Sucampo Firing Sales Torpedos

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) is a $570 million market cap company trading at approximately $12.30 per share focused on development of small molecule therapeutics with a proven track record of successful pharmaceutical product development. Strong Bio recommends a long position in the company at the current price (though it's always best to wait for a little dip), with a two-year target in the $20 dollar range. One unique type of prostaglandin-derived molecules pioneered by the company are called prostones, which have been shown to selectively activate ion channels and have a variety of clinical applications. Lead product, AMITIZA (lubiprostone, partner Takeda) is an optimized synthetic prostone that activates CIC-2 chloride channels to increase intestinal fluid secretion and mucosal barrier function for the treatment of chronic constipation (and related disorders). The company pipeline consists of two phase 3 candidates including VTS-270 being investigated for clinical benefit in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC, Vtesse merger), and CPP-1X/sulindac combination being developed in collaboration with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:CPP) for treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). In addition, the company is actively engaged in phase 2 clinical trials for label expansion by examining alternate formulas for treatment of pediatric patients with various unmet or under met constipation needs. Sucampo's pipeline figure is shown from the company website below:

AMITIZA is approved for the treatment of chronic constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation in adults, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adult women, and opioid-induced constipation indications in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. It was developed with Takeda. Constipation is a common complaint for many people, especially following hospital visits requiring pain control drugs, which can greatly impair patient quality of life and be quite painful. The market to treat constipation is expected to grow to nearly $23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from $12.5 billion in 2016, with more than 30 million people affected worldwide. More specifically, the indication of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation had a market of nearly $500 million in 2016. It is expected that opioid-induced constipation treatment population in the U.S. alone will grow to 4 million people per year by 2019, reaching a market of $2.8 billion worldwide by 2022. Growth in the market is expected to be fueled by increasing geriatric treatment populations. Competition in the market space is significant, but SCMP is recently showing significant increases in sales revenue.

Lubiprostone for treatment of pediatric populations 6-17 years are being evaluated in 4 different phase 2 clinical studies. The first two trials, one of which was completed in late 2016, test the soft gelatin capsule formulation. In November 2016, SCMP announced the Phase 3 trial of AMITIZA in pediatric functional constipation in children ages 6 to 17 failed to achieve its primary endpoint of overall spontaneous bowel movement response. However, it did achieve statistical significance for some secondary endpoints, including overall frequency, straining, and stool consistency. In this study lubiprostone was safe and well tolerated. SCMP as a result of discussions with FDA was able to submit an sNDA (sprinkle formulation for adults) on July 28, 2017. Constipation is a common gastrointestinal complaint in children, especially while on chemotherapy or following surgery. It is characterized by infrequent bowel movement, hard or large stools, and associated with serious pain. An alternate formulation is being planned for 2018 to evaluate efficacy in children 6 months to 6 years in age or adults who have trouble tolerating capsules or naso-gastric tube fed patients in phase 2 studies as well. Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) has agreed to fund 100% of the costs, up to a cap, of this alternate formulation work. The Company initiated the Phase 3 program of the alternate formulation of lubiprostone in adults in the second half of 2016 and, if the program is successful, the Company intends to file an NDA in the U.S. for the alternate formulation for adults in the second half of 2017. 70% of the clinical trial costs are being shouldered by Takeda up to a cap, and then 50% of the costs thereafter, for the pediatric functional constipation program. SCMP has been developing an alternate formulation of lubiprostone for both adult and pediatric patients who are unable to take or tolerate capsules and for naso-gastric tube fed patients since 2016, for which TKPYY is funding 100% of the costs, up to a cap.

