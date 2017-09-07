Dividend Champion, Contender And Challenger Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 11-15)

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.
I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 11th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 8th to capture the dividend.
Also, note that we are now under the "T+2" settlement cycle (it started September 5th). For a dividend investor, this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
The List
Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Ventas Inc.
|(VTR)
|7
|4.54
|9/11/2017
|Challenger
|Harley-Davidson, Inc.
|(HOG)
|7
|3.13
|9/11/2017
|Challenger
|Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|(EVBN)
|6
|2.04
|9/11/2017
|Challenger
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
|(TXRH)
|7
|1.86
|9/12/2017
|Challenger
|HP Inc.
|(HPQ)
|7
|2.74
|9/12/2017
|Challenger
|Public Storage
|(PSA)
|7
|3.85
|9/12/2017
|Challenger
|Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(FOXA)
|5
|1.36
|9/12/2017
|Challenger
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|(TROW)
|31
|2.75
|9/13/2017
|Champion
|Mercury General Corporation
|(MCY)
|30
|4.4
|9/13/2017
|Champion
|MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|(MDU)
|26
|2.83
|9/13/2017
|Champion
|J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|(JJSF)
|13
|1.32
|9/13/2017
|Contender
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|(FNV)
|9
|1.11
|9/13/2017
|Challenger
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc
|(DPS)
|8
|2.52
|9/13/2017
|Challenger
|Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|(ROIC)
|8
|3.71
|9/13/2017
|Challenger
|American Assets Trust, Inc.
|(AAT)
|6
|2.56
|9/13/2017
|Challenger
|Entravision Communications Corporation
|(EVC)
|5
|2.35
|9/13/2017
|61.29%
|Challenger
|The Coca-Cola Company
|(KO)
|55
|3.22
|9/14/2017
|King
|Altria Group, Inc.
|(MO)
|48
|3.86
|9/14/2017
|8.20%
|Champion
|Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|(LEG)
|46
|3.09
|9/14/2017
|Champion
|Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares
|(TDS)
|43
|2.21
|9/14/2017
|Champion
|Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|(CTBI)
|37
|3.07
|9/14/2017
|3.13%
|Champion
|UGI Corporation
|(UGI)
|30
|2.06
|9/14/2017
|Champion
|Community Bank System, Inc.
|(CBU)
|25
|2.54
|9/14/2017
|6.25%
|Champion
|Albemarle Corporation
|(ALB)
|23
|1.08
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|(RNR)
|22
|1
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Owens & Minor, Inc.
|(OMI)
|20
|3.62
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(RBCAA)
|19
|2.52
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|(PB)
|18
|2.35
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Atrion Corporation
|(ATRI)
|15
|0.64
|9/14/2017
|14.29%
|Contender
|Aaron's, Inc.
|(AAN)
|14
|0.26
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|(XEL)
|14
|2.91
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|(CPK)
|14
|1.66
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|NewMarket Corp
|(NEU)
|13
|1.68
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|(UTMD)
|13
|1.45
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|(DLR)
|13
|3.11
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|NorthWestern Corporation
|(NWE)
|13
|3.52
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Hanover Insurance Group Inc
|(THG)
|12
|2.17
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.Common Stock
|(BR)
|11
|1.68
|9/14/2017
|10.61%
|Contender
|Hillenbrand Inc
|(HI)
|10
|2.33
|9/14/2017
|Contender
|Comerica Incorporated
|(CMA)
|8
|1.56
|9/14/2017
|15.38%
|Challenger
|Taubman Centers, Inc.
|(TCO)
|8
|4.73
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|SoTHERLY Hotels Inc.
|(SOHO)
|7
|7.01
|9/14/2017
|4.76%
|Challenger
|PolyOne Corporation
|(POL)
|7
|1.5
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|GATX Corporation
|(GATX)
|7
|2.78
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Hill-Rom Holdings Inc
|(HRC)
|7
|0.94
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|El Paso Electric Company
|(EE)
|7
|2.43
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Extra Space Storage Inc
|(EXR)
|7
|3.93
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|FBL Financial Group, Inc.
|(FFG)
|7
|2.59
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|(FFIN)
|7
|1.97
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Methanex Corporation
|(MEOH)
|7
|2.37
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
|(APTS)
|7
|5.26
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Service Corporation International
|(SCI)
|7
|1.73
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|SpartanNash Company
|(SPTN)
|7
|2.72
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Worthington Industries, Inc.
|(WOR)
|7
|1.6
|9/14/2017
|5.00%
|Challenger
|Eastman Chemical Company
|(EMN)
|7
|2.4
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|(MSI)
|7
|2.19
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Packaging Corporation of America
|(PKG)
|6
|2.26
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Macy's Inc
|(M)
|6
|6.81
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|(AGM)
|6
|2.23
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Strattec Security Corporation
|(STRT)
|6
|1.46
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Simmons First National Corporation
|(SFNC)
|6
|1.95
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|C&F Financial Corporation
|(CFFI)
|6
|2.82
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|(EGP)
|6
|2.76
|9/14/2017
|3.23%
|Challenger
|Merck & Co Inc. Common Stock (new)
|(MRK)
|6
|2.94
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|(HWBK)
|6
|1.38
|9/14/2017
|16.67%
|Challenger
|MB Financial Inc.
|(MBFI)
|6
|2.14
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT
|(IRM)
|6
|5.61
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Nasdaq Inc.
|(NDAQ)
|6
|2.05
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Trico Bancshares
|(TCBK)
|5
|1.98
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Domino's Pizza, Inc
|(DPZ)
|5
|1.01
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|(ICE)
|5
|1.22
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|Briggs & Stratton Corporation
|(BGG)
|5
|2.69
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|(FNF)
|5
|2.18
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|XL Group Ltd.
|(XL)
|5
|2.29
|9/14/2017
|Challenger
|BancorpSouth, Inc.
|(BXS)
|5
|1.77
|9/14/2017
|12.00%
|Challenger
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|(HBAN)
|8
|2.56
|9/15/2017
|Challenger
|DTE Energy Company
|(DTE)
|8
|2.95
|9/15/2017
|Challenger
|Amphenol Corporation
|(APH)
|6
|0.79
|9/15/2017
|18.75%
|Challenger
|Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
|(AIMC)
|6
|1.5
|9/15/2017
|Challenger
I want to specifically highlight Altria's yearly increase is with this upcoming payment (and an 8%+ increase as well).
Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
One of the features of my site, Custom Stock Alerts, is receiving a text or email alert when one of your stocks will go ex-dividend soon.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.