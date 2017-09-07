DSW - The Bull Case Starts To Make Sense

Q2 Results And Comments

DSW (DSW) hasn’t been immune to the weakness in the North American retail sector in the last few years. Q2 2017 has been the first quarter of positive comps growth since 2015 (+0.6% YoY).

Total sales increased by 3% to $680 million, while adjusted EPS of $0.38 indicated an 8.5% increase from the corresponding quarter of 2016.

The Designer Shoe Warehouse segment posted nice results, as comparable sales grew 1% and total sales increased by 4%. This is a significant improvement from the previous quarter and a confirmation of a positive underlying trend that started with last quarter’s reversal. As we can see in the chart below, both sales and comps in the DSW segment bottomed in Q4 2016, a very challenging quarter for the whole industry due to the excess inventory and the steep discounts from many retailers.

Both net sales and comps are now back in positive territory, and I am very happy to see that the company’s efforts in the digital channel are paying off. The management said that the site redesign significantly improved conversion and increased mobile traffic, which drove a 27% increase in digital demand. Unlike many other retailers in the apparel/footwear industry, DSW was able to couple the improvement on the top line with a slight expansion in margins, which was evident on all levels. Gross Margin expanded 59 bps from the corresponding quarter of 2016 while operating margin rose 86 bps to 6.87%.

There were also some improvements in the balance sheet. Inventory levels declined 5.2% from Q2 2016, a remarkable accomplishment, considering the 3% growth in the top line and the improved margins. It can mean the company was able to manage inventory better and decrease its levels without relying on excessive discounts. The balance sheet looks also strengthened on the liquidity front, as the already good current ratio of 2.45 further expanded to an extremely solid 2.98, while the sum of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments covers current liabilities almost entirely (94.5%). The debt/equity of 0.48 shows a very solid balance sheet as well. Net Debt is just ridiculous as it’s largely covered by the TTM EBITDA.

In general, Q2 results seem to confirm a stabilization in the business and further improvements in the rock-solid balance sheet. It is evident that the company is managing well the transition to the omnichannel model, as it is not affecting margins in a negative way. It’s also worth noticing that the solid performance in the top line was achieved in spite of difficult comparison with Q2 2016, when sales increased 5.1%. The management’s expectation for full-year results are more or less in line with the recent performance:

Let me share our perspective on our 2017 outlook, which we maintained at a $1.45 to $1.55 in adjusted earnings per share. This outlook assumes a flat comp for the full year, the opening of 11 to 13 net new locations for DSW and more modest growth expectations for Ebuys, which brings us to a full year revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range.

Although a flat comp is nothing exciting, this guidance means the stock is currently trading at 12.3x full-year EPS expectations (using the midpoint of the guidance), a multiple that implies prospects of a slight growth at best.

Digital Growth

Although we don’t know how the eCommerce segment is performing, the management said interesting things during last earnings call, pointing to positive results in the segment and some interesting purchasing patterns. The growth in the eCommerce channel seems to be well-supported by the company’s huge distribution network and shows many customers still prefer to pick-up in a tore the products they buy on the eCommerce platforms:

Our warehouse strategy is playing a significant role in driving digital demand with an increasing degree of synergy between our physical footprint and the digital experience, from online returns and exchanges to cross-channel fulfillment and speed. Furthermore, we have found a strong and direct correlation between digital demand growth in a geographic market and the existence of a brick and mortar warehouse. Given our physical proximity to the customer, an increasing number of shoppers are choosing to shop online and pick-up in store, which shortens lead times from three to five business days to two to four hours. […] Furthermore, our warehouses serve as local return and exchange centers for online purchases. We are now able to engage with our customer across any medium that she desires, and we will continue to take her lead as she evolves.

The brick-and-mortar retailers’ strength is this. They can build an omnichannel business in a much easier way compared to pure ecommerce players. The customers’ response seems to be positive and bodes well for the company’s future prospects. DSW has a sizeable and growing number of store locations, enough to support a healthy digital business, but not so many to generate the need of an optimization. The quality of these locations is a different matter, but it can’t be that bad if the company is able to generate positive comps in this troubled environment.

