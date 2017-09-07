Asset Allocation From A Portfolio Function Perspective

We profile our portfolios by Super Classes and by Functions (income, income growth, capital growth, inflation protection, deflation protection, panic protection and volatility moderation).

QVM Clients:

SUMMARY

We have been providing you with portfolio profiles based on Allocation among 3 Super Classes (see Figure 1) which are the primary determinants of portfolio return: Own Loan Reserve



We have further divided the Super Classes into Portfolio Roles (see Figure 1), which help measure suitability for specific investor needs and circumstances: Broad Core Income Core Tactical Opportunity

We will now also begin stating the Portfolio Function of each asset, and thereby the Function weighting of the entire portfolio (see Figure 2), in terms of : Growth contribution Protection Contribution

We will further estimate the relative contribution of each asset (see Figure 2), and thereby the weighting of the entire portfolio into these more granular Portfolio Functions: Income Income Growth Capital Growth Inflation Protection Deflation Protection Panic Protection Volatility Moderation



SUPPORTING ILLUSTRATIONS

FIGURE 1:

FIGURE 2:

This is an example of classifying assets primarily as Growth assets or Protection assets (as presented by Yale Endowment CIO, David Swensen in his 2005 Book, “Unconventional Success: A Fundamental Approach To Personal Investment”.

He further described the Function of those particular assets as Capital Growth, Inflation Protection and Deflation Protection.

We will estimate those and some additional functions for each asset in your portfolios, including Income, Income Growth, Panic Protection and Volatility Moderation. We will then roll it up into an indication of apparent overall portfolio weight for Growth and Protection; and for Income, Income Growth, Capital Growth, Inflation Protection, Deflation Protection, Panic Protection, and Volatility Moderation.

The scoring basis is in development, but that is the direction we are going in expanding portfolio profiles we provide to you.

FURTHER DISCUSSION :

It is well established that the mixture of Owning, Loaning and Reserves is the primary determinate of portfolio returns – perhaps 80% to 90% of return is due to the allocation of those 3 Super Classes.

Here is the calendar year total return of each of US Aggregate Bonds (represents LOAN), MSCI Core US Stocks (represents OWN) and 3-Month Treasury Bills (represents RESERVE) for the period 1976-2016.

And here are those 3 classes in portfolio combination over that same period.

Blue = 1/3 Loan, 1/3 Own and 1/3 Reserve

Green = 70% Loan, 30% Own

Red = 70% Own, 30% Loan

You can see how much different the returns are each year, based on the allocation between those three classes.

A preponderance of Owning (red) outperforms a preponderance of Loaning (green) over the long-term, but over the short-term to intermediate-term, depending on market conditions, a preponderance of Loaning outperforms.

Reserves (blue) in a portfolio don’t do much to minimize negative periods, but do drag down long-term performance.

A look back at the last 10 calendar years for 11 different Loan/Own (Bonds/Stocks) allocations shows the significant to dramatic difference in annual returns based on positioning among Super Classes.

David Swensen proposed a “reference portfolio” from which to deviate on the basis on individual retirement time horizon, financial situation, preferences, psychology and other factors. That portfolio looked like this:

Our Own/Loan/Reserve model would place this as a 70% Own / 30% Loan / 0% Reserve portfolio. However, focusing on real capital growth (growth in excess of inflation), Swensen describes Core Real Estate as more of an inflation hedge and income vehicle than a capital growth asset. So, in terms of a Growth / Protection model, his reference portfolio would be 55% Real Growth / 45% Protection.

If we think of his Growth assets as a bundle, and his Protection assets as a separate bundle; the assets he recommends have these proportions within their separate bundles

Now, let’s look at a 10-year probabilistic forward view (by Monte Carlo simulation) using long-term mean return, volatility and correlation assumptions published by JP Morgan Asset Management – and in that view let’s compare different allocations of the Growth Bundle / Protection Bundle versus the same ratio of Own / Loan (via S&P 500 / US Aggregate Bonds). Note that JP Morgan is more optimistic in their assumptions than some others.

The allocations were rebalanced annually, but only on an allocation threshold basis -- only if one of the assets moved from its target weight by at least 5%. No tax effect or trading costs were included – assumes a tax deferred or tax exempt account. Results in a taxable account would be lower due to payment of taxes during the 10-year period.

We will look at allocations of 70/30; 60/40; 50/50; 40/60 and 30/70.

In this chart, the box and whisker elements showing cumulative 10-year return probability ranges are:

Green = allocations between the Growth Bundle and the Protection Bundle

Yellow = allocations between the Growth Bundle and US Aggregate Bonds

Gray = allocations between the S&P 500 and US Aggregate Bonds

Pink = allocations between the S&P 500 and the Protection Bundle.

