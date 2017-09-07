Liquidation Looms For Asia Pacific Fund

A merger is possible but not likely if recent activity in the sector is any indication.

Once again my interest is in value and, in this case, unlocking value through merger or liquidation. The Asia-Pacific Fund (APB) just announced the annual shareholder meeting agenda and the news is a bit surprising. Management has been seeking means to narrow the funds discount to NAV for some time and are now seeking approval for extreme measures.

The Board of Directors has continuously and actively evaluated the best interests of stockholders given the Fund's persistent discount to net asset value. In the past, the Board has undertaken significant tender offers and adopted a share repurchase plan, among other strategies, in an effort to reduce the Fund's discount. However, such strategies have not meaningfully reduced the discount over the long term. Therefore, the Board intends to evaluate other actions to definitively reduce or eliminate the discount, including a potential merger or liquidation of the Fund.

These measures include a merger or a liquidation, either of which would result in the funds termination. The reasons they give are numerous but amount to one thing; management has not been successful in their quest to drive shareholder value.

A merger or liquidation are the primary options that the Board anticipates considering at the current time...Both a merger into another fund and the liquidation of the Fund would terminate the Fund's operations.

To put things into a bit of perspective this fund was launched in the early '90's and later taken over by ValuePartners, one of Hong Kong's largest money managers. ValuePartners took over the fund in 2013 and have barely moved the needle in terms of share price, NAV or distributions.

Based on recent activity in the sector I would venture to guess that a merger is not going to happen. The JP Morgan China Region Fund (JFC) attempted to do the same thing last year and failed. The merger target was The Korean Fund (KF) which has since undertaken a targeted approach to addressing its own discount to NAV. The Korea Fund entered into a Discount Management Program late in 2016 and then upped the ante earlier this year with a tender offer for up to 10% of outstanding shares. The offer was good for 98% of NAV and was oversubscribed. So far results are mixed for KF, NAV has risen and carried share prices with it but the discount has barely budged.

The China Region Fund pursued a Discount Management Plan of their own and failed to show any kind of material success. By the end of 2016 the board was submitting proposals for liquidation that were ratified in the spring of this year. Liquidation proceedings commenced post haste with the liquidation distribution paid July, 14th 2017.

While the performance and actions of JFC and KF are by no means a guarantee of what will happen with APB there are a benchmark. Both funds are closed end funds, both are focused on the Asia region, both traded at deep discounts to NAV, both undertook Discount Management Plans and at least one has already liquidated. If the shareholders approve the board's proposal a liquidation seems likely.

Interesting Opportunities

The fund is currently trading at a discount of -6.5%. This is about half what it was trading for last year but still a substantial value assuming that shareholders will recoup most of NAV through a liquidation. The risks are that costs will overcome potential gains and/or NAV will decline effectively erasing that same potential.

A merger would involve various costs, such as the costs associated with preparation of the proxy materials, soliciting votes and conducting a stockholder meeting. In the event that the Board concluded that the Fund was no longer a viable product, the Fund could be liquidated. There would be costs associated with preparation of the proxy materials, soliciting votes and conducting the stockholder meeting, and Fund liquidation may be a taxable event for stockholders

The other possibility, assuming shareholders approve managements proposal, is that they will in fact do something to improve shareholder value. An increase in NAV and/or decrease in discount to NAV to create gains in the range of 6.5% with the potential for more, without the risk associated with liquidation.

Of course, it is possible that shareholders will not approve the proposition in which case APB will likely continue to bob along as it has been. The fund is underpinned by a booming Asian economy, booming by western standards at least. GDP growth in China has slowed from its peaks but is stable between 6.5% and 7%. Recent PMI data supports the idea of stabilization within the Chinese economy coming in above expectations at 51.7 in the manufacturing sector and at a healthy 53.4 in the services sector.

Expanding this view outward the Chinese economy is also benefiting from improvements in global economics. In terms of the US alone recent data shows stronger than expected GDP growth in the 2nd quarter and positive trends in the Leading Indicators suggestive of expanding growth in the 2nd half.

My Conclusion

While this isn't the best play I've ever seen it is worthwhile and could be considered for small positions. In my view there is little downside and what risk there is, is mitigated by economic strength in China and the greater China economic region.

1) the board gets approval, a liquidation becomes a reality and new buyers are able to make a quick gain. I think this is the most likely outcome.

2) the board gets approval, they enhance shareholder value and new buyers are able to make total returns

3) the board doesn't get approval, the fund continues as is and is supported by improvements within the Chinese, and global, economy.

