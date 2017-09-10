The Nest Egg Portfolio: Dividend Queen Or Dividend Trap?

Not all media companies are performing bad. RTL Group did pretty well and showed a revenue increase in H1.

But if you'd exclude the non-recurring items, the company remains on track, and the current share price is another opportunity for long-term investors.

Introduction

I liked BT Group (BT) for its strong cash flows which don’t just underpin a generous 5% dividend yield, but also lend credibility to the management’s aim to make the dividends ‘progressive’ (corporate speak for ‘let’s continue to increase the dividend’).

Portfolio update

BT Group’s Q1 was disappointing

As I explained before, it makes no sense to build a dividend-focused portfolio if capital losses are eroding your dividend income. BT Group has been paying a very generous 5%+ dividend yield and after an initial move up since I added BT Group to the Nest Egg Portfolio, the share price fell back to less than 300 pence. There’s no doubt some investors sold their stock after cashing in the final 10.55 pence dividend, but others were also not impressed with the company’s Q1 results.

Indeed, on a non-adjusted basis, BT Group’s bottom line was very disappointing. Whilst the revenue increased by almost 2% to 5.85B GBP, the operating profit decreased by almost 5% although the lower interest expenses reduced the impact on the pre-tax profit to just 1.5% resulting in a net income of 631M GBP or 6.3 pence per share.

Source: press release

A decent result, but this was before taking ‘specific items’ into consideration. BT Group did a great job in trying to hide what was included in these ‘specific items’, but apparently, it includes restructuring expenses, integration expenses related to the EE acquisition as well as 114M GBP of ‘regulatory payments’. Which is a nice word for ‘penalties’ and ‘compensation payments’.

If you would include these ‘specific items’ in the financial results, the net income would be more than 50% lower at 285M GBP, or 2.9 pence per share. Needless to say the market was underwhelmed.

But looking through those non-recurring items, BT Group’s cash flows remained pretty decent. According to the cash flow statement, it generated 1.315B GBP in operating cash flow. However, this includes a 296M GBP investment in its working capital position and understates the taxes by 51M EUR whilst it also excludes the 173M GBP interest payments. Adjusting the result for these three elements, the adjusted operating cash flow increases to 1.39B GBP.

Source: financial statements

After deducting the 790M in capital expenditures, BT Group generated a positive free cash flow of 600M GBP in the first quarter. A decent result? Sure. A little bit light? Absolutely, considering the impact of the ‘specific items’ has been added back to the result.

This equals an annualized free cash flow of 2.4B GBP, but as BT Group has reconfirmed its full-year guidance (guiding for a normalised free cash flow of 2.7-2.9B GBP).

Source: half-year release

Using the lower end of the guidance as a starting point, the guidance calls for a FCF/share of 27 pence. Which means the dividend coverage ratio is approximately 175%.

This results in only one conclusion. Not only is BT Group’s dividend absolutely safe based on the expected normalised free cash flow, even after taking the specific items into consideration the dividend remains fully covered with a coverage ratio of 155-162%. This means there’s plenty of money on the table to reduce its net debt or to make additional top-up payments to the pension fund (discussions with stakeholders have started).

There’s absolutely no reason to be worried about BT Group, and I’m actually adding an additional 500 shares at 290 pence (Monday closing price) (3.15 EUR per share) for a total investment of 1,600 EUR to take advantage of the weak British Pound.

Other Additions

I’m also adding 40 shares of RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF) (OTCPK:RGLXY), as the market has overreacted on what actually are decent results. The day before RTL Group released its half-year financials, German competitor ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFF) reported a bad outlook causing its share price to fall by almost 15%, forcing RTL lower by 7-8% in the process.

This isn’t justified as RTL has done a good job in increasing its revenue and keeping its EBITDA stable (on a normalized basis). On top of that, some of the series it produces have received extremely good ratings worldwide, and it’s likely ‘content’ and ‘digital’ revenues will compensate for lower TV ad revenue.

The 40 shares are added at a price of 63.38 EUR (Monday) for a total cost of 2,560 EUR. RTL has also announced an interim dividend of 1 EUR per share, so all 140 shares will benefit from this dividend! The dividend will be subject to a 15% withholding tax. Note: the detached dividend already appeared in my portfolio on Wednesday, but I’m uncertain about the effective payment date.

Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) has been pretty strong lately, and I’m taking the opportunity to write one call option with a strike price of 24 EUR in December for an option premium of 0.45 EUR, and a net cash inflow of 42 EUR. Whilst Bpost probably won’t expire above 24 EUR in December, I would be happy to sell half of the position at that price, as the dividend (1.06-1.08 EUR) will have been detached before the expiration date of the call option. As such, I think Bpost will probably expire below the strike price, allowing me to pocket the 42 EUR. It’s not much, but it will pay for a few beers when I’m retired!

Incoming dividends

RTL Group went ex-dividend as it paid a 1 EUR interim dividend. After deducting the 15% Luxemburg withholding tax, the 140 shares will result in a net cash inflow of 119 EUR.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates/Other News From Europe

I recently published some articles on other European companies, and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) is a serious candidate to be included in the Nest Egg Portfolio should its share price dip again. You can read my investment thesis here.

In a second article, I revisited Stock Spirits Group (OTCPK:SPPGF), which is currently paying a 4% dividend yield. However, as the share price is now trading 56% higher compared to last year when I wrote the original article, I’m on the sidelines before including Stock Spirits in the Nest Egg Portfolio. I would like to see the share price come down a bit before adding it to the portfolio.

OCI NV (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) reported very decent H1 results (just like competitor CF Industries (CF) did a few weeks ago). The sentiment is slowly improving in the fertilizer sector, and both companies should be able to benefit from this in the next 2-5 years as their capex levels will drop to ‘sustaining capex’. This should enable the company to use its free cash flow to reduce the net debt.

Fellow author The First Mover provided a quick overview of why he thinks Banco De Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) will do well. His conclusion is pretty much in line with a report of the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), which called Banco Sabadell a ‘buy’ at 1.30 EUR per share. The Spanish banking sector still is a sector filled with booby-traps and underperforming assets on balance sheets, but as Banco Santander (SAN) and BBVA (BBVA) usually get all the attention from the market, there’s an opportunity to invest in smaller banks like Sabadell and Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) which are actually doing pretty well.

Conclusion

The cash position has now decreased to just over 15,000 EUR, and that’s pretty much a minimum level to make sure that A) I’m able to take advantage of opportunities and B) I can cover the commitments related to the written put options. The dividends are slowly pouring into the portfolio, which now contains a good mix of companies in different sectors.

