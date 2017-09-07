Bank Boards Focusing More On Risk Management Will Make Banks Better Investments

In an August 11, 2017 column, Gretchen Morgenson of the NY Times excoriated the Federal Reserve Board for proposing to loosen rules regarding bank boards of directors. Ms. Morgenson heaped special opprobrium on the Fed staff's proposal that not all supervisory findings calling for the bank to make changes in its procedures would have to be reported to the board. The diatribe left me, for one, wondering what stupid stuff the Fed was doing under this Trump Administration that seems to care nothing about bank safety and soundness.

It took me a while to get around to reading the Fed's actual release. What I found was that (1) the Fed has been studying board governance issues for a long time, (2) this is not a Trump Administration attack on safety and soundness, and (3) what the Fed is proposing makes excellent sense. The Morgenson column is, to be blunt, hogwash.

In fact, when I compare what the Fed has written with my proposed revisions to my 1995 book, the Practical Handbook for Bank Directors, I find myself being almost totally in agreement with the Fed. Therefore I will try to explain what is wrong with bank corporate governance and how the Fed is seeking to correct the defects.

One should begin by acknowledging that large-company corporate governance has, by and large, been a failure, compared with what one might hope corporate governance could accomplish.

Corporate Governance in General

Believing that corporate governance has been a relative failure, I have puzzled over what the law should do to make it better. I confess that, after almost 50 years of thinking about the subject, my puzzlement continues. I have no big answers to the corporate governance conundrum in general. The reforms of 2002, made in the Sarbanes-Oxley Law and follow-on regulations, which were the subject of my 2003 book Corporate Governance for Public Company Directors, were for the most part helpful, but they did not change anything fundamentally.

The basic problem is that corporate directors tend to misjudge risk. They tend to permit too much financial risk through leverage and tend to take too little business risk through innovation. The leveraged companies look profitable for a while, then often fail when economic times get tough. The companies that do not innovate often are overtaken by technological change and get acquired or fail. In either process, the bugaboos of "everybody does it that way" and moral blindness are rampant. A director who calls out immoral conduct often becomes isolated and ineffective because often the immoral conduct is seen as conduct that has led to profits. These observations are particularly true of marketing devices that often include subtle (or not-so-subtle) payoffs to corporate agents or misleading practices designed to make sales.

The presence of politically powerful directors often exacerbates these problems because the risk management and morality of the political class is, I am sorry to say, even worse than that of the business class. Famous people seem to make the worst board members.

Of course corporate directors also like to get paid well, so they tend to overpay senior management to create a symbiotic corporate climate.

I am not of the school that wishes directors had duties to a variety of constituencies. That would be confusing and an invitation to political meddling. But I do wish that both directors themselves and the public would recognize that the directors of an American corporation (even in Delaware) owe their duties to the corporation as an entity, not directly to the stockholders, despite some unfortunate decisions in the takeover area that make it look like the duties are to the stockholders more directly.

Bank Boards of Directors should be more focused

Bank boards of directors are not immune to the defects that afflict industrial corporation boards. But because of the nature of banks and the greater regulatory scrutiny they come under, banks are a separate category when it comes to corporate governance-and there are some things that bank boards could do to perform better.

Bank corporate governance came under the microscope following the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2009. It did not emerge from that inspection with flying colors, to mix a few metaphors. The boards of major institutions such as Washington Mutual, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC), to name a few of the largest, get low marks. Better-managed banks such as JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WF), and Goldman Sachs (GS) do not deserve high marks, either, because under their supervision, large-scale frauds were being perpetrated on investors, including the government agencies Fannie and Freddie. And now we know that Wells did not deserve its better reputation in the consumer area, either.

What should be done to improve board performance in the financial field? The basic problem boils down to risk.

Bank managements do not like to be told that banking is a business with more than normal risk. They like to think they are smart enough to avoid the risks and to make money-and that is the way they want to be paid.

