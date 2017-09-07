Resource Capital Corporation: How Is Management Performing?

Management Transition

A few years ago Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) was worth almost 3 times what it is today. The former management team destroyed shareholder value over several years and kept inflated asset values on the books. They continued to pay out an unsustainable dividend and the situation kept getting worse and worse, when they issued more shares in 2013 to prolong the destruction of shareholder value. You can see the large declines in share price as investors realized things were getting worse and worse and book value kept dropping rapidly.

RSO data by YCharts

When the new management, C-III Capital Partners, took over in late 2016, they had assets appraised and came to a new book value of $14.17 as of Dec 31, 2016. They took a large haircut off book value of $17.63 on December 31, 2015 reported by the former management team. This new management team set out on a plan to sell off non-performing assets and started reinvesting in an almost entirely commercial real-estate (CRE) portfolio. They had a time frame of 12-18 months to fully convert the assets to the new portfolio and start paying a higher dividend again (current dividend is $.05 quarterly or 1.94% yield); they have recently stated they are still on track for this time frame.

Toward the beginning of 2017, they traded about at about 60% of this reported $14.17 GAAP book value. I bought into RSO in early 2017, but kept my "bet" small as I didn't know if management was done beating up on book value. I figured more adjustments were coming, but it would still be worth well more than the ~$8.50 I paid for each share. Here is an article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund (CWMF) about RSO Future Yield Estimates that convinced me to take a chance on RSO in the first place. I'll be referencing this article below in my valuation.

How Is The New Management Performing?

Since that time, 2 more quarters have been reported. I eagerly read the Q1 and Q2 earnings call transcripts from 2017 and found that book value had hardly been changed at all since Q4 2016. In the most recent Q2 2017 earnings call transcript, management reported a book value of $14.12. They have even managed to sell some assets for more than they had been appraised for, showing that management truly wanted that Q4 2016 book value to be as conservative as possible. Here's an excerpt from the Q2 transcript that shows how well they've been performing in selling assets above appraisal values sometimes:

We monetized our largest held for sale CRE loan and recorded a $5.6 million GAAP gain. The $67.5 million loan was written down to $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2016, based on a third-party appraised value, and we successfully exited our position for $67 million during the second quarter.

Valuation

So now that the new management team is over 9 months into their 12-18 month process and things have been going better than I was hoping for, I still see considerable value. If management keeps book value steady during this transition and executes on their plan to establish a higher dividend, I expect RSO to trade about even with their book value of ~$14 within 2 years. I'm figuring another 9 months until the transition is complete and a year and some change to establish consistency. Most mREITs trade fairly in line with their book value unless they have serious issues. RSO did have serious issues, so it will take some time of new management continuing to prove themselves and provide a new normal for the stock price. Below shows the start of their march upward so far and how their share price is reflective of them slowly building credibility:

RSO data by YCharts

CWFM correctly predicted the rise in share price in that article linked above with his statement:

I see a more reasonable valuation range in the $9.50 to $11.00 range with expectations that we hit that range by summer 2017.

He wrote the article in Dec 2016, so it was a pretty spot on prediction. The way I see it, the portion of share price appreciation so far was during the time frame that it was most dangerous to buy into RSO (with so many questions up in the air), yet it was still a very good buy. CWMF also predicted RSO would eventually pay out a $.30 quarterly dividend after the transition is complete, which I still agree with since management has been performing very admirably so far.

So if management does indeed continue to execute well and RSO reaches $14/share, that would be ~ 36% price appreciation (current share price of $10.30 of time of writing).

$14 / $10.30 = 1.36

Then if we add in the current dividend of $.05 for 3 quarters and the expected dividend of $.30 for 5 quarters after the transition is complete, we get $1.65 in dividends over the next 2 years. This equates to another 16% of the current price.

$10.30 / $1.65 = .16

So if I add the 36% in expected price appreciation and the 16% of the current price in dividends returned, we come to 52% in total returns over the next 2 years. This is 26% annualized, so even if the share price doesn't get all the way to even with their book value or if the dividend isn't as high as predicted, there is certainly a margin of safety.

Conclusion

RSO has been a very good investment after the point in which new management had all the old assets appraised, chopped the dividend, and has been converting the portfolio to CRE assets they know best. I feel for investors that had considerable wealth destroyed if they were invested in RSO during the former management's reign, but I don't think that keeps RSO from being a good investment now. If management continues executing well I think it is well within the realm of possibility to see 52% in total returns over the next 2 years or 26% annualized.

As with all investments, there are risks, though I think with RSO trading at such a discount to book value, those are alleviated some. I advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making any investment and please let me know any flaws you see in my thinking. I appreciate any constructive feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long RSO by way of Feb 2018 Call options.