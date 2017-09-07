'Safer' Dividend Challenger Top 10 Dogs Chase 13%-48% September Gains

Analyst one-year targets revealed the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" Challenger stocks projected 8.71% more gain from $5k invested than from $5K invested in all ten. The low price little dogs took charge.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Challenger stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, seventeen Challengers were eliminated from "safer" selection because of negative annual returns.

22 of 73 Dividend Challengers (5-9 annual dividend hikes) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 8/29/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten Challenger 'Safer' Dog Stocks Net 13% to 48.3% Gains By August, 2018

Seven of the ten top-yielding "safer" dividend Challenger dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for August proved 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $483.46 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $302.37 based on estimates from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Western Gas Equity (WGP) netted $279.85, based on dividends plus target price estimates from fifteen analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $258.35 based on median target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) netted $237.14 based on mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Macy’s (M) netted $231.67 per estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) netted $220.70 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) netted $207.50 based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $187.21 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Black Box (BBOX) netted $130.00, based on dividend only, with no target price estimate from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Challenger dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."



'Safer' August Dividend Challenger Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Challenger Index members listed as of 7/30/17 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 8/29/17 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented six of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

'Safer' Dividends From Seven Sectors On The Challenger List

Seven Morningstar sectors were represented by 22 firms whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of August 29. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Technology (3); Industrials (1); Energy (3); Real Estate (6); Financial Services (2); Consumer Cyclical (5); Basic Materials (2); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0); Utilities (0).

Top ten Challenger "safer" dividend dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of August 29 represented the first five sectors on the list above.

Challengers With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top thirty of the 73 Challenger stocks from which these 22 "Safer" dividend providers were sorted. You see below the list of 22 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success however is easily redeployed by any board of directors promoting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect (12) A 7.2% 1 yr. Average Upside, And (13) A 11.1% Net Gain From 23 "Safer" Dividend Challenger Stocks

Dogs on the "Safer" Dividend Challenger stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 29, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected an 8% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten August Challenger "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Found More Gain From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Challengers

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Challenger firms with the biggest yields August 29, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dividend Challenger Dogs, To Deliver (12) 22.78% VS. (13) 20.95% Net Gains from All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten dividend Challenger pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 8.71% more more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. Little dogs prevailed.

The fourth lowest priced of ten, Maiden Holdings (MHLD) showed the best net gain of 48.34% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Challenger dogs as of August 29 were: Black Box (BBOX); Pier 1 Imports (PIR); Blueknight Energy (BKEP); Maiden Holdings (MHLD); Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), with prices ranging from $3.20 to $8.00.

Higher priced five "Safe" Dividend Challenger dogs as of August 29 were: Gladstone Investment (GAIN); Golar LNG Partners (GLMP); Macy's (M); Select Income REIT (SIR); Seagate Technology (STX); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP), with prices ranging from $9.26 to $45.60.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