But regardless of how good management may be, banking is a risky business for a very simple reason: It uses borrowed money that it (the bank) must repay to depositors and bond holders, and it lends that money to less creditworthy borrowers who may or may not repay the bank-and may not especially and all at once in a severe recession. That is plainly factual and has been plainly factual since the Italians invented banking in the Fourteenth Century.

The natural riskiness of banks is the subject of my recent book, Instability: Booms, Busts, the Fragility of Banks, and What to Do about It. If you doubt that commercial banking is a naturally risky business, please read the history of U.S. banking that forms the longest part of that little book. The securities business of large American banks also carries significant risk because of its trading functions. And the derivatives business has significant risk no matter where it resides in the bank's corporate structure.

The natural riskiness and the natural arrogance of bank managements require that a bank's board of directors make risk management its Job Number One-or, as I say to directors, Jobs Numbers One, Two and Three.

And that is what the Fed is beginning to understand and to incorporate into its thinking about corporate governance in banks. The Fed's study referenced above says this is many different ways, a few of which I will quote (please forgive the repetition-I want you to see that the Fed gets the point):

"The proposal would refocus the Federal Reserve's supervisory expectations for the largest firms' boards of directors on their core responsibilities, which will promote the safety and soundness of the firms. Boards' core responsibilities include oversight of the types and levels of risk a firm may take and aligning the firm's business strategy with those risk decisions. * * * "The results of the review also suggest that boards often devote a significant amount of time satisfying supervisory expectations that do not directly relate to the board's core responsibilities, which include guiding the development of the firm's strategy and the types and levels of risk it is willing to take (also referred to as risk tolerance), overseeing senior management and holding them accountable for effective risk management and compliance among other responsibilities, supporting the stature and independence of the firm's independent risk management and internal audit functions, and adopting effective governance practices. Boards completing such non-core tasks may do so at the expense of sufficiently focusing on their core responsibilities, which when exercised effectively promote the safety and soundness of the firm. * * * "Absent actively managing its information flow, boards can be overwhelmed by the quantity and complexity of information they receive. Although boards have oversight responsibilities over senior management, they are inherently disadvantaged given their dependence on senior management for the quality and availability of information. * * * "The proposed BE guidance better distinguishes the supervisory expectations for boards from those of senior management, and describes effective boards as those which: (1) set clear, aligned, and consistent direction regarding the firm's strategy and risk tolerance, (2) actively manage information flow and board discussions, (3) hold senior management accountable, (4) support the independence and stature of independent risk management and internal audit, and (5) maintain a capable board composition and governance structure. * * * "Directors of an effective board take an active role in setting board meeting agendas such that the content, organization, and time allocated to each topic allows the board to discuss strategic tradeoffs and to make sound, well-informed decisions. For example, the agenda is set such that the board has the opportunity to discuss a plan to strategically grow a new business simultaneously, or in connection, with a discussion of risk management capabilities of the new business and of internal audit's perspective on relevant controls.

The reason the Fed does not want every regulatory finding brought to the board is that the Fed understands that board members usually take regulatory criticisms quite seriously-and in the case of minor matters, too seriously. Therefore the board tends to spend too much time on the minor regulatory matters, often at the expense of devoting sufficient time to its main job of risk management. Thus, the Fed deserves to be congratulated and supported in its efforts to focus and streamline bank boards' focus on their main jobs. That will not make bank boards perfect, but it will make them much better, if they take the Fed's directions to heart.

Concluding thoughts

The combination of annual stress tests (under attack) and better board of directors focus on risk management should make large U.S.-based banking companies better long-term investments. Their profits may be lower in the short term but should be more consistent through the business cycle.

Unfortunately you cannot legislate morality, nor is it easy to get people to agree on what is moral and what is not. But boards should pay more attention to that as an aspect of risk management. What seems only a moral question frequently turns out to be a legal one-and in the case of large banks, those legal questions can involve billions of dollars of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.