Dividend Champion, Contender And Challenger Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 11-15)

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 11th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 8th to capture the dividend.

Also, note that we are now under the "T+2" settlement cycle (it started September 5th). For a dividend investor, this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Ventas Inc. (VTR) 7 4.54 9/11/2017 Challenger Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) 7 3.13 9/11/2017 Challenger Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 6 2.04 9/11/2017 Challenger Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) 7 1.86 9/12/2017 Challenger HP Inc. (HPQ) 7 2.74 9/12/2017 Challenger Public Storage (PSA) 7 3.85 9/12/2017 Challenger Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FOXA) 5 1.36 9/12/2017 Challenger T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 31 2.75 9/13/2017 Champion Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 30 4.4 9/13/2017 Champion MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 26 2.83 9/13/2017 Champion J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 13 1.32 9/13/2017 Contender Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9 1.11 9/13/2017 Challenger Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) 8 2.52 9/13/2017 Challenger Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 8 3.71 9/13/2017 Challenger American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) 6 2.56 9/13/2017 Challenger Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) 5 2.35 9/13/2017 61.29% Challenger The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 55 3.22 9/14/2017 King Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 48 3.86 9/14/2017 8.20% Champion Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 46 3.09 9/14/2017 Champion Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 43 2.21 9/14/2017 Champion Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 37 3.07 9/14/2017 3.13% Champion UGI Corporation (UGI) 30 2.06 9/14/2017 Champion Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 25 2.54 9/14/2017 6.25% Champion Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 23 1.08 9/14/2017 Contender RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 22 1 9/14/2017 Contender Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) 20 3.62 9/14/2017 Contender Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (RBCAA) 19 2.52 9/14/2017 Contender Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 18 2.35 9/14/2017 Contender Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 15 0.64 9/14/2017 14.29% Contender Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) 14 0.26 9/14/2017 Contender Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 14 2.91 9/14/2017 Contender Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 14 1.66 9/14/2017 Contender NewMarket Corp (NEU) 13 1.68 9/14/2017 Contender Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 13 1.45 9/14/2017 Contender Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 13 3.11 9/14/2017 Contender NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 13 3.52 9/14/2017 Contender Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) 12 2.17 9/14/2017 Contender Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.Common Stock (BR) 11 1.68 9/14/2017 10.61% Contender Hillenbrand Inc (HI) 10 2.33 9/14/2017 Contender Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 8 1.56 9/14/2017 15.38% Challenger Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) 8 4.73 9/14/2017 Challenger SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 7 7.01 9/14/2017 4.76% Challenger PolyOne Corporation (POL) 7 1.5 9/14/2017 Challenger GATX Corporation (GATX) 7 2.78 9/14/2017 Challenger Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) 7 0.94 9/14/2017 Challenger El Paso Electric Company (EE) 7 2.43 9/14/2017 Challenger Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 7 3.93 9/14/2017 Challenger FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) 7 2.59 9/14/2017 Challenger First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7 1.97 9/14/2017 Challenger Methanex Corporation (MEOH) 7 2.37 9/14/2017 Challenger Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) 7 5.26 9/14/2017 Challenger Service Corporation International (SCI) 7 1.73 9/14/2017 Challenger SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 7 2.72 9/14/2017 Challenger Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 7 1.6 9/14/2017 5.00% Challenger Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 7 2.4 9/14/2017 Challenger Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 7 2.19 9/14/2017 Challenger Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 6 2.26 9/14/2017 Challenger Macy's Inc (M) 6 6.81 9/14/2017 Challenger Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 6 2.23 9/14/2017 Challenger Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) 6 1.46 9/14/2017 Challenger Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 6 1.95 9/14/2017 Challenger C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 6 2.82 9/14/2017 Challenger EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 6 2.76 9/14/2017 3.23% Challenger Merck & Co Inc. Common Stock (new) (MRK) 6 2.94 9/14/2017 Challenger Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 6 1.38 9/14/2017 16.67% Challenger MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) 6 2.14 9/14/2017 Challenger Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT (IRM) 6 5.61 9/14/2017 Challenger Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6 2.05 9/14/2017 Challenger Trico Bancshares (TCBK) 5 1.98 9/14/2017 Challenger Domino's Pizza, Inc (DPZ) 5 1.01 9/14/2017 Challenger Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 5 1.22 9/14/2017 Challenger Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) 5 2.69 9/14/2017 Challenger FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 5 2.18 9/14/2017 Challenger XL Group Ltd. (XL) 5 2.29 9/14/2017 Challenger BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) 5 1.77 9/14/2017 12.00% Challenger Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 8 2.56 9/15/2017 Challenger DTE Energy Company (DTE) 8 2.95 9/15/2017 Challenger Amphenol Corporation (APH) 6 0.79 9/15/2017 18.75% Challenger Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 6 1.5 9/15/2017 Challenger

I want to specifically highlight Altria's yearly increase is with this upcoming payment (and an 8%+ increase as well).

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Notes

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

