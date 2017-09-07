Even After Historic YTD Collapse, Stay Short The Dollar

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann and Scott Tzu

The dollar has gotten absolutely pummeled since the beginning of the year, leading some currency pundits to believe that it may be time to cover shorts and reconsider going long the dollar. We think, given the current geopolitical and global economic landscape that the dollar should actually still has more room to fall and we wanted to write about it today.



As you can see from the chart below, the dollar index has fallen 10% this year, which is an astonishing move not just for any currency, but for the "reserve currency" of the world.



Given Mario Draghi's comments today and updated policy from the ECB, the discussion has turned to the Euro and the dollar.

Before updating our reasoning as to why we believe investors can and should stay short the dollar, we wanted to remind readers that we have advocated for shorting the dollar on several occasions, notably in the following three articles going back to the beginning of 2017.

We didn't have some short-term crystal ball that led us to these conclusions, but rather we took a longer term view of the situation and, quite frankly, were baffled by the fact of the dollar had gained so much strength to begin with. Of course, the dollar had gained strength on the assumption that the Federal Reserve was going to begin to clinically and steadily raise interest rates, seeing as how we are now at the end of a decade of "prosperity" in equity markets and across numerous asset classes.



The currency market, being a forward-looking indicator, obviously wants to get a jump on forthcoming monetary policy and so the dollar gained strength based on speculators believing that the Federal Reserve would not only raise rates, but would follow through on many of the monetary policy suggestions that they have been making over the course of the last 18 months. We have been long-standing skeptics of a majority of these statements, arguing time and time again that the Federal Reserve isn't going to have an option but to keep rates lower, unless of course they want to "prick the bubble", a task that always turns out to be easier to avoid then undertake.



Sure enough, the Fed did begin raising rates slowly and fewer times than expected and current language that the FOMC has put forth suggests that the Fed is still not convinced that they will be raising rates much higher over the course of the next couple quarters. Numerous statements have been made that the Fed believes low interest rates will be here for a while and that further quantitative easing and will be available not if, but when, the next bubble does decide to burst.



Another reason that the market pushed the dollar so high were the results of the presidential election. Many people believed that a lot of the Trump campaign policies of repatriating cash, increasing production in the United States and tackling the national debt would all be factors in helping the dollar gain strength. However, not too much unlike the Fed, the president's tone changed significantly once he got in the office. Upon becoming president, his narrative changed from "we are in a bubble" to "the stock market is now my scorecard and I take ownership of these new all-time record highs".



When you take the shift in sentiment from both of these factors and you combine them with the fact that it is now being speculated that ECB stimulus may be wrapping up in early 2018, the dollar has fallen in short order while currencies like the Euro gain strength.



The question then becomes what the outlook is like going further into the future. We continue to believe that the Federal Reserve is not going to have any choice but to try and implement another round of quantitative easing when when the next bubble becomes too big to handle. Though we can't predict the exact timing and we can't predict which bubble will burst, there are ample asset bubbles right now to be concerned about and we are at the tail end of a ten-year price appreciation run across many asset classes that will, eventually, come to an end.

We think sentiment is going to have to take a major shift in order for the dollar to find a near term bottom. Either presidential policy is going to have to change significantly, the Fed is going to have to alter its course significantly or the ECB is going to have to alter its course significantly. Given that it was announced this morning that the ECB is going to leave rates unchanged, we believe the Euro will continue to appreciate against the US dollar and we do believe that the dollar index still has room to fall.



And although we realize that a 10% move lower in the dollar index is a significant sell off, we still believe we are only at the middle stages of adoption of this new sentiment regarding the dollar. In other words "the trend is your friend" right now and we believe that the dollar could very well see more sustained pressure to the downside.