Candidate VTS-270 is described by the company as a well-characterized mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl-b-cyclodexterin (HPBCD) with a unique compositional structure. It has granted breakthrough therapy (promising) designation in the U.S. and orphan drug designation in the U.S. and EU. Early clinical study results (announced here and in the Lancet) suggest that administration of VTS-270 may hinder NPC disease progression. It is currently in a 12 month phase 2b/3 study. On March 31, 2017, SCMP entered into a Plan of Merger agreement with Vtesse Inc., a privately-held company focusing on rare diseases in which it acquired candidate VTS-270 upon closing in early April 2017. Key readouts are due in mid 2018. NPC is an ultra-orphan, progressive and fatal disease caused by a defect in intracellular lipid transport. Cells do not normally process cholesterol under this condition, which results in fatality by age of 20. It is a rare disease affecting approximately 1 in 150,000. According to the company 10Q, SCMP "accounted for the transaction as an asset acquisition and incurred an acquired in-process research and development charge of $186.6 million". SCMP has bolstered its patent protection recently as well.

CPP-1X/sulindac combination candidate product is being developed in a 150 patient phase 3 clinical trial for FAP in collaboration with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals since January 2016. In June 2017 CPP reported no reason to discontinue the phase 3 study after CPP-1X/sulindac for adults futility analysis. Key readout expected by end 2018. SCMP has the option to commercialize CPP-1X/sulindac combination exclusively in North America. FAP is a genetic disease with prevalence of about 1 in 10,000 in the U.S. that is likely to develop into colon cancer if left untreated. The condition is characterized by the presence of 100 or more adenomatous colorectal polyps. Approximately 30,000 cases exist in the U.S., with no currently approved products or competitor late-stage candidates for treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis FAP (not to be confused with familial amyloid polyneuropathy, which is also called FAP (IONS)). The treatment for FAP is surgery, cyclo-oxygenase inhibitors, sulindac sulfone, curcumin, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and various anti-inflammatory drugs. In terms of a rare disease, the market would be expected to be rather healthy, but no estimates have been readily available to the public, although early screening is recommended at a cost of about a few thousand per patient if no genetic relatives are available to decrease the genetic screening cost. The total global market for colon cancer is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents at end 2Q 2017 is about $84 million. Total revenues was reported at $59 million (royalties approximately $20 million and product revenues nearly $34 million versus $28 million same period 2016) for 2Q 2017. Excluding acquisition of research and development expenses total expenses for 2Q were about $48 million, which translated into a profit of about $0.24 per share. The company was slightly profitable in 2016 and has grown its sales by 21% and royalties have increased by about 10% versus same period 2016. The company announced pricing $260 million in convertible senior notes due in 2021 back in December, 2016. Given the label expansion opportunities and cost of development being picked up by Takeda, the cash runway appears to be solid for the foreseeable future.

Strong Bio regards SCMP as a nice watchlist candidate for the biotechnology portfolio, a nice pickup on any price pullback in absence of obvious company failure events. It is a proven survivor and its pipeline looks promising. Its small market cap and recent acquisition in rare disease bodes well. As stated in previous articles, rare diseases can translate into nice markets, and that should be the case here as well. Rare diseases of 1 in 200,000 can have good sales numbers because the conditions are often severe, so 1 in 10,000 for FAP will have good ramifications if the drug candidate is approved by FDA. Since it leads to colon cancer, we know the market for these potential 30,000 U.S. patients is solid. Yahoo 7-analyst consensus is at 18.14 per share.

Risks for SCMP include a dependence on collaborations with Takeda and Mylan, (which make up a over half its combined revenue) and its activities may be impacted if these relationships are disrupted. Since some of the label expansion studies for lubiprostone did not meet primary endpoints, there is risk that FDA will not approve some formulations for the pediatric demographic indication. Because the secondary endpoints were met, however, it's possible the drug may be approved conditionally and be received by physicians for certain situations. The company has had some failures to develop its prostone candidates, such as the failure of cobiprostone for mucositis prevention in head and neck cancer. It also failed to meet phase 2a primary endpoints in non-erosive reflux disease. Dilution should not be seen as a big risk, but is possible. The company has some debt but it appears manageable. However, the company is certainly able to raise funds at valuations that wouldn't need to hurt investors being slightly to modestly cash positive. There is still some time on the patent expiration for AMITIZA, tracing back to 2014 as its initial license agreement. The pipeline catalysts make the reward to risk ratio for this company attractive to a long investor at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.