Prospect Capital's NAV, Dividend And Valuation Compared To 10 BDC Peers (Post Q2 2017 Earnings)

My buy,sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for PSEC is stated in the“Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Othermetrics analyzed include each company’s oil and gas exposure and cumulativerealized gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2017. This latter metric is extremely useful when comparing long-termperformance.

This also includes a discussion of some of PSEC’s portfolio companies which will have a direct impact on future performance.

Following multiple requests, this “supplemental” article compares PSEC’s recent quarterly change in NAV, quarterly and trailing twelve-month economic return, NII, and current valuation to ten BDC peers.

Author’s Note: I am writing this “supplemental” article due to multiple requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on PSEC in light of recent quarterly results. The format of this article will be similar to a recent article provided when I compared Main Street Capital Corp.’s (MAIN) recent results to nine BDC peers. As such, readers familiar to my quarterly comparison articles should be able to quickly read through this supplemental article on PSEC.



Focus of Article:



The focus of this article is to analyze Prospect Capital Corp.’s (PSEC) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to ten other business development company (“BDC”) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare PSEC’s recent net asset value (“NAV”), economic return, and net investment income (“NII”) to the ten other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 9/1/2017. Table 2 will compare PSEC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2017 and 6/30/2017 to the ten other BDC peers.

Within this article, PSEC’s BDC peers include the following companies: 1) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF); 2) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV); 3) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC); 4) Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC); 5) Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR); 6) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC); 7) MAIN; 8) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC); 9) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT); and 10) Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC).

Understanding the general characteristics of each company’s investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

Towards the end of this article, the following comparisons between PSEC and the ten other BDC peers will be provided: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 3) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2017; 4) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2017 (great indicator of long-term performance); 5) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2017; and 6) quarterly NII per share. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how PSEC compares to the company’s ten other BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

Table 1 –NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s NAV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on PSEC and the ten other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2017; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 9/1/2017; 7) 9/1/2017 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2017 (percentage); and 8) NII per share during the calendar second quarter of 2017.

PSEC:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC had a NAV of $9.43 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2017. PSEC had a NAV of $9.32 per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly NAV decrease of ($0.11) per share or (1.17%). When including PSEC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.25 per share, the company had an economic return of $0.14 per share or 1.48% for the calendar second quarter of 2017. It should also be noted PSEC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $0.70 per share or 7.27% which outperformed four of the BDC peers within this analysis (AINV, FSC, FSFR, and MCC) while underperforming six (ACSF, ARCC, GBDC, MAIN, NEWT, AND SLRC) .

PSEC’s performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following factors: 1) notable overpayment of dividends when compared to the company’s NII; 2) notable net appreciation within several control investments (especially National Property REIT Corp. and NMMB, Inc.); and 3) notable net depreciation within most of the company’s oil and gas investments and investments where debt-to-equity exchanges/restructurings/non-accruals occurred (especially Arctic Energy Services LLC, USES Corp, PrimeSport Inc., and United Sporting Companies Inc.). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of PSEC’s investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2017 and 6/30/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 6/30/2017 Versus 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had 48% and 19% of the company’s investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 6/30/2017, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of PSEC’s investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC’s percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans decreased by (1%). PSEC also had 1%, 19%, and 13% of the company’s investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/credit-linked notes (“CLN”) (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC’s percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) remained unchanged while the company’s CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other and equity/warrants increased 1%. As such, there was very little shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar second quarter of 2017.

As of 6/30/2017, PSEC’s investment portfolio had a “fair market value (“FMV”) versus cost” ratio of 0.9761x. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was below the mean of 1.0019x. When compared to a ratio of 0.9634x as of 3/31/2017, PSEC’s FMV increased during the calendar second quarter of 2017. However, this was mainly due to the fact management recorded several “unrealized to realized” reclassifications during the calendar second quarter of 2017. PSEC had 4.8% and 2.6% of the company’s investment portfolio on “non-accrual” status as of 6/30/2017; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the ten other BDC peers as of 6/30/2017, PSEC’s amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was slightly above the mean of 4.0% and 1.9%, respectively.

As of 6/30/2017, PSEC’s investment portfolio had generated a cumulative realized loss of ($1.22) per share (when based on a per share count as of 6/30/2017). When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC’s cumulative realized loss figure was slightly larger when compared to the mean of ($0.91) per share. I believe calculating a BDC’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities/due diligence.



As of 6/30/2017, when excluding CLO investments, 2.22% of PSEC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics). When including CLO investments (with confirmation by management), 2.85% of PSEC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC’s oil and gas exposure was slightly above the mean of 2.32%. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC’s exposure to the oil and gas sector remained relatively unchanged.

As of 6/30/2017, 88% of PSEC’s debt investments had floating interest rates while 12% had fixed interest rates. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC’s proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates remained unchanged. When compared to the ten other BDC peers within this article, PSEC continued to have a slightly higher percentage of debt investments with floating interest rates (when compared to the mean of 87%). However, with that being said, it should also be noted PSEC had an above average weighted average London Interbank Offered Rank (LIBOR) cash floor as of 6/30/2017. If current/“spot” LIBOR in the future remains near current levels, PSEC’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2017 would not benefit as much as most sector peers. With that being said, some of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments have already surpassed their applicable cash LIBOR floor (a positive). Therefore, if current/spot LIBOR continues to rise in the future, PSEC’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2017 would still benefit from a gradual increase in stated interest rates (ultimately enhancing yields assuming the longer-end of the yield curve does not continue to flatten [or worst-case scenario become “inverted”]). This would continue to put pressure on “base” rates/spreads of newly originated debt investments.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, as of 9/1/2017 PSEC’s stock price traded at $6.70 per share. When calculated, PSEC’s stock price was trading at a discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017 of ($2.62) per share or (28.11%). As such, PSEC now trades at a material (at or greater than 10%) discount to NAV and at a lower valuation to all but one BDC peer within this analysis (“MCC”). With that being said, it should also be noted PSEC’s NII of $0.194 per share during the calendar second quarter of 2017 underperformed a majority of the BDC peers within this analysis. Simply put, while I believe PSEC should continue (and deserves) to trade at a discount to the company’s NAV as of 6/30/2017, I also believe PSEC’s current stock price is an undervaluation to some extent.

