The Deck Is Stacked Against Johnson & Johnson

JNJ does not stand much of a chance in winning the battle of credibility which means there is more pain to come.

The above is strange when the only scientific consensus on the subject is that there is no consensus.

Introduction

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) has lost 4 of the 6 ovarian cancer-related trials even though there is no scientific consensus regarding causation between talc powder and ovarian cancer. This, on the surface, appears very strange as plaintiffs should not be able to prove causation. Unfortunately for JNJ shareholders, the lack of scientific consensus has turned the lawsuit in a battle of credibility. Do jurors believe the sympathetic lady diagnosed with ovarian cancer? Or do jurors believe a multi-billion dollar corporation that has faced multiple scandals, already lost similar cases and is quoting from studies which it has financed? Clearly, it is the former. These law suits will continue to drag the stock down for a considerable time.

No scientific consensus

What is very interesting is that scientists have not actually reached a consensus on whether talc powder increases the risk of ovarian cancer. The plaintiffs have ample studies to their disposal that show that there is indeed a link between talc and ovarian cancer. Interestingly, defendants also have enough studies citing that there is no link.

Here’s an excerpt of a study stating that there is no link between the talc and ovarian cancer:

Three hundred seven women developed ovarian cancer in the cohort from 1982 through 1996 who responded to the 1982 questionnaire on talc use. In 1982, 40.4% (n = 31 789) of the baseline cohort reported ever using talc, of which 14.5% (n = 11 411) were ever daily talc users. Talc use was associated with higher body mass index and inversely associated with current cigarette smoking (Table 1). We did not observe an overall association with ever use of talc and epithelial ovarian cancer (RR = 1.09; 95% CI = 0.86-1.37). There was also no elevation in risk among daily users of perineal talc, and no trend was seen with increasing frequency of use (Table 2). Talc use on sanitary napkins was inversely related to ovarian cancer, but the association was statistically nonsignificant.

For the record, perineal talc is talc that is used for female genital hygiene.

Now, here’s an excerpt of an NHS (National Health Service England) article quoting a study that does link perineal talc use to ovarian cancer:

Researchers studied more than 2,000 women with ovarian cancer and a similar-sized control group who were free of disease. Overall, they found a 33% increase in the risk of ovarian cancer with genital talc use. When subdividing the groups by frequency of talc use and use of hormone replacement therapy, the link strengthened.

We can do this a dozen more times with the result being unchanged. If it is so easy to identify the lack of scientific consensus, then why are jurors granting compensatory and punitive damages? After all, without proving causation it should not be possible to link ovarian cancer directly to the use of talc.

Looking up the verdict

What becomes critical to know, then, is the arguments used in these trials. To that effect, I tracked down the court number so that I could look up the court documents to gain a better understanding of the arguments made. Unfortunately, as a European without much knowledge of the American legal filing system, I was unable to find more than just a list of the documents filed. While the page provides a comprehensive summary of all the documents that have been filed, none of the documents can be seen. Also, the verdict doesn’t appear to be on the list. I tried other cases but no such luck.

Fortunately, there are alternatives to actually obtaining the court documents. Courtroom View Network is a website that has followed the trial very closely, In fact, the company has a video of the actual trial proceeding, which would require a $99 a month subscription or an undisclosed one-time fee. Luckily, they also opine on the trial on their blog.



Apparently, this case was “largely a rematch” of the previous six trials that were held in St. Louis. The score card on those trails is plaintiffs 4, JNJ 1 and one other trial was declared a mistrial because the Supreme Court had ruled that plaintiffs cannot sue out-of-state.



Before the California ruling, St. Louis was considered the more popular state to file in. California might become a “hotbed”, now that California trial has resulted in the largest sum yet. In any case, the article creates a clear picture of what happened.



The plaintiffs focused on two studies one of which was conducted in 1982 and the other in 199. The 1982 study claims that women who used talc on their genitals had a 92% higher risk of ovarian cancer. The 1999 study claims that women who did not use talc for genital hygiene had a 10% lower risk of contracting a lethal form of cancer.

JNJ’s defense focused on trying to discredit these studies as outdated and biased. Additionally, the company argued that regulatory agencies have declined to require a cancer warning label on talc products. According to JNJ, talc was therefore no more dangerous than alcohol or red meat, which are products that have been linked to cancer but do not require warning labels.

In the end, it appeared it was a battle between proving causation and disproving causation. While both of these efforts are notoriously difficult in the medical field, JNJ was unable to disprove causation which ultimately weighed heavier than plaintiffs not having a slam dunk case for causation. In considering this, jurors found that JNJ should have warned customers about the potentially dangerous product.

Now What?

In studying the cases and reading up on some of the studies, it becomes clearer and clearer to me that JNJ should not be losing these cases. JNJ’s claims of outdated and biased studies appear to be with merit. Alas, the picture of a big greedy corporation misleading innocent civilians is very easy to sell. Furthermore, many of the studies quoted by JNJ were discredited by plaintiffs because it was JNJ that had funded these studies. Of course, this also doesn’t look good.

The core of the law suits appears to be credibility since there is no scientific consensus. Do jurors believe the sympathetic lady diagnosed with ovarian cancer? Or do jurors believe a multi-billion dollar corporation that has faced multiple scandals, already lost similar cases and is quoting from studies which it has financed? Judging by the 4-1 scorecard, it is the former.

Conclusion

If I was a lawyer, I’d know who I’d like to be representing. It appears that there is still a lot more pain coming JNJ’s way. Around 300 of those 4,800 law suits have been filed in California. On top of that, this recent success could encourage other women to file a law suit. A recent article has speculated that a 10% plaintiff verdict would cost the company $34 billion dollars. Based on historical events, a 10% plaintiff verdict seems very conservative.

While I do not consider JNJ to be a short candidate, I would definitely not want to have it in my portfolio. Then again, this law suit and damages will trickle in rather slowly which means it will not endanger the sustainability of the business. However, if this trend continues, it will most definitely severely impact the company’s balance sheet. I believe that anyone who is considering purchasing this stock should carefully consider this substantial risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.