Anyway, the management also said something that I completely agree with, when it pointed out how the proximity to the customer is a competitive advantage that pure online players can’t easily replicate and that there is no real disconnect between online and offline.

It is just retail, it is about our customer. And when you have 70% of all of the engagement of people who come to a store, 70% of them engaging with you digitally, as part of their experience, you can't think of it is stores versus dotcom. That's just not the way in which we operate as a business.

Further confirmation of strength in the omnichannel model will be needed, but with the positive performance of all the main metrics it’s easier to believe the management when it says the model is starting to work.

Further Expansion In Athletic Footwear

The management said that the athleisure category continued to outperform with growth in both performance and fashion athletic areas. The company plans to continue to develop that segment as it considers it to be still underpenetrated:

Yes. Jeff, I think if you go back and look at the history of DSW, we have always -- I would say, been underpenetrated to the total market in athletic, and we have continued to grab share there. So, I think a lot of the volatility that we are reading about in many other places, yes, that's something we are going to monitor and manage our inventory, but we feel like we still have significant market share that we can gain in that area, because we were so underpenetrated to where many of our competitors were.

There is no doubt that the athletic footwear segment is living a good moment. The industry has experienced outstanding growth in the past 3 years, although in recent times there have been mixed signals. In particular, there seems to be a disconnect between brands such as Nike (NKE) or adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and third-party retailers such as Foot Locker (FL), Finish Line (FINL) or Hibbett Sports (HIBB). While brands are reporting strong momentum with positive comps and online growth in the high-teens, third party retailers are experiencing declining comps and much weaker growth in the online channel. Besides the obvious benefits of the exposure to high-growth areas in the emerging markets, which clearly don't help those third-party retailers, I think the very low fragmentation of the athletic footwear market and the lack of attractive omnichannel models is shifting demand to the brands’ own eCommerce platforms. Many customers usually refer to a limited number of brands in the athletic footwear market, making it faster and easier to look at new Nike, adidas or Puma models on the respective websites, rather than on a third-party retailer’s platform. This doesn’t mean I am negative on the prospects of third-party retailers in this business, but it will probably take more time to build a valuable and attractive omnichannel offering that can compete with the brands’ platforms.

For the moment, the expansion in the athletic footwear market can help diversification, but I don’t expect it to bring particularly positive results on margins. After all, if we exclude Foot Locker, this business doesn’t seem to have attractive margins compared to other footwear categories. Finish Line has a TTM operating margin below 3%, Hibbett’s TTM operating margin is 7.5%, while Big 5 Sporting goods (BGFV) has a TTM operating margin of 4.8%. These numbers are not so attractive compared to DSW’s TTM operating margin of 7.3%. I may be repeating myself but I don’t think the expansion in athletic footwear can bring particular benefits other than diversification, at least in the short term. In the long term, it all depends on whether the recent momentum in athletic footwear continues. If it does, DSW’s higher exposure to the business could translate into decent growth rates, but the company will have to face the direct competition of the brands’ eCommerce platforms.

Final Thoughts – After All, It’s A Decent Buy

DSW has managed to report an improved performance on all fronts – sales, comps, margins and balance sheet. The omnichannel model seems to be working well and without evident repercussions on margins. It’s not difficult to imagine a return to decent growth rates in the near future, and also the full-year guidance implies the expectations of a low-single digit growth in comps and sales for the remainder of the year. The prospects of a slight growth are barely priced in the current valuation, which can justify a long in the current conditions. I think the long thesis starts to make sense. DSW has a very solid balance sheet, decent margins that are actually recovering from a few years of relative weakness and it’s starting to grow the top line again. I expect to see the growth in the bottom line accelerate, as a result of slight improvements in comps and margins, helped by the company’s buyback – a few weeks ago, the Board authorized an additional $500 million of share repurchases on top of the $33 million remaining in the existing authorization. A 4.3% dividend yield helps the bullish thesis. I am considering buying DSW with a medium-term investment horizon, to try to take advantage of the improving trends in the business.

