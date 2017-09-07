Bio-Rad Technologies: A Definite Avoid

The healthcare space is dominated by stories revolving around the “next big thing” – so perhaps I should not be surprised that Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) has not seen a lot of press, positive or negative, over the past several years. Top line growth has been stagnant for more than five years now, and margins have been under pressure as well as general and administrative costs rise. The company has been a perennial underperformer of comps within the healthcare equipment and supplies subsector, but that has changed over the past year, with Bio-Rad posting a rather meteoric rise over the past fifty-two weeks: 42%, versus a hair over 10% for its peer group. Are the reasons for the jump in share price valid, and more importantly, how does the future look for Bio-Rad Laboratories?

Business Overview, Market Fundamentals and Concerns

Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad was initially engaged in development and production of specialty chemicals used in the biochemical and pharmaceutical businesses, but entered into adjacent fields over time, into the higher margin medical device and tooling businesses. Today, the company operates under two segments: Life Sciences (roughly one third of sales) and Clinical Diagnostics (two thirds of sales). Life Sciences focuses on developing reagents, apparatus, and instruments used in the separation, purification, and identification of biological materials like proteins, nucleic acids, and bacteria within a sterile setting. Key customers include research facilities, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and food producers. Clinical Diagnostics focuses on the In Vitro Diagnostics market (IVD), a massive $12B market worldwide. These are tests conducted outside the human body, via blood, tissue, or urine samples. Clinical Diagnostics revenue in particular is highly recurring; laboratories typically have a very standardized methodology and do not often switch suppliers. However, these markets are dominated by very large players: GE Biosciences, Abbot Laboratories (ABT), Danaher (DHR), Thermo Fisher (TMO) to name a few. This is a large reason why Bio-Rad’s margin profile remains so compressed compared to more niche peers in the medical device space.

There have been two big drivers of poor performance lately, although they both tie back to the international businesses. Bio-Rad has a complex international operation, with direct distribution in more than thirty countries outside the United States. Two thirds of sales are generated internationally, which complicates the regulatory structure, as well as furthering the disadvantage the company has versus much larger peers. International markets often create incentives to cut corners, and in 2014 the company settled with the Department of Justice (“DoJ”) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) over allegations it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in several countries (Thailand, Vietnam, Russia) between 2005 and 2010. The violation was self-reported, which likely helped the fine not be too egregious ($55M in total), but it has had lasting implications. The company and its senior staff have been sued since the settlement over claims it damaged investors. Selling, general, and administrative costs (“SG&A”) increased $55M in fiscal 2016 versus the prior year, in large part due to costs related to the fallout of this deal. Costs have now shifted from legal to acquisition-related (RainDance acquired in February of 2017), so this year has seen no relief when it comes to costs.

Recent Financial Results, Overly Bullish Analysts?

During the second quarter, Bio-Rad reported a fairly hefty mix on expectations, and management pinned the blame on supply chain. The company recently upgraded its enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software, which caused sales disruptions back in 2015. Bio-Rad is deploying similar software in Europe, and given the European operations are substantially larger in terms of manufacturing sites and sell-through, the disruption is higher than it was back a few year ago. In total, impact was estimated at $16M, and after the pull-through of sales that occurred in the first quarter of the year in expectation of these problems ($9M worth), Bio-Rad had significant challenges when it came to sequential and prior year period comparisons. On a segment basis, Life Science sales were flat, but that was aided by the inclusion of RainDance. RainDance sales were not broken out as part of the acquisition deal, but they are likely in the $5M/quarter range, given the purchase price. That contribution was offset by a sizable decline within the process media business. Clinical Diagnostic sales were down $11M y/y, with management estimating the aforementioned ERP-related disruption contributing $12-13M of the decline. No matter how you slice it, Bio-Rad is facing another year of flat operating results.

Management is sticking with bullishness on the back half. Full year operating margin is estimated to be 6.25% at the mid-point, and given currency-neutral organic sales growth of 4%, operating income should fall in the $132M range – just a hair better than last year’s results if you exclude the asset impairment. Expectations are high for next year from the sell-side: 60% increase from 2017’s estimates of $2.81/share, up to $4.48/share next year. Given expectations for around 5% revenue growth in fiscal 2018 (hopefully as currency woes moderate), sell-side analysts are looking for 8.5% operating margins for the full year. Those levels aren’t outlandish – Bio-Rad reported 8% margins in 2013 – but there is a lot of emphasis being placed on ERP and other restructuring initiatives to drive margin back in the right direction, most of which I don’t necessarily see. Analysts have simply been too bullish on Bio-Rad’s ability to generate profits in the past, with analyst consensus being too high in four of the past six quarters, even after revisions down heading into earnings.

Valuation, Takeaway

Even if Bio-Rad hits those levels, the company will be trading at 18.5x EV/EBITDA. That compares fine against peers like Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, or Danaher – but these are all much more compelling companies in my opinion. All three have much more compelling growth profiles, and generate substantially better margins; 12.8% operating margins on average between these three. Historically, Bio-Rad has traded around 12.5x EV/EBITDA before the recent run-up, and that implies significant downside.

The company’s saving grace is its balance sheet, and that is what keeps me (and likely most other shorts) from getting interested. Excluding capital leases and other debt (trivial amount), all of the company’s debt is on its 4.875% senior notes due 2020, an issue that trades well above par. Bio-Rad will have no issues refinancing, particularly given it could pay it all down if it wanted to. The balance sheet held $713M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the most recently reported quarter, so Bio-Rad holds a substantial net cash position. All the same, I find this one structurally overvalued, and given high expectations, the likelihood of another letdown like what occurred last quarter seems all but inevitable, and it is going to happen more than once in my opinion through the end of 2018 until expectations are reset. For current longs, I would watch this one very carefully.