Comparison of PSEC’s NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Ten BDC Peers:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss) percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) MAIN: 0.80% increase in NAV; 4.50% economic return

2) NEWT: 0.35% increase in NAV; 3.14% economic return

3) GBDC: 0.82% increase in NAV; 2.83% economic return

4) ARCC: 0.24% increase in NAV; 2.55% economic return

5) AINV: (0.15%) decrease in NAV; 2.08% economic return

6) SLRC: 0.18% increase in NAV; 2.02% economic return

7) PSEC: (1.17%) decrease in NAV; 1.48% economic return

8) MCC: (1.12%) decrease in NAV; 0.67% economic return

9) ACSF: (1.83%) decrease in NAV; 0.30% economic return

10) FSFR: (1.66%) decrease in NAV; 0.09% economic return

11) FSC: (0.83%) decrease in NAV; (0.55%) economic loss

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers during the trailing twelve-months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) MAIN: 20.23% economic return

2) ACSF: 17.06% economic return

3) NEWT: 13.04% economic return

4) GBDC: 10.45% economic return

5) SLRC: 8.74% economic return

6) ARCC: 8.66% economic return

7) PSEC: 7.27% economic return

8) AINV: 6.23% economic return

9) FSFR: 4.46% economic return

10) MCC: (1.02%) economic loss

11) FSC: (5.64%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers as of 6/30/2017 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges or recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) ACSF: 0.0% non-accrual rate

2) GBDC: 0.6% non-accrual rate

3) SLRC: 0.7% non-accrual rate

4) AINV*: 1.9% non-accrual rate

5) FSFR: 2.6% non-accrual rate

5) MAIN: 2.6% non-accrual rate

7) ARCC: 2.7% non-accrual rate

8) PSEC*: 4.8% non-accrual rate

9) NEWT: 5.4% non-accrual rate

10) FSC: 10.1% non-accrual rate

11) MCC**: 12.7% non-accrual rate

* = wrote-off two non-accruals during calendar Q2 2017

** = wrote-off many non-accruals during calendar Q2 2017

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers as of 6/30/2017 (in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss; great indication of long-term performance of management’s underwriting abilities/due diligence):

1) NEWT***: $4.32 per share cumulative realized gain

2) MAIN: $1.53 per share cumulative realized gain

3) ARCC: $0.54 per share cumulative realized gain

4) GBDC: $0.19 per share cumulative realized gain

5) ACSF: ($0.66) per share cumulative realized loss

6) FSFR: ($0.82) per share cumulative realized loss

7) PSEC: ($1.22) per cumulative realized loss

8) SLRC: ($1.47) per share cumulative realized loss

9) MCC: ($2.92) per share cumulative realized loss

10) FSC: ($3.25) per share cumulative realized loss

11) AINV: ($6.26) per share cumulative realized loss

*** = Only BDC peer that generates a consistent quarterly net investment loss (see below; partially offsets cumulative net realized gain metric shown above due to more unique business model)

Next, the following were the 9/1/2017 premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2017 percentages for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (30.77%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

2) PSEC: (28.11%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

3) FSC: (23.29%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

4) FSFR: (16.15%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

5) ACSF (11.26%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

6) AINV: (10.25%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

7) ARCC: (2.42%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

8) SLRC: (1.24%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017

9) GBDC: 16.11% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017

10) NEWT: 20.96% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017

11) MAIN: 74.54% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2017

Finally, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for PSEC and the ten other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.582 per share NII

2) SLRC: $0.380 per share NII

3) GBDC: $0.309 per share NII

4) ARCC: $0.291 per share NII

5) ACSF: $0.244 per share NII

6) PSEC: $0.194 per share NII

7) FSFR: $0.191 per share NII

8) MCC: $0.176 per share NII

9) AINV: $0.152 per share NII

10) FSC: $0.138 per share NII

11) NEWT****: ($0.097) per share net investment loss

**** = Only BDC peer that generates a consistent quarterly net realized gain (see above; offsets net investment loss metric shown above due to more unique business model)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

This supplemental article has analyzed PSEC and ten other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 3) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2017; 4) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2017 (great indicator of long-term performance); 5) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2017; and 6) quarterly NII per share.

When compared to PSEC’s ten other BDC peers, it would appear the company slightly underperformed a majority of BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2017 regarding its NAV fluctuation and economic return (a negative factor/trend). This article also highlighted, when compared to the ten other BDC peers, PSEC had a slightly below average FMV versus cost ratio, a slightly above average percentage of investments on non-accrual status, a slightly above average exposure to the oil and gas sector, and slightly larger cumulative realized net loss per share. However, this article then highlighted, when compared to all but one BDC peer within this analysis, the company now had a greater discount to NAV as of 6/30/2017 (deemed to be a more attractive valuation).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (12.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) but less than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (22.5%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2017. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (earlier this week).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.15 per share. This is currently the price where my BUY recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is $7.20 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC’s positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Fully Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q4 2017 (Including Current Recommendation)

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide “every” catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of my MAIN BDC comparison article. PART 2 will take a look at past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results between the eleven BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. This PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ACSF, AINV, ARCC, FSC, FSFR, GBDC, MAIN, MCC, NEWT, or SLRC.