about a month ago, about 19% of the fund was general obligation.

Revenue backed bonds from transportation, healthcare, and utilities makes up the majority of the portfolio.

Breaking it down by state shows a fund that is similar to other muni CEFs with California, Illinois, and Texas credits.

Source: NXQ Website

Okay, let's get it out of the way... Chicago GO risk. =)

Source: MaksFS, fund data by Nuveen

Direct Chicago GO exposure is 2.21%. If we take out the two direct Chicago bonds which are insured, we are left with 1.25% exposure. Taking out the .56% from the O'Hare airport revenue backed bonds, we are left with .69% exposure from Chicago Board of Ed.

Credit quality is quite good with 91.5% of the holdings rated BBB or better, and more than 80% being rated A or better.

Source: NXQ Website

The maturity breakdown shows a good mix with more than 60% being within 20 years of maturity and 20% maturing in the next four years.

Source: NXQ Website

Looking at the call exposure, we have slightly more than 45% of the fund open to being called early, within the next five years.

Source: NXQ Website

All in all, a good quality portfolio. To put some numbers to it, we have some stats.

Source: NXQ Website

The fund's effective maturity is 21.09 years, which is okay. The good number here is the average effective duration of 7.62 years. This means that for every 1% rise in interest rates, we can expect the fund's portfolio NAV to decrease by 7.62%. As always, keep in mind, duration is NOT maturity, it is a risk and volatility measure.

High income earners will appreciate that only 1.86% of the fund was subject to AMT (alternative minimum tax).

The Numbers

The fund currently yields a Federally tax free 3.61% and is trading at a discount of 6.24%. This would be an over 6% yield for investors in the top tax brackets on a tax-equivalent yield.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year, the fund's NAV has remained about even though it went for a bit of a ride.

One thing clearly evident, however, is the fund's discount to NAV has opened up quite a bit, contrary to the majority of closed-end funds.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at both discounts and premiums, especially during the 2008 GFC. When we enter the next crisis, I expect this fund to serve as one of the cornerstones of stability.

Source: CEF Connect

For a high quality, unlevered, lower duration Muni CEF... the current discount is a pretty good deal. NXQ was also the best discount out of the six funds which were screened out.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 7.65%. The price per share increased 5.03% while the NAV increased 3.97%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has closed about 1% from the beginning of the year.

NXQ data by YCharts Looking back over the last year, the fund is down 2.79% on a total return basis.

The price per share has decreased 6.30% over the last year while the NAV is down ONLY 2.17%. Mispricing in the market? You bet.

NXQ data by YCharts

To put this performance into perspective, let's take a look at NXQ against a few competing funds with similar characteristics such as the Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and the BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA). Let's also take a look at the fund against the iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) and an open end tax free muni fund like the Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund like (LANSX).

Year to date, we have a very interesting picture.

The top performer is the BlackRock CEF with an astonishing 17.04% total return. Keep in mind, MUA is levered by about 11%.

The Nuveen NUV fund achieved 7.65%, followed by our fund NXQ.

The open end mutual fund achieved a 5.94% total return.

All of the funds outperformed the iShares National Muni ETF.

NXQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

What's interesting?

Let's take a look at the NAV performance.

NXQ Net Asset Value data by YCharts

The best performer on a total return basis is the worst performer on an NAV performance basis. MUA is also trading at a mind blowing 7% premium today while it traded at a 4% discount late last year!

On an NAV basis, our fund, NXQ was the top performer and was held back by the discount to NAV opening up.

Looking back over the last year, the same holds true. The BlackRock fund was the only fund to achieve a "paper" positive total return of 3.78%. It also took the sharpest fall in Q4 2016. However, it was the quickest to recover (discount to nav/premium).

NXQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the NAV performance, we get the continuation of YTD trends.

NXQ took the smallest loss after the iShares ETF. The BlackRock fund took the worst loss.

In the intermediate three-year time frame, we have the same trend. The levered BlackRock fund was the best performer on a total return basis, followed by the two unlevered Nuveen closed end funds, the open end Lord Abbett tax free fund, and then the iShares ETF.

NXQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

I would not ordinarily look at the NAV over this time frame, but I wanted to see.

Surprise... NXQ was the fund that was best able to maintain its net asset value, achieving a 3.83% gain, followed by the Nuveen sister-fund, and then the others.

Five years? Same story on the total return and NAV basis.

NXQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over 10 years, we can clearly see the short-term trends translate into long-term trends.

On a total return basis, the BlackRock fund has been the best performer, achieving a total return of 101.2% The problem, however, it has been both the best and worst performer with both the highs and lows on the chart accentuated in red. One thing that it shows is that the BlackRock MuniAssets fund is begging to be traded.

NXQ has done what I believe is a terrific job within its investment policies, achieving a total return of 62.8%, right in line with its sister fund and slightly outperforming a terrific open end mutual fund that often took on different forms.

All of our investments have outperformed the iShares National Muni Fund.

NXQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

What is not taken into account here would be AMT exposure, which may change a few of the numbers.

Bottom Line

Even with the fund's current discount of over 6% in an environment, when competing funds are trading at a premium, it still performs well on a total return basis.

On an NAV basis, showing the ability to maintain its NAV, it shines.

This quality focused muni fund is currently trading at a steeper discount than many of its peers and even sister funds.

The fund is currently on the smaller side with about 25k average daily traded shares and why I believe it is at its discount. A $250 million fund is easy to look over for a larger institution but is perfect for a smaller investor to strategically invest in and trade with limit orders.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Nuveen Investments - NQX.

