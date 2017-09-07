Growing Cash Flow With Validus Holdings Stock

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) is an international specialty insurer, reinsurer and asset manager with exposure to property, marine, crop insurance and other types of insurance risks. The company has significant expertise in terms of offering highly-tailored policies designed around risks that are customized to suit particular clients' needs. The company has been delivering fairly robust financial returns, but the stock price has sunk by around 20% so far this year. Much of the decline appears to be related to hurricane risks posed by the most powerful hurricane in modern history, as investors ponder the overall exposure the company may have to property damage claims in the region. In fact, the stock sank over 8% one day this week.

If this year's hurricane season is indeed the culprit behind VR's recent stock price swoon, then what we are seeing seems like a textbook example of market myopia. In immediate terms, insurance claims may well indeed exceed estimates, and have a material impact on VR's income statement - and possibly even have an impact on VR's balance sheet. Over the longer term, the situation may be quite the opposite. Catastrophic damages tend to inspire more customers to buy insurance, and give underwriters pricing power to raise the cost of policies. As with so many cases in the market, agony for those with short-term horizons can rain manna from heaven into the baskets of longer-term investors.

The ultimate question, though, is whether the company itself is worth owning... at any price. The answer depends entirely on how well the business is executing on its strategy. One of the most demonstrative metrics for evaluating the performance of insurance companies is the rate at which they grow equity per share. VR's equity per share has progressed from $38.57 in 2013 to $52.96 today, representing an average annual return of 8.2%. If you add in the dividends paid over the same time period (which comes to $7.08 per share, including a special dividend of $2 paid in 2013), the total equity return to shareholders averages 11.7% over the past four years. Revenues have increased by 10% in total over the last 4 years, but at first blush, it seems that net income has trended slightly lower due to increased operating expenses. In fact, much of the increase in costs shows up in the cash flow statements as new investments - including the purchase of Archer Daniels Midland's crop insurance business. The reported earnings don't tell the entire story, but taken together, the cash statement, balance sheet and income statement support the view that Validus is a well-managed, thriving business. This is the only sort of business I'd consider buying.

The next question is whether the stock is reasonably priced relative to the quality of the business. The price per share is $45.46 as of yesterday's close, representing a discount of $7.5 compared to the last-reported equity per share figure. Average earnings per share for the last 4 years comes to $4.67, putting the trailing 4 year PE ratio at 9.73 - which is a substantial discount relative to the average PE ratio for the financial industry as a whole (the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, ticker XLF, carries an average PE ratio of 14.4 according to SPDR's homepage). There is a back-of-the-envelope calculation investors can use to measure whether a financial company is trading at a good price. Similar to a PEG ratio (which is the price/earnings ratio divided by the earnings growth rate), investors can divide price/earnings ratio by the rate of total equity return per share (that is, equity per share growth plus dividends paid). This modified PEG ratio for VR comes to .83 - substantially lower than the estimated PEG ratio for XLF, which currently clocks in at 1.46 (which I derived by taking the estimated EPS growth rate of 9.84 by the current PE ratio of 14.4, as reported on SPDR's homepage). The stock seems cheap.

Finding a good business at a good price is the only reason to so much as give the stock market a second thought. And as it happens, $286 of dividends materialized in the Cash Flow Growth portfolio while I slept last night. I will liquidate the portfolio's position in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock, and take the proceeds, plus the $286 in dividends, and invest that amount into shares of VR. These transactions fit into the pattern of how I manage the Cash Flow Growth Portfolio. I only do three things, and never do anything unless it is consistent with those three things: (1) I reinvest dividends into more income producing assets to generate compound income growth; (2) I only own businesses that have solid potential to raise dividends over the long-term, and (3) I substitute more expensive holdings with cheaper, higher yielding companies that offer better dividend growth potential... but without sacrificing any quality of the businesses the portfolio owns. The goal is to grow portfolio income from quality businesses - not to try and guess about where stock prices might or might not go.

Following these transactions, the projected income for the Cash Flow Growth portfolio will rise from $17,363 to $17,393 - a modest bump in the immediate term, but one that will take the total income growth the portfolio has enjoyed to 68.12% since the October 26, 2016 launch date.

Below is a snapshot of the portfolio holdings and projected income and income growth. Readers are always free to copy this spreadsheet, and adapt it for their own purposes. The spreadsheet will automatically fetch dividend data for individual shares, will calculate the portfolio's observed income growth, and then extrapolate from that growth rate to track the portfolio's progress towards (and estimated time to reach) an income goal that the user may select. I use this tool, and tools like it, to track my portfolio performance, and generally have no clue what the overall price of my portfolio is at any given time.

The following link will take you to the spreadsheet:

You will need a Google account in order to make and store a copy - simply click "file" and "make a copy" when you get to the home screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice, and I am not an investment advisor. At best, readers should enjoy this article simply for it's entertainment value.