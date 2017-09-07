Corning Spending $4 Billion To Reinvent The Wheel With Valor

Corning (GLW) recently demonstrated their new Valor glass, with the help of President Trump, to show how resilient the product is to breakage. Even though the performance was entertaining, the product is not going to live up to expectations. Do not expect the Valor glass product to add any significant additional revenue to Corning despite their claims of eventual Valor annual sales reaching $4 billion.

Corning stresses three main reasons why Valor glass is so marvelous. First, Corning replaced the boron used in the typical type I pharmaceutical vial with aluminum. The reason, Robert Schaut, a glass scientist at Corning, gives is that boron volatilizes as the temperatures of glass increases and it is made into vials. This leads to heterogeneity and microscopic surface delamination. Apparently this does not happen with Corning's new Valor glass. They claim the Valor manufacturing process has eliminated delamination. For the sake of argument let's believe them even though I was not able to find any data posted that backed up their claim.

Delamination can be a problem in pharmaceutical packaging…sometimes. Not all drugs have a tendency for delamination. The buffers used can make a major difference. But if there is an issue, the current technology used by glass manufacturers already has FDA approved processes in place to lower delamination. This is critically important to drug manufacturers since any change in manufacturing needs long and costly testing, along with FDA approval, before it can be used as a substitute.

Replacing boron with aluminum and lowering delamination sounds wonderful on paper but in the real world there can be potentially major consequences. No drug manufacturer wants to go through a recall and aluminosilicate may interact with the drugs in unforeseen ways.

Second, Corning focuses on the replacement of sodium ions with larger potassium ions in Valor glass. In essence, the glass is heated which expands the material and allows the sodium ions to get loose in a chemical bath. Potassium ions settle into the spaces and as the glass cools it experiences compression. This creates an increased strength in the glass that was demonstrated by the Valor glass not breaking with over 20 times the force applied by President Trump. Now for the bad news to Corning stock holders; every glass manufacturer can do the same thing. All of them give customers a choice to purchase reinforced glass or regular glass. The fact is no one really wants to pay for it since it isn't necessary for their product.

Third, Corning boasts the Valor glass has a low-coefficient-of-friction added that significantly reduces the creation of glass particles. Glass particles can be generated when glass rubs against glass in filling lines. Particle build-up can cause problems but once again current manufacturing practices already exist to lower friction. It is not new to Valor glass.

Corning appears to have an amazing new glass product but informed buyers already know that all the wonderful traits of Valor are already available in current FDA approved vials. If they need a stronger vial they can purchase one that is chemically enhanced. If they need vials with less particle build-up or delamination then they are available also. There is no need to conduct costly trials since the answer to any pharmaceutical vial problem is already in place. Corning is just reinventing the wheel and planning to spend $4 billion to do it.

Let's discuss another of Corning's numbers. They believe that eventual Valor sales will equal their $4 billion investment in additional Valor manufacturing plants. This figure is highly suspect due to one obvious reason; $4 billion in annual Valor revenue is larger than the annual revenue for the entire vial, cartridge, and ampoule market worldwide. Apparently, Corning believes every purchaser of glass vials worldwide will only buy Valor vials. It sounds like an exceedingly tough feat to pull off.

Last but not least, there is the potential for what appears to be a not so arm's length agreement between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Corning. Richard T. Clark, past President and CEO of Merck, retired from Merck in 2011 and is presently on the Board of Directors of Corning. Merck is one of the few companies that already plan to convert some products to Valor. They add that it depends on pending regulatory approvals but it still gives the feeling of a rushed agreement among friends.

Valor glass is an attempt by Corning to advertise a revolutionary new glass that looks spectacular. Instead it is a reinvention of the wheel since all the major improvements are available with the industry standard borosilicate glass. If a pharmaceutical company is willing to pay for stronger glass, lower delamination glass, or lower coefficient-of -friction glass they do not have to purchase Valor glass. But even if they want to buy Valor it is going to be a long and costly wait during the FDA approval process.

