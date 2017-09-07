ROTY Volume 1 Edition 28: Sarepta Shines And Several Holdings Waking Up

As always, readers are encouraged do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

Results from a phase 1/2 study of Sarepta Therapeutics' golodirsen impressed Wall Street and I believe the story just keeps getting better.

Welcome to the 27th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

General Commentary

Several holdings of the ROTY model account appear to be ¨waking up¨. Keep in mind in the near term we are expecting data for several holdings.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)- Price action continues to act strong, with a clean break to 52 week highs entirely possible and the $20 line marking the next psychologically important target. Tomorrow they will be presenting data from the first cohort of the ongoing ACHIEVE clinical trial of SB 9200.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- Shares are reacting strongly to news that golodirsen (SRP-4053) has shown positive results from a Phase 1/2 study in 53 boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 53. All 25 boys in the second part of the study experienced an increase in skipping exon 53 over baseline levels at week 48, with mean dystrophin protein increasing to 1.019 percent of normal as compared to baseline of 0.095 percent of normal (p<0.001) as determined via muscle biopsy.

In light of this news I´d say the story keeps getting better and the company becomes even more of an acquisition target as the thesis gets derisked. An analyst at Nomura has stated the drug candidate will allow them to target another 8% of the DMD population with peak sales exceeding $285 million in the United States and $236 million in Europe.

Ignyta (RXDX)- The company announced that they have completed enrollment of the NDA registration efficacy data set of over 50 patients with ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC for entrectinib. Based on FDA guidance, data from the ALKA, STARTRK-1 and STARTRK-2 studies will comprise the registrational dataset in ROS1 fusion-positive NSCLC and no additional studies were requested. An update on data including an additional six months of follow-up will be presented at a medical conference in the fourth quarter, representing an important catalyst for the company.

Also, keep in mind that data for RXDX-105 for patients with a RET mutation will be presented on September 9th. I continue to believe that the valuation gap with Loxo Oncology (LOXO) will narrow- whether data readout or simple revaluation of shares in light of a shortened time to potential approval, investors have several ways to win here and I remain quite bullish.

Zogenix (ZGNX)- The stock appears to finally be waking up, having swung from being our biggest loser to in the green by 7% or so. Mizuho came out with a $28 price target on shares, representing almost a double from current levels. Keep in mind there is a binary situation (data readout) coming soon, and so although I am bullish we have reduced our stake to a half-position.

Motif Bio (MTFB)- An analyst at Zack's came out with a well-written analysis and $28 price target for shares, almost a quadruple from current levels. It's a good read and makes some of the same points I mentioned before, including promising prior data coupled with acquisitions in the antibiotics space hinting at significant undervaluation. Of note, CEO Richard Morgan disclosed owning 22.5% of shares outstanding- that's some kind of conviction.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)- The company announced the appointment of Mark Foley to its board of directors. Foley last served as President and CEO of Zeltiq Aesthetics before it was acquired by Allergan.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- The company was granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to GBT440 for the treatment of sickle cell disease. This is a significant development. Keep in mind results from early trials in IPF are due soon and top-line data from their HOPE part A study in SCD is expected early to mid 2018.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Selling quarter position Anaptysbio (ANAB)- I remain quite bullish on the story and the runup into data. However, per rules I'd like to take some profits and risk off the table.

2. Adding to our position in Ignyta (RXDX)- This will bring our stake in the stock up to a half position. Based on the reasons stated above, I would potentially be looking to add on weakness.

Final Thoughts

As always, feel free to leave your thoughts and comments. September continues to be an exciting month for the ROTY model account.

