Ford Is Ignoring Auto Ownership Trends

In my opinion, one of the most unfortunate aspects of investing is being forced to consider tragic events such as Hurricane Harvey in terms of dollars and cents. Part of my article will discuss Hurricane Harvey in passing, but before I begin, I want my readers to remember this event negatively impacted countless lives and goes way deeper than just a single company. My thoughts and prayers are with Texas and I encourage people to donate to the cause if they are able to do so.

The fact that hundreds of thousands of cars will need to be replaced in Houston and surrounding areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey was sent Ford (F) soaring 10% in the past two weeks. This is a reasonable thought, especially considering that out of all major car companies Ford has the highest market share in Houston. And while I agree that this will lead to a short-term increase in demand for Ford's vehicles, investors who go long now are catching a falling knife.

The two charts above show Ford has certainly been trending down over the past three years and the current state of the auto industry doesn't point to any long-term improvements on the horizon.

The Auto Industry

Auto sales across the globe look like they'll to be weak for the second straight year. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in July 2017, total auto sales declined by 15% year-over-year. Ford specifically just posted an underwhelming 2.1% decrease in US auto sales year-over-year from August 2016 to August 2017.

There are a few culprits for the decrease in auto sales, but one of the main catalysts has been the migration of people into big cities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global urban population is expected to grow approximately 1.84% annually from now until 2020, 1.63% annually from 2020 to 2025, and 1.44% annually from 2025 to 2030. The lack of parking, vast networks of public transportation, and the ease of using Uber and Lyft makes owning a car in a city a hassle.

That's not to say that people don't own cars in cities, but outside of weekend excursions, those vehicles aren't getting much use. Combine the lack use with higher quality vehicles being made and it's no surprise that consumers are owning their cars for longer. According to a recent IHS Market study, the average length of ownership in the U.S. is up to 79.3 months.

Another factor playing into the low turnover of vehicles in the US is the high price of buying a new car compared to the low resale values of used cars. Kelly Blue Book cites the average price of a new vehicle as $34,342. While compact SUVs, full-size pickups, and full-sized SUVs are priced at $28,395, $45,252, and $60,670 respectively. The average consumer just can't afford to spend $60,000 on an SUV. One way this burden could be reduced is higher resale value of older vehicles, but that number is also moving against the consumer.

(Source)

What ends up happening when the price of new cars is going up and the price of used cars is going down? Consumers are forced to take out longer loans. The average car loan payments are now being stretched out over a span of 69.3 months according to Edmunds. This is up 6.8% from just five years ago.

(Source)

This is financially risky. The longer a loan payout period the more likely a borrower will be underwater for large portions of their loans. The longer someone is in debt and the lower the value of their used car, the less likely they are to buy a new car anytime soon.

Conclusion & My Trade

I never like to buy into a sector that tends to always take your capital and that's what the auto industry does. Annual car sales and used car prices are both trending lower. Investors who buy on the idea that a potential one time boost in car sales will save Ford have a high chance of eventually being punished for ignoring the larger trend.

I recently bought the Dec. 15, 2018 Ford $12 Put for $0.89. I will be profitable on this trade if Ford trades below $11.11 by Dec. 15, 2018. My max loss on this trade is $89 a contract.

Disclosure: I am/we are short F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.