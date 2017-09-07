Trump's Tax Reform Reversal Wednesday Night Might Lead To Instability In Markets

The President’s actions increase uncertainty about the timing and nature of the tax reform plan, as well as if it will pass at all.

The equity markets’ bull-run since the election has been based in large part on pro-growth tax reform expectations.

On Wednesday night, Trump shocked D.C. by accepting a deal with Democrats to increase the debt ceiling and fund the federal government for another few months.

On Wednesday evening, President Trump shocked Republican Party leaders as well as futures and currency markets by announcing he was agreeing to a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and continue federal funding for another three months.

The deal is important because it was considered to be a major negotiating point by Republicans in order to achieve tax reform. Now that the President appears to be willing to sign a bill directly raising the debt ceiling and extending the federal budget, tax reform proponents will possibly be both delayed in building the coalition needed to pass the package, if at all.

The President's actions on Wednesday night, combined with other recent statements and with 2018 (and thus legislative disinterest) drawing ever nearer, are worrying for equity markets, which have relied on the promised hope of a major pro-growth tax reform plan to bolster spending and investment.

I. Tax Reform Essential To Bull-Run Since Election Day

Since taking office in November, U.S. equity markets have been on a strong rally. The driving factors behind these past few months have been a mix of cyclical and secular tailwinds, with the booming economy, low interest rates, and sharp growth in the technology and banking sectors pushing the major indexes to record highs.

(Figure 1: Sector Performance Since Nov. 8, Source: Bloomberg)

A major driver in the stock market's rally however has been the hope of regulatory reform that is pro-growth. While regulatory reform is multifaceted, with both legislative components as well as executive branch regulatory discretion, the bulk of the market's hopes centered on tax reform.

While it was always acknowledged that the eventual tax reform package would be difficult to predict, it always centered on a few key principles that would result in boons to the overall market and economy:

Lowering personal and corporate income tax rates: A reduction in personal income tax rates would increase consumer spending. A reduction in the tax on business earnings would result in increased business activity and investment.

A reduction in personal income tax rates would increase consumer spending. A reduction in the tax on business earnings would result in increased business activity and investment. Lowering Repatriations Tax: There is over $2.6 trillion in corporate cash overseas, much of it inactive due to America's high repatriations tax rate. A reduced tax rate would bring a significant amount of that money into the United States for investment and spending, and consequently corporate growth.

There is over $2.6 trillion in corporate cash overseas, much of it inactive due to America's high repatriations tax rate. A reduced tax rate would bring a significant amount of that money into the United States for investment and spending, and consequently corporate growth. Reducing Regulatory Complexity and Uncertainty: By lowering compliance and legal costs, businesses as well as individuals would have more ability to spend, invest, as well as pursue transactions they might have not otherwise pursued given the tax uncertainty.

While a range of ideas, ranging from a border adjustment tax tariff, to eliminating deductions, to eliminating the tax-deferrable nature of 401(k) accounts, have been considered, the fundamental nature of the proposed tax reform plan was to be a reduction in government revenue capture and an increased in disposable income for both persons and businesses.

II. How Markets Reacted to the News

Futures, commodity, and currency markets reacted sharply negatively when news of the President's deal was announced around 8:30 p.m.

S&P futures (NYSE: SPY) sunk:

(Figure 2: E-Mini S&P500 Futures Sep. 2017, 9/6/2017 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Source: WSJ Markets)

The U.S. Dollar (NYSE: UUP) dropped sharply:

(Figure 3: WSJ Dollar Index, 9/6/2017 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Source: WSJ Markets)

Gold (NYSE: GLD) went up:

(Figure 4: Dec. 2017 Gold Futures, 9/6/2017 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Source: WSJ Markets)

In contrast, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields (NYSE: TLT) dropped in response to the news, as it indicated slightly lower risk of the remote prospect of U.S. government debt payment delay.

(Figure 5: U.S. 10-Year Bond Rates, 9/6/2017 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Source: Bloomberg)

III. Why President Trump's Actions on Wednesday Night Are Worrying

President Trump's actions on Wednesday night increase uncertainty and risk for the equity markets by (1) increasing the likelihood that the tax reform package is delayed, or even not passed at all (2) increasing uncertainty about what the tax reform plan will eventually look like.

The tax reform plan was already beginning to face significant uncertainty in terms of actually passing Congress, as other issues frequently sidelined legislative focus in a way that made the policy process difficult.

Wednesday's nights events have removed a significant piece of leverage Congressional Republicans had with Democrats, thereby possibly pushing off the "need" to pass tax reform, which would have been tied with the debt ceiling increase and budget continuation, several months later.

Furthermore, by pushing it into possibly early 2018, we are nearing election time for the House and a portion of the Senate. Those familiar with legislative politics know that politicians rarely have an interest in major, and possibly controversial, legislative items once election time begins to come so near.

Furthermore, President Trump's actions increase uncertainty about what an already vague tax reform plan would look like. President Trump on Wednesday also appeared with North Dakota Democratic Senator Heitkamp, who praised the President's increasing willingness to "promoting the American worker" in the tax reform legislation.

What "promoting the American worker" means in terms of legislative items creates uncertainty for how the tax plan will in the end affect the economy and company earnings. Furthermore, it increases the possibility, which was previously thought dead, that the tax reform plan may include protectionist elements.

IV. Conclusion

A significant premium has been priced into the equity markets in expectation of a pro-growth tax reform plan passing Congress and being enacted into law. However, President Trump's actions on Wednesday have increased uncertainty about the timing and nature of the tax reform plan, as well as increased the risk that it doesn't even pass at all.

For those concerned about the overall trends that will hold the stock market rally together over the upcoming months, it is worth watching very closely how things transpire in D.C. between now and around next March, by when the window for legislation will have likely fully closed.

Tax-reform can be a major boon to earnings for the entire market. Indeed, the market has expected tax-reform and priced in discounted earnings in part based on that. As Wednesday night's actions show however, whether tax reform becomes a reality remains increasingly uncertain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.