Overall, the Growth/Protection model looks more attractive over the next 10 years than the other allocation combinations.

It (green) has a bit less upside, but a lot less downside than either combination using only the S&P 500 for Growth (gray and pink). The Growth Bundle is consistent with the current Street consensus advice to be diversified among stocks on a global basis.

It (green) has better upside and better downside that using only Aggregate US bonds for Protection (yellow).

Unlike both models using only the S&P 500 for Growth (gray and pink), all of the Growth Bundle allocations have 99% of probabilities positive for annualized 10-year returns (green and yellow).

Unlike all the other combinations, the Growth/Protection model (green) has expected mean returns greater than inflation plus 3%.

And, all of the Growth/Protection allocations (green), have higher expected mean returns than their counterpart allocations in the other models.

Because of the 5% out-of-target threshold for rebalancing to take place, the number of annual rebalancing events ranges from 2 to 4 (rebalancing not required every year); with more rebalancing in the models that use the Growth Bundle instead of the S&P 500. On the other hand, the models using the Growth Bundle (global equities diversification) had higher mean returns and lower volatility (better reward/risk ratios).

If you care to know, here are the JP Morgan long-term assumptions about each asset type used in the Monte Carlo simulations.

WRESTLING WITH THE PROTECTION BUNDLE

Here is a set of bond ETFs that represent the spectrum of quality, duration and yield available today with domestic debt from the US government, US corporations and municipalities:

It is difficult to be comfortable owning bonds in a low interest rate environment. Rates may remain low or they may rise gradually according to most forecasts. However, their importance is as part of the Protection Bundle, not just their income attributes.

To effectively deliver their full inflation or deflation protection, and also their full panic protection, bonds need to be credit risk-free. That means government bonds, not corporate bonds.

Corporate bonds carry credit risk, so they are not as good diversifiers as Treasuries.

Right now, as the table above shows, the yield on Treasuries except for longer-term Treasuries, produce a negative real (net of inflation) yield. And the longer-term Treasuries (including inflation protected Treasuries) have significant interest rate risk (prices go down when Treasury yields go up).

Municipal bonds are not as safe as Treasuries (think Puerto Rico and Illinois, and the sorry state or finances in our home state, Connecticut), but on the whole they are probably safer credit risks than corporate bonds are as a whole.

Unfortunately, we have been among the majority these past several years believing that rates would rise and bonds would fall – but rates did not rise and bonds did not fall — rates declined and bonds rose.

The debate still rages. Will rates rise or will they not? When rates rise, bond prices decline basically in proportion to the length of their durations (similar to length of maturity but shorter).

3-month and 2-year rates have definitely risen, and we assume that if the Fed follows through with their interest rate policy, those rates will continue to rise. And, if the Fed goes through with its indications that it may not reinvest maturing bonds in its portfolio, somewhat longer rates may rise as well – although the effect may be partially offset by foreign buyers seeking better yields than available from their governments; and possibly by ever more retirees seeking safe income.

Here is a monthly chart from 1982 through now for 3-month, 2-year and 10-year Treasuries, and for Baa rated corporate bonds. There is easily 1% higher rates in the near future if these rates move.

If there were a panic or crash right now, we would all be totally content to have a pot full of Treasuries with negative real yields, but before then it is uncomfortable to get paid so little and have the risk of price depreciation.

Here is what JP Morgan had to say at the end of June about total return and price return on various kinds of bonds if each category experienced a 1% rise in interest rate:

Our judgement is that within the Protection Bundle allocation, it is still prudent to utilize fixed price money market funds (no price depreciation risk in a rising rate environment) pending more Fed action, before committing to bonds carrying price risk due to rising rates. The yield opportunity cost in money markets with fixed prices while we wait is less than the loss potential in variable price intermediate-term Treasury bonds if rates make a modest rise. Let’s give the Fed a little more time to play their hand.

Here are the current yields for the purchase money market funds available at Schwab:

I look forward to sending you the enhanced portfolio profiles discussed here and to discussing them with you.

Representative securities related to this article:

S&P 500 (SPY), Total US stocks (VTI), Non-US Developed Market stocks (VEA) and (EFA), Emerging Market stocks (VWO) and (EEM), real estate (VNQ) and (ICF), Intermediate-Term Treasuries (VCIT), Inflation Protected Treasuries (VTIP) and (TIP), money market funds (VMMXX), (SWVXX) and (SNOXX)

Disclosure: QVM has positions in several of the listed securities as of the creation date of this article (September 6, 2017). We certify that except as cited herein, this is our work product. We received no compensation or other inducement from any party to produce this article, and are not compensated by Seeking Alpha in any way relating to this article.

General Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. This article is presented subject to our full disclaimer found on the QVM site available here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.