Shorts In Restoration Hardware Get Squeezed On The Heels Of Strong Q2 Earnings And Increased Full-Year Guidance

Growth in comparable brand revenues decelerated in Q2 and is expected to decrease further in the second half.

Reported cash flows are heavily benefitted by ongoing inventory reduction efforts and an increase in accounts payable.

Company is starting to reap the benefits from changes implemented to its business model over the past couple of quarters.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is among the most controversial stocks currently trading on a major U.S. exchange. Despite reporting mostly disappointing earnings for the last couple of quarters, the company has made the bold decision to repurchase roughly half of the company's outstanding shares during the first half of its current fiscal year at a cash cost of $1 billion or roughly $49.50 per share on average.

Picture: Chicago Design Gallery - Source: www.bizjournals.com

The move has caused the company to consume basically all of its available cash balances and debt to increase by $500 million. In consequence, stockholder's equity has swung from $920 million at the end of the company's last fiscal year into slightly negative territory.

The unprecedented buyback activity has been viewed mostly negative by the investment community largely because of the material increase in the company's risk profile. As a reminder: The company has $350 million of convertible debt coming due in mid-2019.

The Q2 results reported on Wednesday afternoon easily surpassed expectations on both the top and, to a larger extent, the bottom line causing a violent 35%+ after hours rally in the heavily shorted shares.

Moreover, the company increased its full-year guidance for both net income and revenues.

While certainly positive, the true catalyst for the after hours short squeeze was this statement:

Our efforts to optimize inventory and reduce capital spending generated $282 million of free cash flow in the first six months of 2017, and we now expect to generate approximately $400 million of free cash flow for the year, which should address any concerns about our balance sheet and debt ratios.

The report also emphasized improvements in return, exchange and cancellation rates.

Clearly, Restoration Hardware is starting to reap the benefits from the changes made to its business model over the past couple of quarters.

That said, investors should notice some issues with the report and guidance:

About half of reported free cash flow for the first half of FY2017 was derived from the company's ongoing inventory reduction efforts while another $100 million was provided by an increase in accounts payable.

As these benefits will not be repeated by the same magnitude going forward, free cash flow guidance for the second half of FY2017 is considerably lower at $118 million.

Looking forward to FY2018, even much higher expected profitability will not be enough to offset the lapse of further, meaningful inventory reductions and increases in accounts payable. Accordingly, investors should prepare for much lower free cash flows next fiscal year. Reported growth of 7% in comparable brand revenues actually decelerated from Q1 (9%) despite the company being up against a very easy year over year comparison and on the conference call management actually admitted to the metric to decrease even further to around 5% in the second half after being questioned by analysts on the issue. Q3 revenue guidance of $575-590 million is actually below current consensus estimates. Nevertheless, the company expects the bottom line to surpass current estimates by almost 100%. While improved margins will have an impact, the vast majority of the upside is caused by the recent share buyback, as the number of weighted average shares used in computing net income per share will be reduced from 28.4 million in Q2 to just 23.7 million in Q3. Q4 revenue guidance of $664-689 million could prove aggressive as it implies a meaningful uptick in revenue growth rates from Q3. That said, management on the call was very confident in the numbers and repeatedly stated that there would be "more upside than downside" to its projections. The opening of the company's new Design Gallery in New York's meatpacking district could be delayed to Spring 2018 due to ongoing street construction in the area. On the conference call, management also admitted to some issues with the latest source book which was too much focused on contemporary designs.

Bottom line:

While, clearly, things are mostly moving in the right direction at Restoration Hardware, investors should also take notice of the issues discussed above.

Without the large short position in the shares, the company's Q2 results and guidance alone would not justify the 35%+ after hours move.

Analysts will most likely raise price targets almost across the board tomorrow, but I would also expect some of the bigger skeptics to reiterate their concerns with regard to the company's new, massive leverage and the respective vulnerability to a macroeconomic downturn.

Personally, I am looking for the shares to start the day on a strong note but to lose some steam over the course of the session, potentially opening up the chance for a trade on the short side.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and manage your risk accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.