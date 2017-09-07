Dividend Champion, Contender And Challenger Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 11-15)

by: Derek Getz

Summary

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am always trying to track both stocks that I own and those on my watchlist. I'm mostly interested in companies that have a historical record growing their payments over time. One particular angle of interest is knowing when these companies pay their dividends (and if they are set to increase).

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

What I'm able to provide then is a view of the companies with track records of rewarding shareholders that will be paying out next week. This invaluable list will allow investors who own or are interested in owning these stocks to either add to or start a position.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday, September 11th, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday, September 8th to capture the dividend.

Also, note that we are now under the "T+2" settlement cycle (it started September 5th). For a dividend investor, this will tighten the time frame from ex-dividend to date of record from 3 to 2 days.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Ventas Inc. (VTR) 7 4.54 9/11/2017 Challenger
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) 7 3.13 9/11/2017 Challenger
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 6 2.04 9/11/2017 Challenger
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) 7 1.86 9/12/2017 Challenger
HP Inc. (HPQ) 7 2.74 9/12/2017 Challenger
Public Storage (PSA) 7 3.85 9/12/2017 Challenger
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FOXA) 5 1.36 9/12/2017 Challenger
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 31 2.75 9/13/2017 Champion
Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 30 4.4 9/13/2017 Champion
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 26 2.83 9/13/2017 Champion
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 13 1.32 9/13/2017 Contender
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9 1.11 9/13/2017 Challenger
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) 8 2.52 9/13/2017 Challenger
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 8 3.71 9/13/2017 Challenger
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) 6 2.56 9/13/2017 Challenger
Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) 5 2.35 9/13/2017 61.29% Challenger
The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 55 3.22 9/14/2017 King
Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 48 3.86 9/14/2017 8.20% Champion
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 46 3.09 9/14/2017 Champion
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Common Shares (TDS) 43 2.21 9/14/2017 Champion
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 37 3.07 9/14/2017 3.13% Champion
UGI Corporation (UGI) 30 2.06 9/14/2017 Champion
Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 25 2.54 9/14/2017 6.25% Champion
Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 23 1.08 9/14/2017 Contender
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 22 1 9/14/2017 Contender
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) 20 3.62 9/14/2017 Contender
Republic Bancorp, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (RBCAA) 19 2.52 9/14/2017 Contender
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 18 2.35 9/14/2017 Contender
Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 15 0.64 9/14/2017 14.29% Contender
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) 14 0.26 9/14/2017 Contender
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 14 2.91 9/14/2017 Contender
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 14 1.66 9/14/2017 Contender
NewMarket Corp (NEU) 13 1.68 9/14/2017 Contender
Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 13 1.45 9/14/2017 Contender
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 13 3.11 9/14/2017 Contender
NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 13 3.52 9/14/2017 Contender
Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) 12 2.17 9/14/2017 Contender
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.Common Stock (BR) 11 1.68 9/14/2017 10.61% Contender
Hillenbrand Inc (HI) 10 2.33 9/14/2017 Contender
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 8 1.56 9/14/2017 15.38% Challenger
Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) 8 4.73 9/14/2017 Challenger
SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 7 7.01 9/14/2017 4.76% Challenger
PolyOne Corporation (POL) 7 1.5 9/14/2017 Challenger
GATX Corporation (GATX) 7 2.78 9/14/2017 Challenger
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) 7 0.94 9/14/2017 Challenger
El Paso Electric Company (EE) 7 2.43 9/14/2017 Challenger
Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) 7 3.93 9/14/2017 Challenger
FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) 7 2.59 9/14/2017 Challenger
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7 1.97 9/14/2017 Challenger
Methanex Corporation (MEOH) 7 2.37 9/14/2017 Challenger
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) 7 5.26 9/14/2017 Challenger
Service Corporation International (SCI) 7 1.73 9/14/2017 Challenger
SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 7 2.72 9/14/2017 Challenger
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 7 1.6 9/14/2017 5.00% Challenger
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 7 2.4 9/14/2017 Challenger
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 7 2.19 9/14/2017 Challenger
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 6 2.26 9/14/2017 Challenger
Macy's Inc (M) 6 6.81 9/14/2017 Challenger
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 6 2.23 9/14/2017 Challenger
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) 6 1.46 9/14/2017 Challenger
Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 6 1.95 9/14/2017 Challenger
C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 6 2.82 9/14/2017 Challenger
EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 6 2.76 9/14/2017 3.23% Challenger
Merck & Co Inc. Common Stock (new) (MRK) 6 2.94 9/14/2017 Challenger
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 6 1.38 9/14/2017 16.67% Challenger
MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) 6 2.14 9/14/2017 Challenger
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware)Common Stock REIT (IRM) 6 5.61 9/14/2017 Challenger
Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6 2.05 9/14/2017 Challenger
Trico Bancshares (TCBK) 5 1.98 9/14/2017 Challenger
Domino's Pizza, Inc (DPZ) 5 1.01 9/14/2017 Challenger
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 5 1.22 9/14/2017 Challenger
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) 5 2.69 9/14/2017 Challenger
FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 5 2.18 9/14/2017 Challenger
XL Group Ltd. (XL) 5 2.29 9/14/2017 Challenger
BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) 5 1.77 9/14/2017 12.00% Challenger
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 8 2.56 9/15/2017 Challenger
DTE Energy Company (DTE) 8 2.95 9/15/2017 Challenger
Amphenol Corporation (APH) 6 0.79 9/15/2017 18.75% Challenger
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 6 1.5 9/15/2017 Challenger

I want to specifically highlight Altria's yearly increase is with this upcoming payment (and an 8%+ increase as well).

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

  • Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
  • Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
  • Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
  • Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
  • Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
    • King: 50+ years
    • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
    • Contender: 10-24 years
    • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

